Les news du 12 Octobre 2022

News
Les news du 12 Octobre 2022 Soul Grinder - Förgjord - Exhumed - Antropofagus - Cremation - Reminiscencia
»
(Lien direct)
SOUL GRINDER (Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Spirit's Asylum" figurant sur son nouveau disque Anthems From The Abyss prévu le 11 novembre via Black Sunset. Tracklist :

01. Anthems from the Abyss
02. Insidious Resurrection
03. The Soul's Mirror
04. Supreme Enemy
05. I am the Silencer
06. Blood Harvest
07. From the Nether Realm
08. The last Supper
09. Spirit's Asylum
10. Warcurse

»
(Lien direct)
FÖRGJORD (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Ruumissaarna Pt. 1 le 25 novembre sur Werewolf Records. Tracklist :

1. Johdanto
2. Ihmismieli
3. Kirous Veressä Pt.1
4. Kylmät Silmät Tyhjä Katse
5. Kunnia, Kärsimys ja Helvetti
6. Ruumis Enkelten
7. Kirous Veressä Pt.2
8. Ruumissaarna
9. Kuolon Valtaama
10. Pedon Hetki

»
(Lien direct)
EXHUMED (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album To The Dead qui sortira le 21 octobre via Relapse Records. "Disgusted " se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
ANTROPOFAGUS (Brutal Death, Italie) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Origin qui sortira le 28 octobre via Agonia Records. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
CREMATION (Death Metal, Suisse) vient de dévoiler un nouveau single intitulé "Time Bomb" et tiré de son prochain album Where the Blood Flows Down the Mountains à venir le 9 décembre sur Czar of Crickets.

»
(Lien direct)
REMINISCENCIA (Progressive Thrash Metal, Argentine) a sorti son nouvel EP Ilusión tetradimensional en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur YouTube. Tracklist :

1. Bariogénesis
2. Multiuniversum
3. Teoría del caos
4. La matriz
5. Ilusión tetradimensional
6. Metaphysica mentem roborat
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
12 Octobre 2022

