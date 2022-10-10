chargement...

Baise ma Hache
 Baise ma Hache - Devotio (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Mineral Reflectance
 Mineral Reflectance - Des c... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Carnivore
 Carnivore - Carnivore (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Conan
 Conan - Evidence of Immorta... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Autophagy
 Autophagy - Bacteriophage (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Division Alpha
 Division Alpha - Palingenesy (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Deni Marinovic
 Deni Marinovic - Dreamland (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Mournful Congregation
 Mournful Congregation - The... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les news du 30 Septembre 2022
 Les news du 30 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Undeath
 Undeath - It's Time​.​.​.​T... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Deathspell Omega
 Deathspell Omega - The Long... (C)
Par La_girondelle		   
Megadeth
 Megadeth - The Sick, The Dy... (C)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Bones
 Bones - Sombre Opulence (C)
Par X-Death		   
Phobophilic
 Phobophilic - Enveloping Ab... (C)
Par X-Death		   

Les news du 10 Octobre 2022

News
Les news du 10 Octobre 2022 Majestic Mass - Chaoist
»
(Lien direct)
MAJESTIC MASS (Blackened Heavy Metal, Danemark) sortira son nouvel album Destroys Minds & Rapes Souls le 8 novembre sur Helter Skelter Productions. Tracklist :

1.The First Coming
2.Covenant (Rapists of the Free Will)
3.Reigning Lawlessness
4.I Am Your Earth
5.Lust & Fire
6.Apostles of the Black Dawn

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band CHAOIST (Black/Death, Canada) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 28 octobre de son nouvel EP Annul. Tracklist :

01. Trance - Rapture - Invocation
02. Maeditation I
03. Maeditation II
04. Maeditation III
Thrasho Keyser
10 Octobre 2022

