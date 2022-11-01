JOURS PÂLES ("Post-Black" Atmosphérique Mélodique, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Tensions qui sortira le 2 décembre via Les Acteurs de l’Ombre. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Jour De Pluie, Jour De Fête
2. Saint-Flour Nostalgie
3. Ecumante De Rage
4. Tensions
5. Saturnienne Lassitude
6. Hâve
7. Ode À La Vie (Chanson Pour Aldérica)
8. Dose(S)
9. Les Feuilles Tombent
TERRÖRHAMMER (Black/Speed/Thrash, Serbie) a dévoilé le titre "At Dawn We Attack" figurant sur son nouveau disque Gateways to Hades prévu le 25 novembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. March of the Damned – Intro [2:28]
2. At Dawn We Attack [4:13]
3. Gateways to Hades [3:27]
4. Transylvanian Whore [3:55]
5. Blizzard of Blood [3:43]
6. The Interceptor [3:40]
7. Midnight Patrol [4:43]
8. Inside the Nuclear Tomb [3:34]
9. Tronized Goat Master [5:18]
AGGRESSION (Thrash Metal, Canada) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Iesus Nazarenus, Rex Iudaeorum" issu de son nouvel opus From Hell With Hate qui sort le 17 novembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Iesus Nazarenus, Rex Iudaeorum
02. Antichrist Devil Cunt
03. Return of the Frozen Aggressor
04. The Inner Circle (inst.)
05. Let's Burn this Church to the Ground
06. The Nightstalker
07. Precise Execution
08. Worthy of Death
09. One for the Woods
10. Crows of Still Creek
11. Left Hand Larceny
12. Ouija (Zozo's Board) *
(*) CD bonus
LUCIFERICON (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "The Veils of Negative Existence" extrait de son nouvel album The Warlock of Da'ath à venir le 25 novembre sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Obscure and Forbidden
2. Qliphotic Trance
3. The Veils of Negative Existence
4. Khidir's Urn
5. Sigillum Azoetia: The Map of Possibility
6. The Iconostatis of Blasphemy
7. Ancient Lineage
8. The Warlock of Da'ath
Par Raziel
Par Krokodil
Par Sakrifiss
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par MédisanteMéd...
Par Namast3
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Sakrifiss
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par isotaupe