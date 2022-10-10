»

(Lien direct) MAJESTIC MASS (Blackened Heavy Metal, Danemark) sortira son nouvel album Destroys Minds & Rapes Souls le 8 novembre sur Helter Skelter Productions. Tracklist :



1.The First Coming

2.Covenant (Rapists of the Free Will)

3.Reigning Lawlessness

4.I Am Your Earth

5.Lust & Fire

6.Apostles of the Black Dawn



<a href="https://regainrecords.bandcamp.com/album/destroys-minds-rapes-souls">Destroys Minds & Rapes Souls by Majestic Mass</a>