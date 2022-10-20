»

ANOMALY (Progressive Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Somewhere Within The Pines le 25 novembre en auto-production. Tracklist :



1. Cursed to Meet Another Sunrise

2. Somewhere Within The Pines

3. These Cold Weeping Winds

4. My Old Bleached Bones

5. Don't Go Out Into the Woods Alone

6. Sentenced to the Trees

7. One Last Glimpse At the Cursed Sun



