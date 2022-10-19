»

ORDER OF NOSFERAT (Black Metal/Dungeon Synth, Allemagne/Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Vampiric Wrath Unleashed le 21 décembre via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :



1. Shadows over Wisborg

2. A Howl from the Forbidden Tower

3. Vampiric Wrath Unleashed

4. Fog Hides the Secrets of the Forlorn Kingdom

5. ...of Treachery and Bloodshed

6. The Lone Lord

7. The Abyss of Thousand Nights

8. Whispers from the Master's Tomb

9. Hunting Eyes of Fury

10. As the Sunrise Ends My Everlasting Sorrow



