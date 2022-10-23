chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
128 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Altars
 Altars - Paramnesia (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Solemn Lament
 Solemn Lament - Solemn Lame... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
PEURBLEUE
 PEURBLEUE - La ciguë (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Carnivore
 Carnivore - Retaliation (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Archgoat
 Archgoat - All Christianity... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Les news du 19 Octobre 2022
 Les news du 19 Octobre 2022... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 21 Octobre 2022
 Les news du 21 Octobre 2022... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Arch Enemy
 Arch Enemy - Deceivers (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cloud Rat
 Cloud Rat - Threshold (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Sorry...
 Sorry... - All That Died Wa... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Arkheth
 Arkheth - Clarity Came with... (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Bloodbath
 Bloodbath - Survival of the... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Fecundation
 Fecundation - Decomposition... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 16 Octobre 2022
 Les news du 16 Octobre 2022... (N)
Par AigleNoir		   
Activate Europe 2022
 Activate Europe 2022 - Alge... (R)
Par Mera		   

Les news du 23 Octobre 2022

News
Les news du 23 Octobre 2022 Urfaust
»
(Lien direct)
URFAUST (Black Metal Ambient, Pays-Bas) a sorti un nouveau EP intitulé Hoof Tar. Celui-ci est disponible depuis le 20 octobre chez Ván Records dans une édition LP+CD illustrée par Thibaut Wantz. Vous pouvez le découvrir en intégralité ici même.

01. Mortuary Ceremonial Prelude
02. Authentic Psalm
Thrasho AxGxB
23 Octobre 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath
Cross Purposes
1994 - I.R.S. Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Urfaust
 Urfaust
Black Metal ambient - 2003 - Pays-Bas		   
Black Sabbath
Cross Purposes
Lire la chronique
Lords of the Cemetery
Luminous Gate
Lire la chronique
Sakis Tolis
Among the Fires of Hell
Lire la chronique
Enmity
Demagoguery
Lire la chronique
Arch Enemy
Deceivers
Lire la chronique
Carnivore
Retaliation
Lire la chronique
Nordjevel
Gnavhòl
Lire la chronique
PEURBLEUE
La ciguë
Lire la chronique
Archgoat
All Christianity Ends (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sorry...
All That Died Was My Innocence
Lire la chronique
Vortex Of End
Abhorrent Fervor
Lire la chronique
Solemn Lament
Solemn Lament (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hypocrisy + Septicflesh + The Agonist
Lire le live report
Fecundation
Decomposition Of Existence
Lire la chronique
Kill Division
Peace Through Tyranny
Lire la chronique
Cloud Rat
Threshold
Lire la chronique
Activate Europe 2022
Algebra + Comaniac + Crypto...
Lire le live report
Citadel
Remember Your Past
Lire la chronique
Acédia
Fracture
Lire la chronique
Arkheth
Clarity Came with a Cool Su...
Lire la chronique
End It
Unpleasant Living (EP)
Lire la chronique
Asylum
Tyrannicide
Lire la chronique
DMRBR
Somnum Exterri
Lire la chronique
Phobia
Means Of Existence
Lire la chronique
Vermilia
Ruska
Lire la chronique
Veštac
Kolo - Dancing Through The ...
Lire la chronique
Machine Head
Of Kingdom And Crown
Lire la chronique
Acephalix
Theothanatology
Lire la chronique
Rotborn
On The Perspective Of An Im...
Lire la chronique
Acod
Fourth Reign over Opacities...
Lire la chronique