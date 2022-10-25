»

(Lien direct) HIBERNUS MORTIS (Death Metal, USA) a publié à cette adresse le morceau "Enshrined in Spiritual Atrophy" figurant sur son nouvel album The Monoliths of Cursed Slumber prévu le 25 novembre chez Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :



1. Funebre:The Eternal Sleep (Intro)

2. Endless Dawns Of Somnambulant Exorcisms

3. To Drink The Blood Of The Black Sleep

4. Ascending The Catacombs

5. Grotesque Perishment Into The Miasma Of Darkness Everlasting

6. Vomitus Imperium

7. Enshrined In Spiritual Atrophy

8. Invocations Of Never

9. Vestigial Currents That Transcend The Ether Of Tenebrous Unconsciousness Embedded Deep Within The Smoldering Embers Of Sempiternal Dusk (Outro)