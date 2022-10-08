»

(Lien direct) EMBRACE OF THORNS (Black/Death, Grèce) offre son nouvel opus Entropy Dynamics en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 10 octobre via Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :



1. Blackest Orthodoxy Perpetuated

2. Entropy Dynamics / Nucleus Dissolved

3. The Arrow of Time

4. The Breath of the Beast

5. I Wish you Burn in an Endless Funeral Pyre

6. Scythes Reaping Conscience

7. The Lament of the Destroyed

8. Wormfeast

9. Transformation into a Celestial Ghoul

10. Vultures' Ritual Dance

11. Ululation



