Les news du 29 Octobre 2022

News
Les news du 29 Octobre 2022 Lamentations - Grave of Sacrifice - Gamerra - Triskelyon - Defleshed - Hiss From the Moat - Sirrush - Vaultwraith
»
(Lien direct)
LAMENTATIONS (Progressive Death Metal, Singapour/USA) a dévoilé le titre "Obeisance" figurant sur son nouvel album Passion of Depression dont la sortie est programmée pour le 11 novembre chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Prodigal
2. Anew
3. Shiver
4. Sombre
5. Ire
6. Obeisance
7. Nurture

»
(Lien direct)
GRAVE OF SACRIFICE (Death Metal, Mexique) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie physique le 18 novembre de son dernier EP Land of Decay. Tracklist :

1. Blind Maze
2. Kneel Down
3. Broken Thoughts
4. Macron
5. Land of Decay

»
(Lien direct)
GAMERRA (Thrash Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Couillon Death Squad en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Couillon Death Squad (4:00)
2. H.O.A. (6:25)
3: Sugar Mill Headhunt (9:41)

Durée totale : 20:06

»
(Lien direct)
TRISKELYON (Thrash Metal, Canada) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Downfall via Moribund Records. Pour l'occasion, le groupe a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Hunger". Tracklist :

1. Hunger (3:01)
2. Find a Way (4:05)
3. Odyssey (Blessed By Steel) (3:34)
4. Willful Ignorance (4:14)
5. A Time of War (4:03)
6. Balance of Terror (4:22)
7. Apex Predator (4:12)
8. Indifference (4:37)
9. Nobody's Business (Billy Idol cover) (3:54)

»
(Lien direct)
DEFLESHED (Thrash/Death, Suède) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Heavy Haul" tiré de son nouveau disque Grind Over Matter disponible sur Metal Blade Records depuis hier. Tracklist :

1 Bent Out of Shape
2 Grind Over Matter
3 One Grave to Fit Them All
4 Heavy Haul
5 Dear Devil
6 Staring Blind
7 Blood Well Spent
8 Unburdened by Genius
9 Behind Dead Eyes
10 Blastbeast
11 Last Nail In The Coffin

»
(Lien direct)
HISS FROM THE MOAT (Black/Death, Italie) vient de sortir son nouvel opus The Way Out of Hell chez Distortion Music Group. Tracklist :

1. The Way Out Of Hell
2. I Am The Deceived
3. Staring At The Abyss
4. Generation Of Cowardice
5. The Killing Of Innocence
6. Bury Me
7. All I Have
8. A Gallows Of Mirrors
9. The Magnificent Vision

»
(Lien direct)
SIRRUSH (Black/Death, Italie) a mis en ligne le morceau "A Son Set His Father Free" tiré de son premier long-format Molon Labe qui sort le 5 novembre via Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :

1 - The Path of Heroes
2 - Deimos
3 - A Son Set His Father Free
4 - With Your Shield …Or On It
5 - Molon Labe
6 - When Muses Speak To Us
7 - The vision of Megistias
8 - The Last Glorious Echo
9 - Remember Who We Were

»
(Lien direct)
VAULTWRAITH (Heavy/Black, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Of Skeletons and Metal" issu de son nouvel album Decomposing Spells prévu avant la fin de l'année sur Hells Headbangers.
Thrasho Keyser
29 Octobre 2022

