(Lien direct) Into Dust, le nouvel album de 16 (Sludge / Noisecore / Stoner / Grunge) sortira le 18 novembre sur Relapse Records. En voici un dernier extrait avec le titre "Lane Splitter" :



01. Misfortune Teller (Bandcamp)

02. Dead Eyes

03. Ash In The Hourglass

04. The Deep

05. Scrape The Rocks (YouTube)

06. Null And Eternal Void

07. The Floor Wins

08. Lane Splitter

09. Never Paid Back

10. Dirt In Your Mouth

11. Dressed Up To Get Messed Up

12. Born On A Barstool



