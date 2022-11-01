»

(Lien direct) AGGRESSION (Thrash Metal, Canada) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Iesus Nazarenus, Rex Iudaeorum" issu de son nouvel opus From Hell With Hate qui sort le 17 novembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :



01. Iesus Nazarenus, Rex Iudaeorum

02. Antichrist Devil Cunt

03. Return of the Frozen Aggressor

04. The Inner Circle (inst.)

05. Let's Burn this Church to the Ground

06. The Nightstalker

07. Precise Execution

08. Worthy of Death

09. One for the Woods

10. Crows of Still Creek

11. Left Hand Larceny

12. Ouija (Zozo's Board) *

(*) CD bonus



