(Lien direct) SOUL GRINDER (Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Spirit's Asylum" figurant sur son nouveau disque Anthems From The Abyss prévu le 11 novembre via Black Sunset. Tracklist :



01. Anthems from the Abyss

02. Insidious Resurrection

03. The Soul's Mirror

04. Supreme Enemy

05. I am the Silencer

06. Blood Harvest

07. From the Nether Realm

08. The last Supper

09. Spirit's Asylum

10. Warcurse



