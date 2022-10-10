Les news du 10 Octobre 2022
News
Les news du 10 Octobre 2022 Majestic Mass - Chaoist
|MAJESTIC MASS (Blackened Heavy Metal, Danemark) sortira son nouvel album Destroys Minds & Rapes Souls le 8 novembre sur Helter Skelter Productions. Tracklist :
1.The First Coming
2.Covenant (Rapists of the Free Will)
3.Reigning Lawlessness
4.I Am Your Earth
5.Lust & Fire
6.Apostles of the Black Dawn
|Le one-man band CHAOIST (Black/Death, Canada) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 28 octobre de son nouvel EP Annul. Tracklist :
01. Trance - Rapture - Invocation
02. Maeditation I
03. Maeditation II
04. Maeditation III
