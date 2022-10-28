chargement...

Les news du 28 Octobre 2022

News
Les news du 28 Octobre 2022 Dead And Dripping - Antropofagus - Ploughshare - Celestial Season - Reabilitator - Depressive Witches - Rienaus - Darkthrone
»
(Lien direct)
DEAD AND DRIPPING (Brutal Death Metal, USA), projet solo d'Evan Daniele (Sentient Horror), vient de signer sur Trancending Obscurity Records pour la sortie prochaine de son troisième album intitulé Blackened Cerebral Rifts. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Kaleidoscopic Visions Of Porous Obsidian Eternities" :

»
(Lien direct)
ANTROPOFAGUS (Brutal Death, Italie) offre son nouveau long-format Origin en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie ce jour chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Origin
2. Downward the Spiral
3. While Nothingness Slithers
4. Oppressed Suffering
5. The Slaver Ascension
6. Of Prosperity and Punishment
7. Ia Anth Etbrae Gagh
8. Hymns of Acrimony
9. Passage of Annulment
10. Chapter of not letting the body perish (M.O.R.T.E. pt2)

»
(Lien direct)
PLOUGHSHARE (Black/Death, Australie) sortira son nouvel opus Ingested Burial Ground le 8 décembre via Brilliant Emperor Records. Tracklist :

01. A Horrible and Terrifying Impression
02. The Cold Horror Is Clear
03. Two Awful Creatures
04. Divulging Bees, Spiders and Scorpions
05. An Uneasy Dread Arose
06. A Horrible and Terrifying Impression (Sow Discord Remix)
07. The Cold Horror Is Clear (Ignis Fatuus Remix)
08. Two Awful Creatures (Ascanyx Remix)
09. Divulging Bees, Spiders and Scorpions (Xeno Chemist Remix)
10. An Uneasy Dread Rose (Alex Macfarlane Remix)

»
(Lien direct)
CELESTIAL SEASON (Doom/Death, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album Mysterium II le 2 décembre sur Burning World Records. Un extrait, "Pictures of Endless Beauty", est en écoute à cette adresse ainsi qu'une reprise de Copper Sunset" de Cathedral. Tracklist :

1. The Divine Duty Of Servants
2. Tomorrow Mourning
3. Our Nocturnal Love
4. In April Darkness
5. The Sun The Moon And The Truth
6. Pictures of Endless Beauty - Copper Sunset

»
(Lien direct)
REABILITATOR (Thrash Metal, Ukraine) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Holy Lies" issu de son nouveau disque Mentally Defected qui sort le 10 novembre chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. R.I.P. (Die In Agony)
02. Mentally Defected
03. Incineration
04. Holy Lies
05. Deadly Infection
06. Annihilation By Vaccination
07. Absolute Cruelty
08. Thrash Way of Life
09. Revolution

»
(Lien direct)
DEPRESSIVE WITCHES (Black Metal/Black 'n Roll, France) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 25 novembre de son nouvel opus Distant Kingdoms. Tracklist :

1. Distant Kingdoms
2. In the Hall of the Sleeping King
3. Oh My Dear Wyvern
4. Wizard! Open the Gates!
5. Pit of Goblins
6. Tonight I Will Hide My Heart in Space
7. Forgotten Icebergs
8. Cancel your Wedding and Fuck the Witch
9. A Land to Lead

»
(Lien direct)
RIENAUS (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Uhrattavaksi Siunattu" extrait de son nouvel album Luciferille à venir le 25 novembre sur KVLT. Tracklist :

1. Alkusoitto
2. Uhrattavaksi Siunattu
3. Luciferille
4. Saatanan Valtakunnassa
5. Äärellä viimeisen portin
6. Pedon Merkki
7. Kuilu
8. Äänet yössä

»
(Lien direct)
C'est aujourd'hui sur Peaceville Records que sort Astral Fortress, nouvel album de DARKTHRONE (Black Metal, Norvège). Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Caravan Of Broken Ghosts
02. Impeccable Caverns Of Satan
03. Stalagmite Necklace
04. The Sea Beneath The Seas Of The Sea
05. Kevorkian Times
06. Kolbotn, West Of The Vast Forests
07. Eon 2
