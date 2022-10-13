|
Les news du 13 Octobre 2022
News
Les news du 13 Octobre 2022 Impure Violation - Lyzzärd - V.E.I.N. - Born Divided - Cimmerian Possession - Licht des Urteils - Antropofagus - Goatwhore - Devilpriest - Djevel - Arctora - Snipers Of Babel - Hanghedief - Reabilitator - Ter
|IMPURE VIOLATION (Brutal Death) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Knee Deep In The Dead demain chez Ungodly Ruins Productions. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Halls Of The Damned" :
01. Shores Of Hell (featuring Sam Marwick de Omnioid)
02. Halls Of The Damned (featuring Larry Wang de Coprocephalic)
03. Thy Flesh Consumed (featuring Jason Lambert de Putrified J et Nikhil Talwalkar de An*l Stabwound)
04. Knee Deep In The Dead (featuring Angel Ochoa de Cephalotripsy)
05. Slough Of Despair
06. Tomb Of Malevolence (featuring Floor Van Kuijk de Carnifloor/Korpse)
07. No Rest For The Living (featuring Tarren Whitfield de Iniquitous Monolith/Entrails Eradicated)
08. Icon Of Sin (featuring Adrian Cappelletti of Disentomb)
|LYZZÄRD (Heavy Metal, Portugal) sortira son nouvel album The Abyss le 1er décembre via Fighter Records. Tracklist :
01. Satan's Well
02. The Abyss
03. Shackles of Justice
04. Red Hot
05. Jailbreaker
06. Distant Skies
07. Agents of Death
08. From the Blade to the Grave
09. Resistance
10. As Above So Below
|V.E.I.N. (Black Metal, USA) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son premier longue-durée Blood Oaths qui sort demain sur Eternal Death. Tracklist :
1. Total Vascular Collapse
2. Malign Blood Oath
3. The Black Eye of Eibon
4. Banishment of Blood
5. L.S.D.
6. Sangre Libertad
7. Warlocks Witches and Demons
8. Bloodstained Symmetry
|BORN DIVIDED (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, Québec) propose une vidéo" pour le morceau "Human Masquerade" issu de son premier long-format Impending Doom à venir le 14 octobre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Impending Doom - 6:15
2. The Scars That Unite Us - 6:57
3. Old Remorse - 4:46
4. Censorshit - 5:41
5. Human Masquerade - 6:17
6. We'll Exist - 7:01
7. We've Seen You - 7:03
Durée totale : 44:04
|CIMMERIAN POSSESSION (Death/Crust avec des membres de Obscurity Revealed, Ravenous Death, Infesticide et Remains, Mexique) offre son premier EP Sadistic Storm en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 14 octobre chez Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Castles
2. Flames
3. The Wrathful
4. Bringer Of Night (Noctifer)
|LICHT DES URTEILS (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier full-length Uhraamo le 4 novembre via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Intro - Litanies of Bacchus Pt. I
2. Uhraamo
3. Color Out of Space
4. Kuollut
5. Interlude - Litanies of Bacchus Pt. II
6. Baptised in Unholy Waters
7. World Eater
8. Pagan Altars
9. Ritual of Six
|ANTROPOFAGUS (Brutal Death, Italie) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Origin dont la sortie est programmée pour le 28 octobre sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Origin
2. Downward the Spiral
3. While Nothingness Slithers
4. Oppressed Suffering
5. The Slaver Ascension
6. Of Prosperity and Punishment
7. Ia Anth Etbrae Gagh
8. Hymns of Acrimony
9. Passage of Annulment
10. Chapter of not letting the body perish (M.O.R.T.E. pt2)
|GOATWHORE (Black/Death/Thrash, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Angels Hung from the Arches of Heaven sorti la semaine dernière chez Metal Blade Records. Tracklist :
01. Invocation 3
02. Born of Satan's Flesh
03. The Bestowal of Abomination
04. Angels Hung from the Arches of Heaven
05. Death from Above
06. Ruinous Liturgy
07. Victory Is the Lightning of Destruction
08. Voracious Blood Fixation
09. The Devil's Warlords
10. Weight of a Soulless Heart
11. Nihil
12. And I Was Delivered from the Wound of Perdition
|DEVILPRIEST (Death/Black avec des membres de Anima Damnata, Deus Mortem et ex-Imperator, Pologne) a dévoilé le morceau "Shem-ham-forash" qui figure sur son nouvel opus In Repugnant Adoration à paraître le 12 novembre via Odium Records. Tracklist :
1. Adoration / Shem-ham-forash
2. The Black Milk of Lilith
3. The Eye of Set
4. Walpurgis
5. Ritual Command
6. Flesh Sculpted Out of Filth / Deliverance
7. Flowing Downwards
|DJEVEL (Black Metal, Norvège) a posté le titre "Kronet av en væpnet haand" issu de son nouvel album qui sortira le mois prochain sur Aftermath Music.
|ARCTORA (Melodic Death/Black, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "I Am Human" tiré de son premier longue-durée The Storm Is Over paru fin septembre chez Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
1. Hearts Ever Restless
2. Arbiter of Fate
3. The Last Winter
4. I Am Human
5. A Pale Image of What You See
6. Wings of Wax
7. The Storm Is Over
8. Haaksi
|SNIPERS OF BABEL (Industrial Progressive Death Metal, USA) rejoint Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 11 novembre de son premier long-format Gabriel. Tracklist :
1. Gabriel
2. Element
3. Digital Death
4. Properties Of Terror
5. Crushuman
6. Another World
7. Erased
8. Deceived
9. Dark Science
10. Purpose
11. A New Beginning
12. Francotirador
13. Fallacy
14. Your Gods War
|HANGHEDIEF (Black Metal, Belgique) offre son premier EP Overduyvelsche Boosheit en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 14 octobre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. 1611, V.C.
2. 1634, K.M.
3. Meesters van de Hooge Wercken
4. 1638, D.V.J.
5. Longing for the Ancient Kingdom II [Ancient Rites cover]
|REABILITATOR (Thrash Metal, Ukraine) a signé sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie le 10 novembre de son nouvel album Mentally Defected. Tracklist :
01. R.I.P. (Die In Agony)
02. Mentally Defected
03. Incineration
04. Holy Lies
05. Deadly Infection
06. Annihilation By Vaccination
07. Absolute Cruelty
08. Thrash Way of Life
09. Revolution
|TER (Atmospheric Black/Folk, Espagne) a sorti un nouvel EP intitulé Homeward Bound. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur YouTube. Tracklist :
1. MCMXCII
2. Homeward Bound
3. Cerulean Shores
4. Terra eterna
5. Old Land
3 COMMENTAIRE(S)
Y a rien qui va sur ce nouvel album d'Impure Violation. L'artwork dégueulasse avec un Eddie bodybuildé sous PCP, la ribambelle de featurings peut-être pour tenter de masques ce chant infâme... Dommage. Et puis ça s'est passablement ramolli non...
Ander a écrit : Pas trop mal le titre d'Antropofagus, même si pas du tout surprenant.
Ca fait le boulot tranquillement oui, même si ça reste ultra-classique
Pas trop mal le titre d'Antropofagus, même si pas du tout surprenant.
13/10/2022 14:37
13/10/2022 10:49
Ca fait le boulot tranquillement oui, même si ça reste ultra-classique
13/10/2022 09:45