Les news du 11 Novembre 2022
Les news du 11 Novembre 2022 Obituary - Ahab
|Annoncé pour le 13 janvier 2023 sur Relapse Records, le nouvel album d'OBITUARY (Death Metal, USA) aura pour titre Dying Of Everything. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip officiel de "The Wrong Time" :
01. Barely Alive
02. The Wrong Time
03. Without A Conscience
04. War
05. Dying Of Everything
06. My Will To Live
07. By The Dawn
08. Weaponize The Hate
09. Torn Apart
10. Be Warned
|Intitulé The Coral Tombs, le nouvel album d'AHAB (Funeral Doom, Allemagne) sortira le 13 janvier 2023 sur Napalm Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Prof. Arronax’ Descent Into The Vast Oceans" :
01. Prof. Arronax’ Descent Into The Vast Oceans (featuring Ultha)
02. Colossus Of The Liquid Graves
03. Mobilis In Mobili
04. The Sea As A Desert
05. A Coral Tomb
06. Ægri Somnia
07. The Mælstrom (featuring Esoteric)
