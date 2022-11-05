»

(Lien direct) INGESTED (Brutal Slam Death/Deahcore, Angleterre) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "All I've Lost" (feat. Matthew K. Heafy) tiré de son nouvel album Ashes Lie Still paru hier via Metal Blade. Tracklist :



01. Ashes Lie Still (Feat. Julia Frau)

02. Shadows in Time

03. You'll Never Learn

04. Tides of Glass

05. From Hollow Words (Feat. Sven de Caluwé)

06. Sea of Stone

07. All I've Lost (Feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

08. With Broken Wings

09. Echoes of Hate

10. Scratch the Vein

11. Rebirth (Digital version only; new mix by Christian Donaldson)



