(Lien direct) THE GAUNTLET (Black 'n Roll, USA) sortira son premier long-format Dark Steel and Fire le 13 janvier sur Eternal Death. Tracklist :



1. Where Heroes Go To Die [4:51]

2. Beyond the Limits [3:20]

3. The Signal to Attack [4:19]

4. Winds Without Mercy [3:39]

5. Damnation Calls With Haste [4:19]

6. Dark Steel and Fire [5:29]

7. The Final Guard [3:24]

8. Those Who Will Not Return [5:43]

9. Armoured Hearts [5:35]



<a href="https://eternaldeath.bandcamp.com/album/dark-steel-and-fire">Dark Steel and Fire by The Gauntlet</a>