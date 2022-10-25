chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
185 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Inclination
 Inclination - Unaltered Per... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Solemn Lament
 Solemn Lament - Solemn Lame... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Altars
 Altars - Paramnesia (C)
Par Sosthène		   
PEURBLEUE
 PEURBLEUE - La ciguë (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Carnivore
 Carnivore - Retaliation (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Archgoat
 Archgoat - All Christianity... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Les news du 19 Octobre 2022
 Les news du 19 Octobre 2022... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 21 Octobre 2022
 Les news du 21 Octobre 2022... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Arch Enemy
 Arch Enemy - Deceivers (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cloud Rat
 Cloud Rat - Threshold (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Sorry...
 Sorry... - All That Died Wa... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Arkheth
 Arkheth - Clarity Came with... (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Bloodbath
 Bloodbath - Survival of the... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Fecundation
 Fecundation - Decomposition... (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 25 Octobre 2022

News
Les news du 25 Octobre 2022 Immortal - Necromutilator - Risingfall - Hibernus Mortis - Mysteria Mystica Aeterna - Black Beast - Deadly Carnage
»
(Lien direct)
IMMORTAL (Black Metal, Norvège) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album intitulé War Against All qui sortira prochainement via Nuclear Blast. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...

1. War Against All
2. Thunders Of Darkness
3. Wargod
4. No sun
5. Return To Cold
6. Norlandihr
7. Immortal
8. Blashyrkh My Throne

»
(Lien direct)
NECROMUTILATOR (Black/Death/Thrash, Italie) offre son nouvel opus Oath of Abhorrence en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 28 octobre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Raise The Necroapocalypse
2. Cremation Sorcery
3. Great Lord Of Desecration
4. Altar Of The Final Sodomy
5. Temple Of Execrating Death
6. Baphomet's War Fire
7. Enthroned Upon Megiddo
8. Malevolent Blood

»
(Lien direct)
RISINGFALL (Heavy/Speed, Japon) a posté le titre "Master of the Metal" tiré de son premier long-format Rise or Fall dont la sortie est programmée pour le 18 novembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Kamikaze
2. English Motor Biker
3. Dancing In The Fire
4. Rock Fantasy
5. Risingfall
6. Never Surrender
7. Arise In The Ashes
8. Master Of The Metal

»
(Lien direct)
HIBERNUS MORTIS (Death Metal, USA) a publié à cette adresse le morceau "Enshrined in Spiritual Atrophy" figurant sur son nouvel album The Monoliths of Cursed Slumber prévu le 25 novembre chez Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

1. Funebre:The Eternal Sleep (Intro)
2. Endless Dawns Of Somnambulant Exorcisms
3. To Drink The Blood Of The Black Sleep
4. Ascending The Catacombs
5. Grotesque Perishment Into The Miasma Of Darkness Everlasting
6. Vomitus Imperium
7. Enshrined In Spiritual Atrophy
8. Invocations Of Never
9. Vestigial Currents That Transcend The Ether Of Tenebrous Unconsciousness Embedded Deep Within The Smoldering Embers Of Sempiternal Dusk (Outro)

»
(Lien direct)
MYSTERIA MYSTICA AETERNA (Black Metal, Allemagne) offre son nouveau disque The Temple of Eosphoros en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 28 octobre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Temple Entrance [1:15]
2. The Holy Heaven Of Will [8:11]
3. Thou, Whose Mouth Is A Flame [6:19]
4. Thelema [2:06]
5. The Mysteries Of Death [7:35]
6. The Temple Of Eosphoros [10:01]

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK BEAST (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Night of the Arctic Darkness" extrait de son nouvel opus Arctic Darkness à venir le 25 novembre sur Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :

1. Intro [1:50]
2. Black Magic and Witchcraft [4:27]
3. Fullmoon [4:46]
4. Sadistic Act in Demonic Lust [4:17]
5. Four Days in Paradise of Fornication [3:25]
6. Depths of Damnation [4:32]
7. Kuoleman Kylmästä Kosketuksesta [1:48]
8. Night of the Arctic Darkness [3:21]
9. I am He [3:16]
10. Summon the Angels [5:17]
11. Hymn of the Freezing Wind [10:28]

»
(Lien direct)
DEADLY CARNAGE (Post-Black Metal, Italie) est actuellement en phase de pré-production d'un nouvel album concept sur le folklore japonais.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
25 Octobre 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Cave In
 Cave In
Heavy Pendulum
2022 - Relapse Records		   
Kormosh
 Kormosh
Hemophilia rex tormentum (EP)
2022 - Altare Productions / Indépendant		   
Interview Embrace Your Punishment
 Interview Embrace Your Punishment
Entretien avec Embrace Your Punishment (2022)		   
Hangman's Chair + Paradise Lost
 Hangman's Chair + Paradise Lost
Le 24 Octobre 2022 à Strasbourg, France (La Laiterie Club)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Black Beast
 Black Beast
Raw Black Metal - 2002 - Finlande		   
Immortal
 Immortal
Black metal - 1991 - Norvège		   
Necromutilator
 Necromutilator
Black/Thrash - 2009 - Italie		   
Interview Embrace Your Punishment
Lire l'interview
Cave In
Heavy Pendulum
Lire la chronique
Hangman's Chair + Paradise Lost
Lire le live report
Kormosh
Hemophilia rex tormentum (EP)
Lire la chronique
Inclination
Unaltered Perspective
Lire la chronique
Sacrilegia
Sold Under Sin (EP)
Lire la chronique
Catacombes
Des glaires et des briques
Lire la chronique
Ultha
All That Has Never Been True
Lire la chronique
Ahasver
Causa Sui
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
Cross Purposes
Lire la chronique
Lords of the Cemetery
Luminous Gate
Lire la chronique
Sakis Tolis
Among the Fires of Hell
Lire la chronique
Enmity
Demagoguery
Lire la chronique
Arch Enemy
Deceivers
Lire la chronique
Carnivore
Retaliation
Lire la chronique
Nordjevel
Gnavhòl
Lire la chronique
PEURBLEUE
La ciguë
Lire la chronique
Archgoat
All Christianity Ends (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sorry...
All That Died Was My Innocence
Lire la chronique
Vortex Of End
Abhorrent Fervor
Lire la chronique
Solemn Lament
Solemn Lament (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hypocrisy + Septicflesh + The Agonist
Lire le live report
Fecundation
Decomposition Of Existence
Lire la chronique
Kill Division
Peace Through Tyranny
Lire la chronique
Cloud Rat
Threshold
Lire la chronique
Activate Europe 2022
Algebra + Comaniac + Crypto...
Lire le live report
Citadel
Remember Your Past
Lire la chronique
Acédia
Fracture
Lire la chronique
Arkheth
Clarity Came with a Cool Su...
Lire la chronique
End It
Unpleasant Living (EP)
Lire la chronique