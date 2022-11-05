Les news du 5 Novembre 2022
Les news du 5 Novembre 2022 Ingested - Ominous Scriptures - Malleus - Harakiri for the Sky - Deliverance - Insomnium - Cursed Excruciation - Battlesword - Valve - Prognathe
|INGESTED (Brutal Slam Death/Deahcore, Angleterre) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "All I've Lost" (feat. Matthew K. Heafy) tiré de son nouvel album Ashes Lie Still paru hier via Metal Blade. Tracklist :
01. Ashes Lie Still (Feat. Julia Frau)
02. Shadows in Time
03. You'll Never Learn
04. Tides of Glass
05. From Hollow Words (Feat. Sven de Caluwé)
06. Sea of Stone
07. All I've Lost (Feat. Matthew K. Heafy)
08. With Broken Wings
09. Echoes of Hate
10. Scratch the Vein
11. Rebirth (Digital version only; new mix by Christian Donaldson)
|»
|OMINOUS SCRIPTURES (Brutal Death, Biélorussie) sortira son nouveau disque Rituals of Mass Self-Ignition le 27 janvier sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
01 Demonic Totem I Am
02 Rituals of Mass Self-ignition
03 Enraged
04 Fanning the Flames
05 Serpentine Wisdom
06 Mangled Perception
07 Inhabitant of the Lacrimarium
08 Codex Rescriptus
|»
|MALLEUS (Black/Speed, USA) sortira son premier long-format The Fires of Heaven le 27 janvier chez Armageddon Label. Tracklist :
1. The Tempest
2. A Dark Sun Rises
3. Beyond the Pale
4. Prophetess
5. The Fires of Heaven
6. Into the Flesh
7. Awakening
8 Mourning War
|»
|HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY (Post-Black Metal, Autriche) a mis en ligne le titre "02:19 AM: Psychosis" extrait de Harakiri for the Sky MMXXII, réenregistrement de son premier album éponyme dont la production n'a jamais satisfait le duo. Le même traitement est réservé au deuxième opus Aokigahara. Sortie le 9 décembre via AOP Records.
|»
|DELIVERANCE (Sludge/Black, France) offre son nouvel album Neon Chaos in a Junk-Sick Dawn en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti hier sur Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions. Tracklist :
01. Salvation Needs a Gun
02. Venereal
03. Odyssey
04. Up-Tight
05. Neon Chaos
06. Fragments of a Diary From Hell
|»
|INSOMNIUM (Death Metal Mélodique, Finlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Anno 1696 qui sortira le 24 février via Century Media. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. 1696
2. White Christ
3. Godforsaken
4. Lilian
5. Starless Paths
6. The Witch Hunter
7. The Unrest
8. The Rapids
|»
|CURSED EXCRUCIATION (Black/Death, Brésil) sortira son premier long-format Arcane Diabolism le 13 janvier via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Call... (Intro)
2. Initiation (The Oath of Darkness)
3. Goetic Glorification
4. The Sorcerer of Antioch
5. Daughters of Nyx
6. Beast of Fire
7. Black Altar Sacrifice
8. The Rapture (Outro)
|»
|BATTLESWORD (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Hound Of Hades" issu de son nouvel opus Towards the Unknown paru en septembre sur MDD Records.
|»
|VALVE (Sludge/Post-Hardcore, Paris) vient de publier un clip pour le morceau "Kabuki", single tiré du nouvel album Thermoclines qui sort le 12 novembre en vinyle chez Itawak records (France) et Moment of Collapse records (Allemagne), cassette chez Yoyodyne records & Poutrage Records et CD également.
|»
|PROGNATHE (Metal Régressif) a dévoilé la pochette de son nouvel EP Homo Miserhabilis qui sortira le 1er décembre. En attendant, les albums précédents sont en libre écoute sur leur page Bandcamp.
