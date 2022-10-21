Les news du 21 Octobre 2022
Les news du 21 Octobre 2022 Deströyer 666 - Metalian - Ofdrykkja - Haut&Court - Morbific - Virgil - Whirlwind - Death Worship
|»
|DESTRÖYER 666 (Black/Thrash, Australie) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Never Surrender qui sortira le 2 décembre via Season Of Mist. "Andraste" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|METALIAN (Heavy Metal, Québec) propose son nouvel opus Beyond the Wall en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 24 octobre chez Temple of Mystery Records. Tracklist :
1. March to the Death
2. Motorhorse
3. Fire on the Road
4. Last Chance to Ride
5. Solar Winds
6. Rise of the AI
7. Beyond the Wall
8. Behind the Lies
9. Cold Thunder
10. Dark City
|
|»
|OFDRYKKJA (Post-Black/Neo-Folk, Suède) a posté le titre "The Cleansing" tiré de son nouvel album After the Storm à paraître le 25 novembre via AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. The Light
2. Hårgalåten
3. The Mære
4. After the Storm
5. The Cleansing
6. Själavandring
7. Beyond the Belt of Orion
|
|»
|HAUT&COURT (Death/Grind, France) a dévoilé un clip pour le morceau "Messianic Collapse" figurant sur son nouveau disque Collapse prévu le 11 novembre sur No Good To Anyone et Duality Records. Tracklist :
01. Embracing the Absurdity
02. Relentless Humility 01:10
03. Messianic Collapse 02:47
04. Tethered to a Dying World
05. The End of a New Beginning
06. Back Stabbers
07. Punk's Dead
|
|»
|MORBIFIC (Death Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel opus Squirm Beyond the Mortal Realm en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 24 octobre chez Memento Mori (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP). Tracklist :
1. Squirm Beyond the Mortal Realm
2. Bind, Torture, Snuff
3. Meal from an Open Skull
4. Suicide Sanctum
5. Initiation into Oblivion
6. Meth Mansion Murders
7. Baptized in the Fluids of Decay
8. Pathogenic Injection
9. The Head Harvest
10. Malignant Germination
|
|»
|VIRGIL (Black/Death/Deathcore, France) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Eternity" issu de son nouvel album Acheron qui sort le 24 novembre via Source Atone Records. Tracklist :
01. Acheron
02. Black Feathers
03. Eternity
04. Cocyte
05. Nil
06. Immaculate
07. Charon
08. Hunt
09. Martyr
10. Mother
11. Soreness
12. Ignis
|
|»
|WHIRLWIND (Heavy Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Rebels Arise!" extrait de son premier long-format 1714 à venir le 22 novembre sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :
01. 1714 (Intro)
02. The Call
03. Under Siege
04. Rebels Arise!
05. Torture, Knife & Fire
06. Gallows Tithe
07. Cannons of Infuriation
08. The Bastard Duke
09. Immortal Heroes
10. Red September
11. Echoes of Time
|
|»
|DEATH WORSHIP (Black / Death Metal, Canada) sortira à l'occasion du NWN! Fest Volume VI qui se tiendra les 2 et 3 décembre à Tijuana au Mexique un nouveau EP intitulé Reaping Majesty. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Reaped Through Violence"
01. Reaped Through Violence
02. Mass Murder Majesty
03. Superion Rising
04. Slaughtersiege
05. Holocaust Altar
06. The Poisoned Chalice
|
|
l'Australie est en deuil
21/10/2022 09:45