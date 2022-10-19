Les news du 19 Octobre 2022
News
Les news du 19 Octobre 2022 Darkthrone - Qrixkuor - Blood Of The Wolf - Throwing Bricks - Chaoist - Fall Of Seraphs - Hostia - Disgusting Perversion - Order of Nosferat - Bunker 66 - Lucifuge
|Intitulé Astral Frotress, le nouvel album de DARKTHRONE (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira le 28 octobre sur Peaceville Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Caravan Of Broken Ghosts" :
01. Caravan Of Broken Ghosts
02. Impeccable Caverns Of Satan
03. Stalagmite Necklace
04. The Sea Beneath The Seas Of The Sea
05. Kevorkian Times
06. Kolbotn, West Of The Vast Forests
07. Eon 2
|»
|QRIXKUOR (Death Metal, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel EP Zoetrope le 18 novembre chez Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Zoetrope (Spiritual Sparagmos) [24:34]
|»
|BLOOD OF THE WOLF (Blackened Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus IV: The Declaration of War Eternal le 18 novembre via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. With Lightning For Vengeance
2. Father War Enthroned
3. Domination Decree
4. The Sword Everlasting
5. Their Blood Is Our Warpaint
6. From Kingdom To Collapse
7. Ritual Overkill
8. I Am The Blade Of Eradication
9. The Declaration Of War Eternal
|»
|THROWING BRICKS (Sludge/Post-Metal/Hardcore, Pays-Bas) propose à cette adresse le morceau "Clearly Awake" issu de son nouvel album The Burden prévu le 28 octobre sur Tartarus Records. Tracklist :
1. Bricks Of Grace
2. False Promises
3. Clearly Awake
4. Doubt
5. Endless Blockade
6. Hall Of Mirrors
7. Safta
8. The Burden / Noose
9. Find My Way Out
|»
|CHAOIST (Black/Death, Canada) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Maeditation II" tiré de son nouvel EP Annul qui sort le 28 octobre chez Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
01. Trance - Rapture - Invocation
02. Maeditation I
03. Maeditation II
04. Maeditation III
|»
|FALL OF SERAPHS (Death Metal, France) offre son premier long-format From Dust to Creation en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 24 octobre via Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. The Eradication Dogma
2. Mirror of Transcendence
3. Divine's Lament
4. Fire Path of Punishment
5. Psychotic Troubled Senses
6. From Dust to Creation
7. Brood of Decomposition
|»
|HOSTIA (Death/Grind, Pologne) sortira son nouveau disque Nailed le 4 novembre sur Deformeathing Production. Tracklist :
01. Ceremony
02. Stone in the Throat
03. Religion of Love
04. Nailed
05. The Return of the Living
06. Little Priest
07. Dad's Stew for Two
08. Afterlife
09. Fake It
10. The Vampire of Barcelona
11. Polish Black Metal Makes Me Sleepy
12. Siberian Werewolf
13. Sister Bernadette
14. Zajebię cię
15. Poison Leader
|»
|DISGUSTING PERVERSION (Death Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Remember Me qui sort le 21 octobre chez Black Sunset. Tracklist :
01. Remember Me
02. Erebos
03. Worms Will Crawl On You
04. Inside Out
05. Erase The Pain
06. Memories
07. Enforce All Hope
08. Shellshock
09. Downfall
10. From The Cradle To The Grave
|»
|ORDER OF NOSFERAT (Black Metal/Dungeon Synth, Allemagne/Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Vampiric Wrath Unleashed le 21 décembre via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Shadows over Wisborg
2. A Howl from the Forbidden Tower
3. Vampiric Wrath Unleashed
4. Fog Hides the Secrets of the Forlorn Kingdom
5. ...of Treachery and Bloodshed
6. The Lone Lord
7. The Abyss of Thousand Nights
8. Whispers from the Master's Tomb
9. Hunting Eyes of Fury
10. As the Sunrise Ends My Everlasting Sorrow
|»
|BUNKER 66 (Blackened Thrash Metal, Italie) et LUCIFUGE (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) ont mis en ligne à cette adresse leur split Of Night and Lust à venir le 21 octobre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Bunker 66 - Mellhammer [3:31]
2. Bunker 66 - Sulphurous Lust [3:39]
3. Bunker 66 - Doctor Rock [Motörhead cover] [3:47]
4. Lucifuge - The Great Unseen [2:56]
5. Lucifuge - In Blood And Dust [5:13]
6. Lucifuge - Warriors Of The Night [4:03]
