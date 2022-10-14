|
Les news du 14 Octobre 2022
Les news du 14 Octobre 2022 Hellish - S.I.D. - Mist of Misery - Acod - Cult Of Eibon - Ceremonial Torture - Behead - Apparition - Nächtlich - Morbikon - All Out War
|HELLISH (Blackened Thrash Metal, Chili) sortira son nouveau disque The Dance of the Four Elemental Serpents le 16 décembre chez Dying Victims Productions (LP) et Unspeakable Axe Records (CD). Tracklist :
1. The Ancient Entity of the Darkest Light [3:54]
2. Black Stones [4:11]
3. Violent, Bloody & Cold [4:53]
4. The Truth [4:10]
5. Nocturnal Trudge [3:54]
6. Secrets of the Sands [3:04]
7. Dreamlike Fears [3:39]
8. The Dance of the Four Elemental Serpents [4:54]
|S.I.D. (Doom/Sludge/Death, Italie) propose son nouvel EP City of Chemistry en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Il sort aujourd'hui via Gruesome Records en collaboration avec SFA Records et V.A.N.G.A. Records. Tracklist :
1. Mustard Gas
2. Phosgene
3. City of Chemistry
4. The Spill
|MIST OF MISERY (Symphonic Black Metal, Suède) a posté le titre "The Long Road" figurant sur son nouvel opus Severance à paraître le 4 novembre sur Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :
1 – An Ode to Solitude
2 – The Long Road
3 – A Sombre Solace
4 – Into the Embrace of Winter
5 – A Wasted Life
6 – Through Night’s Gloom
7 – Oceans of Grief
8 – Severance
9 – Reflections
10 – Towards the Descent
|ACOD (Black/Death, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Through The Astral Door" extrait de son nouvel album Fourth Reign over Opacities and Beyond paru le mois dernier chez Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions.
|CULT OF EIBON (Black Metal, Grèce) et CEREMONIAL TORTURE (Black Metal, Finlande) sortiront un split intitulé Necronomical Mirror Divination le 9 décembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
Cult of Eibon
1. Arra – Azag – Thoth (Intro)
2. The burning Gates of Acheron
3. The Lament of the Forest
4. Father, Thy Ageless Wisdom
Ceremonial Torture
5. Ceremonial Night of Unearthly Love
6. Summoning at the Gothic Graveside
7. Funeral Whispers of Dark Massacration
|BEHEAD (Death/Thrash, Chili) sortira son premier long-format Choose Your Death à la mi-novembre via Burning Coffin Records au format tape. Tracklist :
1.Moonlight Nocturne
2.Endless Hatred
3.Renacer
4.Impossible Equilibrium
5.Worring Seconds
6.Inestabilidad
7.Indiferencia
8.Suicidal Mind
9.Human Dispair
|APPARITION (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé l'intégralité de la réédition de son EP Granular Transformation (2020) qui sort ce jour sur Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. Soul Secretion
2. Fluid Memories
3. Ritual of Larval Rebirth
4. Torrid Meteor Fog
5. Doorway to the Astral
|Inferna Profundus Records vient de rééditer pour la première fois au format CD la troisième démo de NÄCHTLICH (Black Metal, Canada) intitulée Third Ritual. Sortie en 2018, celle-ci est à écouter en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. A Frozen Moor
02. Orthanc
03. Solitude Of Coffin Intrusion (Unearthing The Depths)
04. Resolute
05. Starsight Of The Outer Regions
|MORBIKON (Black / Death, USA) est un projet réunissant Phil Hall (Municipal Waste, Cannabis Corpse, Iron Reagan...), Dave Witte (Municipal Waste, Discordance Axis...) et Mathias Lillmåns (Finntroll, …And Oceans...). Le groupe sortira son premier album intitulé Ov Mournful Twilight le 28 octobre sur Tankcrimes Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Deaththirst" :
01. Consumed By Entropy
02. Universal Funeral (Bandcamp)
03. Cursed To March On Shattered Limbs (Bandcamp)
04. Deaththirst
05. Ov Mournful Twilight
06. In Ritual Isolation
07. Borne Of Phantom Vessel
08. Infinite Pathways To The Earthen Grave
|ALL OUT WAR (Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Celestial Rot le 3 février 2023 sur Translation Loss Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Glorious Devastation" :
01. Snake Legion
02. Glorious Devastation
03. Wrath/Plague
04. Hideous Disdain
05. The End Is Always Near
06. Caustic Abomination
07. Revel In Misery
08. Celestial Rot
09. Weaving Oblivion
10. Shroud Of Heaven
