Les news du 23 Octobre 2022
Les news du 23 Octobre 2022 Urfaust
|URFAUST (Black Metal Ambient, Pays-Bas) a sorti un nouveau EP intitulé Hoof Tar. Celui-ci est disponible depuis le 20 octobre chez Ván Records dans une édition LP+CD illustrée par Thibaut Wantz. Vous pouvez le découvrir en intégralité ici même.
01. Mortuary Ceremonial Prelude
02. Authentic Psalm
