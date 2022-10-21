»

(Lien direct) METALIAN (Heavy Metal, Québec) propose son nouvel opus Beyond the Wall en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 24 octobre chez Temple of Mystery Records. Tracklist :



1. March to the Death

2. Motorhorse

3. Fire on the Road

4. Last Chance to Ride

5. Solar Winds

6. Rise of the AI

7. Beyond the Wall

8. Behind the Lies

9. Cold Thunder

10. Dark City