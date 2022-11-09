|
Les news du 9 Novembre 2022
|IMPERIUM DEKADENZ (Black Metal Atmosphérique Mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Into Sorrow Evermore qui sortira le 20 janvier via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Into Sorrow Evermore
2. Truth Under Stars
3. Aurora
4. Elysian Fields
5. Forests In Gale
6. Awakened Beyond Dreams
7. November Monument
8. Memories... A Raging River
|»
|SKÁLA (Black Metal, USA) a posté ici le titre "Moss and Mountains" issu de son premier longue-durée The Secrecy prévu le 9 décembre sur Eternal Death. Tracklist :
1. Penitency [4:37]
2. Spirit [5:42]
3. The Secrecy [7:34]
4. Moss and Mountains [6:14]
5. Bones of Stone [6:42]
6. Unmoor [8:58]
|»
|ADMIRE THE GRIM (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier EP Rogue Five le 13 janvier sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. The Flood
02. Mad Queen of the Second Sun
03. Admire the Grim
04. Rogue Five
|»
|LAMENTATIONS (Progressive Death Metal, Singapour) propose son nouvel opus Passion of Depression en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 11 novembre chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Prodigal
2. Anew
3. Shiver
4. Sombre
5. Ire
6. Obeisance
7. Nurture
Guest Musicians:
Gregor Connelly - Keyboards for Tracks 1-3
Steven Harbor - Keyboards & Supporting Arrangement for Tracks 4-7
Alex Price - Acoustic & Classical Guitars, Violin
Jason Athanasiadis - Double Bass, Additional Guitar Tracking
Guest Guitar Solos:
Santiago Dobles - Track 3
Jason Gobel - Track 3
Ole Børud - Track 4
Ethan McKenna - Track 5
Max Phelps - Track 7
|»
|GRYMMSTALT (Black Metal, Équateur/Chili) sortira son premier long-format Anthems of Mournful Despondency le 21 décembre via Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Seelenangst [7:09]
2. Wehmut [9:25]
3. Nachsinnen [12:14]
4. Nachgiebigkeit [9:38]
5 Schmerzan [6:26]
|»
|FELL RUIN (Black/Doom, USA) offre son nouvel album Cast in Oil the Dressed Wrought en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 11 novembre sur Tartarus Records (LP & K7) et Death Psalm Records (CD). Tracklist :
1. Fixation
2. Cast in Oil the Dressed Wrought
3. Stain the Field
4. Patronage of the Gutted Man
5. The Burning Spire
6. Sightless Amongst the Weavers
|»
|FREEROAD (Hard Rock/Heavy Metal, Mexique) sortira son premier full-length Do What You Feel! le 27 janvier chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Do What You Feel!
2. Rock Chaser
3. Pray For The King
4. Movin' On
5. Nature Of Change
6. Five Hours To Mexico
7. Liar
8. Nobody Listens, The Psychonaut
9. Twilight Row
|»
|MITHRIDATUM (Blackened Dissonant Death Metal avec des membres de Abhorrent et The Faceless, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Harrowing le 3 février via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Sojourn
2. Silhouette
3. Mournful Glow
4. Lower Power
5. The Passageway
|»
|ENCRYPTMENT (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé son premier long-format Dödens födsel en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 11 novembre sur Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
1. Dödens födsel
2. Liens praktfulla dans
3. Silver Tongue
4. Central disharmoni
5. Existens i ambivalens
6. Plågospiral
7. Poisonous Salvation
8. Withered Hands
|»
|NARROW HEAD (Grunge, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Moments Of Clarity le 12 février 2023 sur Run For Cover. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre :
01. The Real
02. Moments Of Clarity
03. Sunday
04. Trepanation
05. Breakup Song
06. Fine Day
07. Caroline
08. The World
09. Gearhead
10. Flesh & Solitude
11. The Comedown
12. Soft To Touch
|»
|Intitulé Into Dust, le nouvel album de 16 (Sludge / Noisecore / Stoner / Grunge) sortira le 18 novembre sur Relapse Records. En voici un dernier extrait avec le titre "Lane Splitter" :
01. Misfortune Teller (Bandcamp)
02. Dead Eyes
03. Ash In The Hourglass
04. The Deep
05. Scrape The Rocks (YouTube)
06. Null And Eternal Void
07. The Floor Wins
08. Lane Splitter
09. Never Paid Back
10. Dirt In Your Mouth
11. Dressed Up To Get Messed Up
12. Born On A Barstool
