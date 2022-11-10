»

(Lien direct) LYZZÄRD (Heavy Metal, Portugal) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "From the Blade to the Grave" issu de son nouvel opus The Abyss qui sort le 1er décembre via Fighter Records. Tracklist :



01. Satan's Well

02. The Abyss

03. Shackles of Justice

04. Red Hot

05. Jailbreaker

06. Distant Skies

07. Agents of Death

08. From the Blade to the Grave

09. Resistance

10. As Above So Below



