(Lien direct) OBITUARY (Death Metal, USA) aura pour titre Dying Of Everything. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip officiel de "The Wrong Time" :



01. Barely Alive

02. The Wrong Time

03. Without A Conscience

04. War

05. Dying Of Everything

06. My Will To Live

07. By The Dawn

08. Weaponize The Hate

09. Torn Apart

10. Be Warned



