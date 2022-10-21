chargement...

Les news du 19 Octobre 2022
 Les news du 19 Octobre 2022... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 21 Octobre 2022
 Les news du 21 Octobre 2022... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Arch Enemy
 Arch Enemy - Deceivers (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Archgoat
 Archgoat - All Christianity... (C)
Par fayfay		   
Cloud Rat
 Cloud Rat - Threshold (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Sorry...
 Sorry... - All That Died Wa... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Arkheth
 Arkheth - Clarity Came with... (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Bloodbath
 Bloodbath - Survival of the... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Fecundation
 Fecundation - Decomposition... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 16 Octobre 2022
 Les news du 16 Octobre 2022... (N)
Par AigleNoir		   
Activate Europe 2022
 Activate Europe 2022 - Alge... (R)
Par Mera		   
Soilwork
 Soilwork - Övergivenheten (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Les news du 13 Octobre 2022
 Les news du 13 Octobre 2022... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Vermilia
 Vermilia - Ruska (C)
Par Kurtz		   
Baise ma Hache
 Baise ma Hache - Devotio (C)
Par Veles Master		   

Les news du 21 Octobre 2022

News
Les news du 21 Octobre 2022 Deströyer 666 - Metalian - Ofdrykkja - Haut&Court - Morbific - Virgil - Whirlwind - Death Worship
»
(Lien direct)
DESTRÖYER 666 (Black/Thrash, Australie) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Never Surrender qui sortira le 2 décembre via Season Of Mist. "Andraste" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
METALIAN (Heavy Metal, Québec) propose son nouvel opus Beyond the Wall en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 24 octobre chez Temple of Mystery Records. Tracklist :

1. March to the Death
2. Motorhorse
3. Fire on the Road
4. Last Chance to Ride
5. Solar Winds
6. Rise of the AI
7. Beyond the Wall
8. Behind the Lies
9. Cold Thunder
10. Dark City

»
(Lien direct)
OFDRYKKJA (Post-Black/Neo-Folk, Suède) a posté le titre "The Cleansing" tiré de son nouvel album After the Storm à paraître le 25 novembre via AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. The Light
2. Hårgalåten
3. The Mære
4. After the Storm
5. The Cleansing
6. Själavandring
7. Beyond the Belt of Orion

»
(Lien direct)
HAUT&COURT (Death/Grind, France) a dévoilé un clip pour le morceau "Messianic Collapse" figurant sur son nouveau disque Collapse prévu le 11 novembre sur No Good To Anyone et Duality Records. Tracklist :

01. Embracing the Absurdity
02. Relentless Humility 01:10
03. Messianic Collapse 02:47
04. Tethered to a Dying World
05. The End of a New Beginning
06. Back Stabbers
07. Punk's Dead

»
(Lien direct)
MORBIFIC (Death Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel opus Squirm Beyond the Mortal Realm en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 24 octobre chez Memento Mori (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP). Tracklist :

1. Squirm Beyond the Mortal Realm
2. Bind, Torture, Snuff
3. Meal from an Open Skull
4. Suicide Sanctum
5. Initiation into Oblivion
6. Meth Mansion Murders
7. Baptized in the Fluids of Decay
8. Pathogenic Injection
9. The Head Harvest
10. Malignant Germination

»
(Lien direct)
VIRGIL (Black/Death/Deathcore, France) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Eternity" issu de son nouvel album Acheron qui sort le 24 novembre via Source Atone Records. Tracklist :

01. Acheron
02. Black Feathers
03. Eternity
04. Cocyte
05. Nil
06. Immaculate
07. Charon
08. Hunt
09. Martyr
10. Mother
11. Soreness
12. Ignis

»
(Lien direct)
WHIRLWIND (Heavy Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Rebels Arise!" extrait de son premier long-format 1714 à venir le 22 novembre sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :

01. 1714 (Intro)
02. The Call
03. Under Siege
04. Rebels Arise!
05. Torture, Knife & Fire
06. Gallows Tithe
07. Cannons of Infuriation
08. The Bastard Duke
09. Immortal Heroes
10. Red September
11. Echoes of Time

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH WORSHIP (Black / Death Metal, Canada) sortira à l'occasion du NWN! Fest Volume VI qui se tiendra les 2 et 3 décembre à Tijuana au Mexique un nouveau EP intitulé Reaping Majesty. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Reaped Through Violence"

01. Reaped Through Violence
02. Mass Murder Majesty
03. Superion Rising
04. Slaughtersiege
05. Holocaust Altar
06. The Poisoned Chalice
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
21 Octobre 2022

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Dantefever citer
Dantefever
21/10/2022 09:45
l'Australie est en deuil

