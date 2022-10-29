LAMENTATIONS (Progressive Death Metal, Singapour/USA) a dévoilé le titre "Obeisance" figurant sur son nouvel album Passion of Depression dont la sortie est programmée pour le 11 novembre chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
TRISKELYON (Thrash Metal, Canada) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Downfall via Moribund Records. Pour l'occasion, le groupe a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Hunger". Tracklist :
1. Hunger (3:01)
2. Find a Way (4:05)
3. Odyssey (Blessed By Steel) (3:34)
4. Willful Ignorance (4:14)
5. A Time of War (4:03)
6. Balance of Terror (4:22)
7. Apex Predator (4:12)
8. Indifference (4:37)
9. Nobody's Business (Billy Idol cover) (3:54)
DEFLESHED (Thrash/Death, Suède) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Heavy Haul" tiré de son nouveau disque Grind Over Matter disponible sur Metal Blade Records depuis hier. Tracklist :
1 Bent Out of Shape
2 Grind Over Matter
3 One Grave to Fit Them All
4 Heavy Haul
5 Dear Devil
6 Staring Blind
7 Blood Well Spent
8 Unburdened by Genius
9 Behind Dead Eyes
10 Blastbeast
11 Last Nail In The Coffin
SIRRUSH (Black/Death, Italie) a mis en ligne le morceau "A Son Set His Father Free" tiré de son premier long-format Molon Labe qui sort le 5 novembre via Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :
1 - The Path of Heroes
2 - Deimos
3 - A Son Set His Father Free
4 - With Your Shield …Or On It
5 - Molon Labe
6 - When Muses Speak To Us
7 - The vision of Megistias
8 - The Last Glorious Echo
9 - Remember Who We Were
Par Sakrifiss
Par AxGxB
Par Niktareum
Par AxGxB
Par MédisanteMéd...
Par MédisanteMéd...
Par Namast3
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Sakrifiss
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par isotaupe
Par Dantefever
Par Dantefever
Par Jean-Clint