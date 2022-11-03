|
Les news du 3 Novembre 2022
Les news du 3 Novembre 2022 Daevar - Visceral - Karg - Revolting - Hellish - Shining Wizard - Os - Bloodride
|DAEVAR (Heavy/Stoner/Doom, Allemagne) sortira son premier longue-durée Delirious Rites le 27 janvier chez The Lasting Dose Records. Tracklist :
1.Slowshine
2.Bloody Fingers
3.Leila
4.Leviathan
5.Yellow Queen
|VISCERAL (Death Metal avec des membres de Gaerea, Enthroned, In tha Umbra, Lucifyre, Nightbringer et Grog, Portugal) a posté une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le morceau "Toxin" tiré de son premier long-format The Tree of Venomous Fruit dont la sortie est programmée pour le 18 novembre via Raging Planet Records.
|KARG (Post-Black Metal, Autriche) propose en écoute le titre "Generation ohne Abschied" figurant sur son nouvel opus Resignation prévu le 25 novembre sur AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Was bleibt (featuring Klara of FIRTAN)
2. EBBE//FLUT (featuring E-L-R)
3. Grab der Wellen (featuring P.G. of GROZA)
4. Generation ohne Abschied (featuring T.L. of Lûs and Private Paul)
Bonus songs on first-press CD & bonus 7"
5. Einen Traum weiter dort fangen wir das Licht (The Cranberries - Dreaming my Dreams)
6. Fieberherz (Nothing - Fever Queen)
|REVOLTING (Death Metal, Suède) rejoint Xtreem Music pour la sortie le 29 novembre de son nouvel album Born to Be Dead. Tracklist :
01. Souls of Sorrow
02. Born for Butchery
03. Master of the End
04. The Suffering
05. Flesh on the Razor Wire
06. Tentacles Come Crawling
07. A Trail of Human Blood
08. Rotting in the Depths
09. The Knowing
10. Born to be Dead
|HELLISH (Blackened Thrash Metal, Chili) a dévoilé le morceau "Goddess Death" issu de son nouveau disque The Dance of the Four Elemental Serpents qui sort le 16 décembre chez Dying Victims Productions (LP) et Unspeakable Axe Records (CD). Tracklist :
1. The Ancient Entity of the Darkest Light [3:54]
2. Black Stones [4:11]
3. Violent, Bloody & Cold [4:53]
4. Goddess Death [4:10]
5. Nocturnal Trudge [3:54]
6. Secrets of the Sands [3:04]
7. Dreamlike Fears [3:39]
8. The Dance of the Four Elemental Serpents [4:54]
|SHINING WIZARD (Grindcore, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 2 décembre de son nouvel EP Tournament Of Death. Tracklist :
1. Gutwrench
2. Exalted
3. Deadly Flower
4. Devil In The Mirror
5. Bossman Killer
6. Dying On A Razor's Edge
|OS (Death Metal, Hongrie) offre son nouvel opus Tehom en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Opening - intro [1:52]
2. Gaze [7:21]
3. Submerge [10:18]
4. Inhale [8:01]
5. Dissolve [6:42]
6. Abyss - outro [2:19]
|BLOODRIDE (Thrash Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Hate of Hatreed" extrait de son dernier album Idiocracy sorti l'année dernière sur Great Dane Records.
