SOUL GRINDER (Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Spirit's Asylum" figurant sur son nouveau disque Anthems From The Abyss prévu le 11 novembre via Black Sunset. Tracklist :
01. Anthems from the Abyss
02. Insidious Resurrection
03. The Soul's Mirror
04. Supreme Enemy
05. I am the Silencer
06. Blood Harvest
07. From the Nether Realm
08. The last Supper
09. Spirit's Asylum
10. Warcurse
CREMATION (Death Metal, Suisse) vient de dévoiler un nouveau single intitulé "Time Bomb" et tiré de son prochain album Where the Blood Flows Down the Mountains à venir le 9 décembre sur Czar of Crickets.
