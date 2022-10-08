CASKET GRINDER (Death Metal, Colombie) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son "nouvel" album Sepulchral Trip qui sortira le 31 octobre via Awakening Records. Il s'agit de versions réarrangées et réenregistrés de titres présents sur les premières Démo du groupe, accompagnées pour l'occasion d'un inédit et d'une reprise de PESTILENCE, et qui s'écoutent ci-dessous :
EMBRACE OF THORNS (Black/Death, Grèce) offre son nouvel opus Entropy Dynamics en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 10 octobre via Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
1. Blackest Orthodoxy Perpetuated
2. Entropy Dynamics / Nucleus Dissolved
3. The Arrow of Time
4. The Breath of the Beast
5. I Wish you Burn in an Endless Funeral Pyre
6. Scythes Reaping Conscience
7. The Lament of the Destroyed
8. Wormfeast
9. Transformation into a Celestial Ghoul
10. Vultures' Ritual Dance
11. Ululation
NUIT D'ENCRE (Instrumental Sludge/Doom/Post-Metal, France) vient de sortir son nouvel album De l’autre Côté via Bitume Prods. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Il a été mixé par Etienne Sarthou (AqME, Karras, Freitot ...) et masterisé par Magnus Lindberg (Cult of Luna ...).
BANDIT (Grindcore) sortira son premier album le 29 Décembre prochain. La pochette, la tracklist, ainsi qu'un premier extrait, ont déjà été dévoilés.
1. Midnight
2. Butterfly Knife
3. Siege of Self
4. Juniata
5. Hoax
6. Mangled Sheep
7. The Hopeless Romantic
8. Body Horror
9. United in Torment
10. Reincarnation Blues
11. Mastery
12. Bring the War Home
13. End of the Rainbow
