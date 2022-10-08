chargement...

Les news du 8 Octobre 2022

News
Les news du 8 Octobre 2022 Casket Grinder - Cogadh - Rising Sun - Embrace Of Thorns - Ninth Realm - Red Mourning - Ancst - Mystic Circle - My Funeral - Nuit D'Encre - Ofermod - Hatefilled - Bandit - Sulfuric Cautery
»
(Lien direct)
CASKET GRINDER (Death Metal, Colombie) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son "nouvel" album Sepulchral Trip qui sortira le 31 octobre via Awakening Records. Il s'agit de versions réarrangées et réenregistrés de titres présents sur les premières Démo du groupe, accompagnées pour l'occasion d'un inédit et d'une reprise de PESTILENCE, et qui s'écoutent ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
COGADH (Black Metal, Canada) vient de sortir son tout premier EP Runetongue. Tracklist :

1. This Familiar Cold
2. Eye of Balor
3. The Three Sons
4. Pure Holocaust (Immortal cover)

»
(Lien direct)
RISING SUN (Progressive Thrash Metal, Canada) sortira son premier longue-durée Quest for Absolution courant 2023. En attendant, un premier single, "Archons of Death", a été mis en ligne.

»
(Lien direct)
EMBRACE OF THORNS (Black/Death, Grèce) offre son nouvel opus Entropy Dynamics en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 10 octobre via Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :

1. Blackest Orthodoxy Perpetuated
2. Entropy Dynamics / Nucleus Dissolved
3. The Arrow of Time
4. The Breath of the Beast
5. I Wish you Burn in an Endless Funeral Pyre
6. Scythes Reaping Conscience
7. The Lament of the Destroyed
8. Wormfeast
9. Transformation into a Celestial Ghoul
10. Vultures' Ritual Dance
11. Ululation

»
(Lien direct)
NINTH REALM (Crossover/Thrash, USA) propose en écoute le morceau "The Burning Wanderer" qui figure sur son premier long-format A Fate Unbroken à venir le 4 novembre sur Mercenary Press. Tracklist :

1. Gates of Tythorin
2. Plea to the Heavens
3. Witches Choir
4. Ondreis
5. Evoke Thy Wrath
6. Armageddon's Howl
7. The Burning Wanderer
8. Eternal Lance
9. A Fate Unbroken

»
(Lien direct)
RED MOURNING (Stoner/Sludge, France) a dévoilé le titre "225" issu de son nouvel album Flowers & Feathers à paraître le 22 octobre chez Bad Reputation.

»
(Lien direct)
ANCST (Black/Crust/Drone/Dark Ambient, Allemagne) a sorti un nouvel EP, Zorn, via Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :

1. Heerbann
2. Reich der Flammen
3. Materialschlacht
4. Todeswelt

»
(Lien direct)
MYSTIC CIRCLE (Melodic Black/Death, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour sa reprise de "Death Metal" de Possessed qui clôture son dernier disque éponyme sorti en février sur Atomic Fire Records.

»
(Lien direct)
MY FUNERAL (Death/Thrash, Finlande) a sorti hier son nouvel opus Funeral Manifesto chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Primitive Evil
2. Suicidal Thrash
3. Darkness Walks Beside Me
4. When Darkness Eats
5. Nirvana of Negative
6. Confession
7. The Night Will Come
8. Twice Fallen Angel
9. No Regrets
10. The Uprise

»
(Lien direct)
NUIT D'ENCRE (Instrumental Sludge/Doom/Post-Metal, France) vient de sortir son nouvel album De l’autre Côté via Bitume Prods. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Il a été mixé par Etienne Sarthou (AqME, Karras, Freitot ...) et masterisé par Magnus Lindberg (Cult of Luna ...).

»
(Lien direct)
OFERMOD (Black/Death, Suède) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Ofermodian Litanies le 25 novembre sur Shadow Records. Tracklist :

1. Mundus Imaginalis
2. Litany of the Lascivious Lucifuga
3. A Million Serpents Dance
4. Chaos Reverberation
5. Tiamtü

»
(Lien direct)
HATEFILLED (Grindcore, Argentine), a dévoilé son tout nouvel opus, "Destructive Downfall of Mankind". Il se découvre en intégralité sur le Bandcamp du groupe :


»
(Lien direct)
BANDIT (Grindcore) sortira son premier album le 29 Décembre prochain. La pochette, la tracklist, ainsi qu'un premier extrait, ont déjà été dévoilés.

1. Midnight
2. Butterfly Knife
3. Siege of Self
4. Juniata
5. Hoax
6. Mangled Sheep
7. The Hopeless Romantic
8. Body Horror
9. United in Torment
10. Reincarnation Blues
11. Mastery
12. Bring the War Home
13. End of the Rainbow


»
(Lien direct)
SULFURIC CAUTERY (Grindcore/Goregrind) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son prochain disque, "Suffocating Feats of Dehumanization", à paraître prochainement.

Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + Sagamore
8 Octobre 2022

