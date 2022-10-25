IMMORTAL (Black Metal, Norvège) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album intitulé War Against All qui sortira prochainement via Nuclear Blast. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...
1. War Against All
2. Thunders Of Darkness
3. Wargod
4. No sun
5. Return To Cold
6. Norlandihr
7. Immortal
8. Blashyrkh My Throne
NECROMUTILATOR (Black/Death/Thrash, Italie) offre son nouvel opus Oath of Abhorrence en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 28 octobre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Raise The Necroapocalypse
2. Cremation Sorcery
3. Great Lord Of Desecration
4. Altar Of The Final Sodomy
5. Temple Of Execrating Death
6. Baphomet's War Fire
7. Enthroned Upon Megiddo
8. Malevolent Blood
RISINGFALL (Heavy/Speed, Japon) a posté le titre "Master of the Metal" tiré de son premier long-format Rise or Fall dont la sortie est programmée pour le 18 novembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Kamikaze
2. English Motor Biker
3. Dancing In The Fire
4. Rock Fantasy
5. Risingfall
6. Never Surrender
7. Arise In The Ashes
8. Master Of The Metal
HIBERNUS MORTIS (Death Metal, USA) a publié à cette adresse le morceau "Enshrined in Spiritual Atrophy" figurant sur son nouvel album The Monoliths of Cursed Slumber prévu le 25 novembre chez Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :
1. Funebre:The Eternal Sleep (Intro)
2. Endless Dawns Of Somnambulant Exorcisms
3. To Drink The Blood Of The Black Sleep
4. Ascending The Catacombs
5. Grotesque Perishment Into The Miasma Of Darkness Everlasting
6. Vomitus Imperium
7. Enshrined In Spiritual Atrophy
8. Invocations Of Never
9. Vestigial Currents That Transcend The Ether Of Tenebrous Unconsciousness Embedded Deep Within The Smoldering Embers Of Sempiternal Dusk (Outro)
BLACK BEAST (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Night of the Arctic Darkness" extrait de son nouvel opus Arctic Darkness à venir le 25 novembre sur Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :
1. Intro [1:50]
2. Black Magic and Witchcraft [4:27]
3. Fullmoon [4:46]
4. Sadistic Act in Demonic Lust [4:17]
5. Four Days in Paradise of Fornication [3:25]
6. Depths of Damnation [4:32]
7. Kuoleman Kylmästä Kosketuksesta [1:48]
8. Night of the Arctic Darkness [3:21]
9. I am He [3:16]
10. Summon the Angels [5:17]
11. Hymn of the Freezing Wind [10:28]
