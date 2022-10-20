chargement...

Les news du 20 Octobre 2022

News
Les news du 20 Octobre 2022 Bark - Aborted - Diablation - Doomsday - Depressed Mode - Vigilance - Ggu:ll - Spell - Anomaly - Omegavortex - Pious Levus - Fleshgore - Blodkvalt
»
(Lien direct)
BARK (Groove/Death N’Roll, Belgique) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album Rambler Of Aeons qui sortira le 11 novembre via Listenable Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Rambler Of Aeons
2. Underworld
3. Are You With Me?
4. I’m Here For Rock ’N’ Roll
5. Dream On
6. Kid Giant
7. Back From The Grave
8. Messiah From Hell
9. Dead Man’s Hand
10. For A Legend
11. Fuck You Is My Etiquette
12. Still Walking
13. Invisible People (Bonus Track)

»
(Lien direct)
ABORTED (Brutal Death Moderne, Belgique) a dévoilé un titre inédit intitulé "Infinite Terror", qui s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
DIABLATION (Black Metal Symphonique, France) vient d'annoncer la sortie de son nouvel album pour le début de l'année prochaine via Osmose Productions. Plus d'infos prochainement...

»
(Lien direct)
DOOMSDAY (Thrash / Crossover, USA) sortira son premier EP intitulé Depictions Of Chaos le 18 novembre sur Creator-Destructor Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Mask Of Sanity" :

01. Depictions Of Chaos
02. Attaining Heaven By Force
03. Agony Blossoms Fear
04. Soul Deprivation
05. Mask Of Sanity
06. Poisoned Disorder

»
(Lien direct)
DEPRESSED MODE (Symphonic Doom/Death, Finlande) sortira début 2023 un nouvel EP intitulé Words of Death sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Suffer in Darkness
2. Dead & Living
3. Tunnel of Pain
4. Words of Silence 5. She’s Frozen

»
(Lien direct)
VIGILANCE (Black/Heavy, Slovénie) propose son nouvel EP éponyme en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Na Krilih Noči [4:43]
2. Roka Pogube [5:42]
3. Veliki Briljantni Valček [4:13]
4. Arbogastov Plamen [3:46]
5. Orbis Mundi [6:50]

»
(Lien direct)
GGU:LL (Drone/Doom, Pays-Bas) offre son nouvel album Ex Est en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie demain via Consouling Sounds. Tracklist :

1. Raupe
2. Falter
3. Enkel achterland
4. Samt al-ras
5. Stuip
6. Hoisting Ruined Sails
7. Voertuig der verlorenen

»
(Lien direct)
SPELL (Heavy Metal, Canada) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Fever Dream" issu de son nouveau disque Tragic Magic qui sort le 28 octobre sur Bad Omen Records. Tracklist :

01. Fatal Breath
02. Ultraviolet
03. Hades Embrace
04. Fever Dream
05. Sarcophagus
06. Cruel Optimism
07. A Ruined Garden
08. Souls in Chains
09. Watcher of the Seas
10. The Watching

»
(Lien direct)
ANOMALY (Progressive Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Somewhere Within The Pines le 25 novembre en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Cursed to Meet Another Sunrise
2. Somewhere Within The Pines
3. These Cold Weeping Winds
4. My Old Bleached Bones
5. Don't Go Out Into the Woods Alone
6. Sentenced to the Trees
7. One Last Glimpse At the Cursed Sun

»
(Lien direct)
Le split réunissant OMEGAVORTEX (Black/Death, Allemagne) et (Black/Death, USA) est en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain chez Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

OMEGAVORTEX
1. Mutilation Paradise
2. Origin of Evil
3. Babalon Working
4. Polarization - Hell on Earth
5. Demonic Phantasm
6. Paranormal Death

PIOUS LEVUS
7. Condemners Cult
8. Cursed Altar
9. Lucipyrean Stronghold
10. Miscreant Diabolus
11. The Never Betrayer

»
(Lien direct)
FLESHGORE (Brutal Death, Ukraine) sortira son nouvel album Carnival of Flesh le 20 décembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Distorted Lights
02. Carnival of Flesh
03. Inhuman Existence
04. Buried Truth
05. Modern Arts of Slavery
06. Hive of Insanity
07. Invisible Reality
08. Frail Utopia
09. War is an Amusement
10. Ad Astra

»
(Lien direct)
BLODKVALT (Black Metal, Norvège) a mis en ligne le titre "Murk" extrait de son premier long-format Algor Mortis à paraître le 19 novembre sur Fysisk Format. Tracklist :

01. The Abode of the Dead
02. Decapitation
03. Abyss
04. Mutilated
05. Anthropophagous
06. Stench
07. Controlled Death
08. Murk
09. Infernal Obliteration
10. Rotting Flesh
11. 41:10
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
20 Octobre 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
