Les news du 10 Novembre 2022

News
Les news du 10 Novembre 2022 Nigrum - Gavran - Korrosive - Critical Defiance - Depressive Witches - Lyzzärd - Bodyfarm
»
(Lien direct)
NIGRUM (Black Metal, Mexique) sortira son premier long-format Elevenfold Tail le 16 décembre sur Into Endless Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Prologue
2. Haunting Fields
3. Ea Quae Sanguinem Bibit
4. Per Sepulchra Regionum
5. Murderer, Dweller
6. In Nocte Consilium
7. Reaching Arms Beyond
8. Eleven Feathered Tempest
9. Serpent's Tribe
10. Epilogue
11. Apparition

»
(Lien direct)
GAVRAN (Sludge/Doom, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Pesak" figurant sur son nouveau disque Indistinct Beacon dont la sortie est programmée pour le 2 décembre chez Dunk! Records. Tracklist :

1. Dvorac
2. Talas
3. Dim
4. Duhovi
5. Pesak

»
(Lien direct)
KORROSIVE (Thrash Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel opus Toxic Apokalypse le 25 novembre via CDN Records. Tracklist :

1. Into Nekropolis 05:28
2. Radioaktive Scourge 01:48
3. The Goddamned 04:47
4. Fatal Strike 03:28
5. Libertad y Muerte 05:15
6. Infernal Onslaught 05:10
7. Hail the Hellfire 04:20
8. Karnage Incarnate 07:39

Durée totale : (37:55)

»
(Lien direct)
CRITICAL DEFIANCE (Thrash Metal, Chili) propose un medley de son nouvel album No Life Forms qui sortira au format vinyle le 27 janvier sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. A Word Crumbling Apart
2. The Last Crusaders... Bringers of Death!
3. Altering The Senses
4. Dying Breath
5. Elephant
6. Edge Of Consciousness
7. Kill Them With Kindness
8. Warhead (Emotional Fallout)
9. We Were Never Here To Stay
10. No Life Forms

»
(Lien direct)
DEPRESSIVE WITCHES (Black Metal/Black 'n Roll, France) a publié un clip pour le morceau "Distant Kingdoms" qui ouvre son nouveau disque du même nom prévu le 25 novembre chez Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Distant Kingdoms
2. In the Hall of the Sleeping King
3. Oh My Dear Wyvern
4. Wizard! Open the Gates!
5. Pit of Goblins
6. Tonight I Will Hide My Heart in Space
7. Forgotten Icebergs
8. Cancel Your Wedding and Fuck the Witch
9. A Land to Lead

»
(Lien direct)
LYZZÄRD (Heavy Metal, Portugal) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "From the Blade to the Grave" issu de son nouvel opus The Abyss qui sort le 1er décembre via Fighter Records. Tracklist :

01. Satan's Well
02. The Abyss
03. Shackles of Justice
04. Red Hot
05. Jailbreaker
06. Distant Skies
07. Agents of Death
08. From the Blade to the Grave
09. Resistance
10. As Above So Below

»
(Lien direct)
BODYFARM (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Torment" extrait de son nouvel album Ultimate Abomination à paraître le 24 février sur Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :

1. Torment [3:30]
2. Symbolical Warfare [4:45]
3. The Wicked Red [5:19]
4. Blasting Tyranny [3:47]
5. The Swamp [6:35]
6. Carving Repentance [4:58]
7. Empire of Iniquity [3:50]
8. Soul Damnation [3:50]
9. Sacrilege of the Fallen [3:31]
10. Charlatan Messiah [3:33]
Thrasho Keyser
10 Novembre 2022

