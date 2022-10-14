»

(Lien direct) HELLISH (Blackened Thrash Metal, Chili) sortira son nouveau disque The Dance of the Four Elemental Serpents le 16 décembre chez Dying Victims Productions (LP) et Unspeakable Axe Records (CD). Tracklist :



1. The Ancient Entity of the Darkest Light [3:54]

2. Black Stones [4:11]

3. Violent, Bloody & Cold [4:53]

4. The Truth [4:10]

5. Nocturnal Trudge [3:54]

6. Secrets of the Sands [3:04]

7. Dreamlike Fears [3:39]

8. The Dance of the Four Elemental Serpents [4:54]



