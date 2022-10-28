»

(Lien direct) DEPRESSIVE WITCHES (Black Metal/Black 'n Roll, France) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 25 novembre de son nouvel opus Distant Kingdoms. Tracklist :



1. Distant Kingdoms

2. In the Hall of the Sleeping King

3. Oh My Dear Wyvern

4. Wizard! Open the Gates!

5. Pit of Goblins

6. Tonight I Will Hide My Heart in Space

7. Forgotten Icebergs

8. Cancel your Wedding and Fuck the Witch

9. A Land to Lead



