chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
128 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Luciferion
 Luciferion - The Apostate (C)
Par cracoucass		   
Exhumed
 Exhumed - To The Dead (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Grima
 Grima - Frostbitten (C)
Par Dark Nico		   
Archspire
 Archspire - Bleed The Future (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 13 Novembre 2022
 Les news du 13 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Presse-purée		   
As They Burn
 As They Burn - Ego Death (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Deumus
 Deumus - Oyer and Terminer (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Immortal
 Immortal - Battles In The N... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Bloodbath
 Bloodbath - Survival of the... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Groupe Mystère
 Groupe Mystère - Album myst... (C)
Par Veles Master		   
Pure Wrath
 Pure Wrath - Hymn to the Wo... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Death Breath
 Death Breath - Stinking Up ... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Death Breath
 Death Breath - Death Breath... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les news du 11 Novembre 2022
 Les news du 11 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Noxis
 Noxis - Expanse Of Hellish ... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Gaerea
 Gaerea - Mirage (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Les Enfants de Dagon
 Les Enfants de Dagon - De P... (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 15 Novembre 2022

News
Les news du 15 Novembre 2022 Sanguisugabogg - Obvurt - Jours Pâles - Witchunter - Azketem - Harvest Gulgaltha
»
(Lien direct)
SANGUISUGABOGG (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Homicidal Ecstasy le 3 février 2023 sur Century media Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Pissed" :

01. Black Market Vasectomy
02. Face Ripped Off
03. Pissed
04. Testicular Rot
05. Hungry For Your Insides
06. Skin Cushion
07. A Lesson In Savagery
08. Narcissistic Incisions
09. Mortal Admonishment
10. Proclamation Of The Frail
11. Necrosexual Deviant
12. Feening For Bloodshed

»
(Lien direct)
OBVURT (Death Metal Technique, Canada) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son album Triumph Beyond Adversity qui sortira le 2 décembre via Unique Leader Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. The Beginning
2. Second Chance
3. Invisible Enemy
4. Halfway From Theory
5. Renverser L’Adversité
6. One Last Thing
7. Life And Death
8. Versus

»
(Lien direct)
JOURS PÂLES ("Post-Black" Atmosphérique Mélodique, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Tensions qui sortira le 2 décembre via Les Acteurs de l’Ombre. "Ecumante De Rage" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
WITCHUNTER (Heavy Metal, Italie) offre son nouvel opus Metal Dream en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 18 novembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Pre(Hell)Ude
2. Metal Dream
3. Black Horror
4. Rolling Queen
5. Devil Preacher
6. Crimson Skies
7. Legion
8. Space Ritual
9. Restless
10. Hold Back The Flame

»
(Lien direct)
AZKETEM (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format Azetik le 16 décembre via Urtod Productions (LP) et en auto-production (CD). Tracklist :

1. Dannen Rijk
2. Moon And Dusk Converge
3. Lunam Ecfatum (Interlude)
4. Sacred Scorn
5. Kib (Interlude)
6. Glistened Ardent Envadenexed Stigma
7. Wade Through (Interlude)
8. Branden Bluot
9. Konx Om Pax II (Outro)

»
(Lien direct)
HARVEST GULGALTHA (Death/Doom, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Ancient Woods sur Godz ov War Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. From the Depths of Acosmic Light
2. Vessel of the Spirit Essence
3. Cleansed in Ash (Will of the Flame Pt. 1)
4. Talisman Fed Flames
5. Primal Spirits and Iron Serpent (Will of the Flame Pt. 2)
6. Ancient Woods Poisoned Black
7. Chaos Among the Dead (Will of the Flame Pt. 3)
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
15 Novembre 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone
Astral Fortress
2022 - Peaceville Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Jours Pâles
 Jours Pâles
"Post-Black" Atmosphérique Mélodique - 2020 - France		   
Obvurt
 Obvurt
Death Metal Technique - 2019 - Canada / France		   
Sanguisugabogg
 Sanguisugabogg
Death Metal - 2019 - Etats-Unis		   
Darkthrone
Astral Fortress
Lire la chronique
Exhumed
To The Dead
Lire la chronique
Ensanguinate
Eldritch Anatomy
Lire la chronique
As They Burn
Ego Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
Shitgrinder
Shitgrinder
Lire la chronique
Trouble
The Skull
Lire la chronique
Deumus
Oyer and Terminer
Lire la chronique
Diabolizer
Khalkedonian Death
Lire la chronique
Ereb Altor
Vargtimman
Lire la chronique
Grima
Frostbitten
Lire la chronique
Les Enfants de Dagon
De Profundis
Lire la chronique
Chubby & The Gang
Speed Kills
Lire la chronique
Amorphia
Lethal Dose
Lire la chronique
Abhorrency
Climax Of Disgusting Impuri...
Lire la chronique
Winter Rising Fest Reloaded
Eggs Of Gomorrh + Outre-Tom...
Lire le live report
Death Breath
Death Breath (EP)
Lire la chronique
Slaughterday
Tyrants Of Doom
Lire la chronique
Behemoth
Opvs Contra Natvram
Lire la chronique
Tour 2022
Asbest + Unsane
Lire le live report
Gargantuan Blade
Gargantuan Blade
Lire la chronique
Spit the Curse
Mémoire d’outre monde (EP)
Lire la chronique
Voivod
Synchro Anarchy
Lire la chronique
Bekëth Nexëhmü
De Evigas Gravrit
Lire la chronique
Deliverance
Neon Chaos in a Junk​-Sick ...
Lire la chronique
Devin Townsend
Lightwork
Lire la chronique
Givre
Destin messianique
Lire la chronique
Sadistic Drive
Perpetual Torture
Lire la chronique
Firtan
Marter
Lire la chronique
o.T.s
Hosanna Ponchatoula (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Sunami / Gulch
Sunami / Gulch (Split 7")
Lire la chronique