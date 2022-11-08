chargement...

Les news du 8 Novembre 2022

Les news du 8 Novembre 2022 Sacrilegion - Exist in Ruin
SACRILEGION (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Transfixed in Spiral Ambiguity" extrait de son premier long-format From Which Nightmares Crawl à venir le 9 décembre via Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. A Terrible Pilgrimage to Seek Ne Nighted Throne
2. Puritanical Dementia
3. Tainting the Sky With Red
4. From Which Nightmares Crawl
5. So Envenomed, Enshrined
6. Legacy of the Impaler
7. Transfixed in Spiral Ambiguity
8. The Hollow Blue eyes of Yomi At Twilight
9. Creaking Shadows (That Which Dwell In Silence)
10. Ever-Consuming Arc (The Dirgelike Crawl Through Trembling Aeons)

Le one-man band EXIST IN RUIN (Symphonic Black/Death, USA) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la réédition de son EP éponyme (juin 2022) le 2 décembre. Tracklist :

1. Exist in Ruin
2. Stained Legacy
3. The Affliction
4. Paradigm
5. Scourge
6. Although I Live I Die
8 Novembre 2022

