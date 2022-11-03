»

(Lien direct) REVOLTING (Death Metal, Suède) rejoint Xtreem Music pour la sortie le 29 novembre de son nouvel album Born to Be Dead. Tracklist :



01. Souls of Sorrow

02. Born for Butchery

03. Master of the End

04. The Suffering

05. Flesh on the Razor Wire

06. Tentacles Come Crawling

07. A Trail of Human Blood

08. Rotting in the Depths

09. The Knowing

10. Born to be Dead



