GAVRAN (Sludge/Doom, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Pesak" figurant sur son nouveau disque Indistinct Beacon dont la sortie est programmée pour le 2 décembre chez Dunk! Records. Tracklist :
CRITICAL DEFIANCE (Thrash Metal, Chili) propose un medley de son nouvel album No Life Forms qui sortira au format vinyle le 27 janvier sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. A Word Crumbling Apart
2. The Last Crusaders... Bringers of Death!
3. Altering The Senses
4. Dying Breath
5. Elephant
6. Edge Of Consciousness
7. Kill Them With Kindness
8. Warhead (Emotional Fallout)
9. We Were Never Here To Stay
10. No Life Forms
DEPRESSIVE WITCHES (Black Metal/Black 'n Roll, France) a publié un clip pour le morceau "Distant Kingdoms" qui ouvre son nouveau disque du même nom prévu le 25 novembre chez Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
1. Distant Kingdoms
2. In the Hall of the Sleeping King
3. Oh My Dear Wyvern
4. Wizard! Open the Gates!
5. Pit of Goblins
6. Tonight I Will Hide My Heart in Space
7. Forgotten Icebergs
8. Cancel Your Wedding and Fuck the Witch
9. A Land to Lead
