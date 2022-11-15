SANGUISUGABOGG (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Homicidal Ecstasy le 3 février 2023 sur Century media Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Pissed" :
01. Black Market Vasectomy
02. Face Ripped Off
03. Pissed
04. Testicular Rot
05. Hungry For Your Insides
06. Skin Cushion
07. A Lesson In Savagery
08. Narcissistic Incisions
09. Mortal Admonishment
10. Proclamation Of The Frail
11. Necrosexual Deviant
12. Feening For Bloodshed
OBVURT (Death Metal Technique, Canada) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son album Triumph Beyond Adversity qui sortira le 2 décembre via Unique Leader Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. The Beginning
2. Second Chance
3. Invisible Enemy
4. Halfway From Theory
5. Renverser L’Adversité
6. One Last Thing
7. Life And Death
8. Versus
JOURS PÂLES ("Post-Black" Atmosphérique Mélodique, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Tensions qui sortira le 2 décembre via Les Acteurs de l’Ombre. "Ecumante De Rage" se découvre ci-dessous :
HARVEST GULGALTHA (Death/Doom, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Ancient Woods sur Godz ov War Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. From the Depths of Acosmic Light
2. Vessel of the Spirit Essence
3. Cleansed in Ash (Will of the Flame Pt. 1)
4. Talisman Fed Flames
5. Primal Spirits and Iron Serpent (Will of the Flame Pt. 2)
6. Ancient Woods Poisoned Black
7. Chaos Among the Dead (Will of the Flame Pt. 3)
