chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Vertige
 Vertige - Aux solitaires ! (C)
Par Raziel		   
Gulch
 Gulch - Impenetrable Cerebr... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Gaerea
 Gaerea - Mirage (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Zulu
 Zulu - My People​.​.​.​Hold... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Inclination
 Inclination - Unaltered Per... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Nordjevel
 Nordjevel - Gnavhòl (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Cave In
 Cave In - Heavy Pendulum (C)
Par Namast3		   
Solemn Lament
 Solemn Lament - Solemn Lame... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Altars
 Altars - Paramnesia (C)
Par Sosthène		   
PEURBLEUE
 PEURBLEUE - La ciguë (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Carnivore
 Carnivore - Retaliation (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Archgoat
 Archgoat - All Christianity... (C)
Par isotaupe		   

Les news du 1 Novembre 2022

News
Les news du 1 Novembre 2022 Jours Pâles - Terrörhammer - Aggression - Lucifericon
»
(Lien direct)
JOURS PÂLES ("Post-Black" Atmosphérique Mélodique, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Tensions qui sortira le 2 décembre via Les Acteurs de l’Ombre. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Jour De Pluie, Jour De Fête
2. Saint-Flour Nostalgie
3. Ecumante De Rage
4. Tensions
5. Saturnienne Lassitude
6. Hâve
7. Ode À La Vie (Chanson Pour Aldérica)
8. Dose(S)
9. Les Feuilles Tombent

»
(Lien direct)
TERRÖRHAMMER (Black/Speed/Thrash, Serbie) a dévoilé le titre "At Dawn We Attack" figurant sur son nouveau disque Gateways to Hades prévu le 25 novembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. March of the Damned – Intro [2:28]
2. At Dawn We Attack [4:13]
3. Gateways to Hades [3:27]
4. Transylvanian Whore [3:55]
5. Blizzard of Blood [3:43]
6. The Interceptor [3:40]
7. Midnight Patrol [4:43]
8. Inside the Nuclear Tomb [3:34]
9. Tronized Goat Master [5:18]

»
(Lien direct)
AGGRESSION (Thrash Metal, Canada) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Iesus Nazarenus, Rex Iudaeorum" issu de son nouvel opus From Hell With Hate qui sort le 17 novembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Iesus Nazarenus, Rex Iudaeorum
02. Antichrist Devil Cunt
03. Return of the Frozen Aggressor
04. The Inner Circle (inst.)
05. Let's Burn this Church to the Ground
06. The Nightstalker
07. Precise Execution
08. Worthy of Death
09. One for the Woods
10. Crows of Still Creek
11. Left Hand Larceny
12. Ouija (Zozo's Board) *
(*) CD bonus

»
(Lien direct)
LUCIFERICON (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "The Veils of Negative Existence" extrait de son nouvel album The Warlock of Da'ath à venir le 25 novembre sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Obscure and Forbidden
2. Qliphotic Trance
3. The Veils of Negative Existence
4. Khidir's Urn
5. Sigillum Azoetia: The Map of Possibility
6. The Iconostatis of Blasphemy
7. Ancient Lineage
8. The Warlock of Da'ath
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
1 Novembre 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Hellfuck
 Hellfuck
Diabolic Slaughter
2022 - Godz Ov War Productions		   
Morrigan
 Morrigan
Anwynn
2022 - Werewolf Records		   
Fictio Solemnis
 Fictio Solemnis
(As)ster (EP)
2022 - Indépendant		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Jours Pâles
 Jours Pâles
"Post-Black" Atmosphérique Mélodique - 2020 - France		   
Lucifericon
 Lucifericon
2009 - Pays-Bas		   
Givre
Destin messianique
Lire la chronique
Sadistic Drive
Perpetual Torture
Lire la chronique
Firtan
Marter
Lire la chronique
o.T.s
Hosanna Ponchatoula (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Sunami / Gulch
Sunami / Gulch (Split 7")
Lire la chronique
Morrigan
Anwynn
Lire la chronique
Hellfuck
Diabolic Slaughter
Lire la chronique
Fictio Solemnis
(As)ster (EP)
Lire la chronique
Xenotheory
Dawn of an Eyeless Realm
Lire la chronique
Syn Ze Șase Tri
Ultimu' lup
Lire la chronique
Obscurcis Romancia
The Bringer of Light (EP)
Lire la chronique
Flaming Ouroboros
Uphold The Majesty (EP)
Lire la chronique
Light Dweller
Lucid Offering
Lire la chronique
Cedric SIRE & Isabelle MARCELLY
Hellfest (Livre) (Le festiv...
Lire la chronique
Gaerea
Mirage
Lire la chronique
Worm
Bluenothing (EP)
Lire la chronique
Blind Guardian
The God Machine
Lire la chronique
Vertige
Aux solitaires !
Lire la chronique
Gulch
Impenetrable Cerebral Fortress
Lire la chronique
Pestlegion
Sathanas Grand Victoria
Lire la chronique
Interview Embrace Your Punishment
Lire l'interview
Cave In
Heavy Pendulum
Lire la chronique
Hangman's Chair + Paradise Lost
Lire le live report
Kormosh
Hemophilia rex tormentum (EP)
Lire la chronique
Inclination
Unaltered Perspective
Lire la chronique
Sacrilegia
Sold Under Sin (EP)
Lire la chronique
Catacombes
Des glaires et des briques
Lire la chronique
Ultha
All That Has Never Been True
Lire la chronique
Ahasver
Causa Sui
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
Cross Purposes
Lire la chronique