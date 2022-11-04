|
Les news du 4 Novembre 2022
News
Les news du 4 Novembre 2022 Xentrix - Idle Ruin - Asphagor - Ploughshare - Casket Robbery - Onhou - Sons of Cult - Gorgatron - Deathsiege - Virgil - The Gauntlet - Alienatör - Drowning In Chaos Records
|XENTRIX (Thrash, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Seven Words qui sortira le 11 novembre via Listenable Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Behind The Walls Of Treachery
2. Seven Words
3. Spit Coin
4. The Alter Of Nothing
5. Everybody Loves You When You're Dead
6. Reckless with A Smile
7. Ghost Tape Number 10
8. My War
9. Kill And Protect
10. Anything But The Truth
11. Billion Dollar Babies (Alice Cooper cover)*
|
|»
|IDLE RUIN (Death / Thrash, Australie) sortira son premier album intitulé The Fell Tyrant le 21 janvier 2023 sur Bitter Loss Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Delta Hexatoxin" :
01. Shackled for Adornment
02. Delta Hexatoxin
03. Sycophant
04. Orbitoclast
05. The Fell Tyrant
06. Cult of Dominion
07. Among the Pilliga
08. Diabolical Severance
09. Ekul 316
|
|»
|ASPHAGOR (Black Metal, Autriche) sortira son prochain disque au printemps 2023 via MDD Records. Il contiendra onze morceaux.
|
|»
|PLOUGHSHARE (Black/Death, Australie) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "A Horrible and Terrifying Impression" extrait de son nouvel opus Ingested Burial Ground dont la sortie est programmée pour le 8 décembre sur Brilliant Emperor Records. Tracklist :
01. A Horrible and Terrifying Impression
02. The Cold Horror Is Clear
03. Two Awful Creatures
04. Divulging Bees, Spiders and Scorpions
05. An Uneasy Dread Arose
06. A Horrible and Terrifying Impression (Sow Discord Remix)
07. The Cold Horror Is Clear (Ignis Fatuus Remix)
08. Two Awful Creatures (Ascanyx Remix)
09. Divulging Bees, Spiders and Scorpions (Xeno Chemist Remix)
10. An Uneasy Dread Rose (Alex Macfarlane Remix)
|
|»
|CASKET ROBBERY (Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Post-Mortem" figurant sur son nouvel album Rituals of Death prévu le 11 novembre chez Blood Blast Distribution. Tracklist :
1) Worm Food
2) Don't Forget The Eyes
3) Death's Dance
4) Post-Mortem
5) Beautiful Death
6) Bone Mother
7) The Hidden... The Hideous
8) Old Ones
9) Reanimate
10) Return To The Sky
|
|»
|ONHOU (Sludge/Doom, Pays-Bas) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Ruins" tiré de son nouveau disque Monument qui sort le 9 décembre via Lay Bare Recordings et Tartarus Records.
|
|»
|SONS OF CULT (Heavy Metal, Espagne) a signé sur Fighter Records pour la sortie le 5 janvier de son premier full-length Back to the Beginning. Tracklist :
01. Fighters
02. But Not Me
03. Fake
04. Evil Trail
05. Always
06. The Farewell Song
07. The Power of Music
08. I Don't Care
09. War
10. I Wanna Go Out
11. Desert Song (MSG cover)
|
|»
|GORGATRON (Death Metal, USA) a posté son nouvel EP Agony Reborn en écoute intégrale pour sa sortie ce jour sur Blood Blast Distribution. Tracklist :
1. Execrated Liturgy
2. Agony Reborn
3. The Unwilling
4. Dead Embryonic Cells (Sepultura Cover)
|
|»
|DEATHSIEGE (Blackened Death Metal, Israël/Allemagne) offre son premier longue-durée Throne of Heresy en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti le 28 octobre chez Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :
01. All Roads Spiral Downwards
02. Dehumanized in Darkness
03. Harbringers of Finality
04. Throne of Heresy
05. Satanic Tyranny
06. At the Ruins of Legacy
07. Revelations of Wretched Men
08. Smear Campaign Triumph Eternal
09. Drowned by Murderous Force
10. Poisonous Worlds
11. Unworthy Adversary
12. Siege of Death
|
|»
|VIRGIL (Black/Death/Deathcore, France) a mis en ligne le titre "Cocyte" extrait de son nouvel opus Acheron à paraître le 24 novembre via Source Atone Records. Tracklist :
01. Acheron
02. Black Feathers
03. Eternity
04. Cocyte
05. Nil
06. Immaculate
07. Charon
08. Hunt
09. Martyr
10. Mother
11. Soreness
12. Ignis
|
|»
|Le one-man band THE GAUNTLET (Black 'n Roll, USA) sortira son premier long-format Dark Steel and Fire le 13 janvier sur Eternal Death. Tracklist :
1. Where Heroes Go To Die [4:51]
2. Beyond the Limits [3:20]
3. The Signal to Attack [4:19]
4. Winds Without Mercy [3:39]
5. Damnation Calls With Haste [4:19]
6. Dark Steel and Fire [5:29]
7. The Final Guard [3:24]
8. Those Who Will Not Return [5:43]
9. Armoured Hearts [5:35]
|
|»
|ALIENATÖR (Sludge, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Regrets le 25 novembre. Tracklist :
1. Revisionist History - 2:10
2. Loss Leader - 4:03
3. Blood Red Blood - 3:08
4. Regrets - 3:44
5. The Priest - 5:30
6. The Less Dead - 1:56
7. Flat Earth Society - 2:51
8. Irreconcilable - 2:59
9. Your Funeral - 3:20
10. Wounded Birds - 4:10
11. Dark Matters - 4:09
Durée totale : 38:04
|
|»
|DROWNING IN CHAOS RECORDS est un nouveau label français né cet automne. Il cherche à promouvoir les formations œuvrant dans un style extrême au sens large (death, black, grind, doom, etc.). Si vous êtes intéressés, n’hésitez pas à envoyer un message à drowninginchaosrecords@gmail.com ou à visiter la page Facebook.
|
|
