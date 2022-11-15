Les news du 15 Novembre 2022 News Les news du 15 Novembre 2022 Sanguisugabogg - Obvurt - Jours Pâles - Witchunter - Azketem - Harvest Gulgaltha » (Lien direct) SANGUISUGABOGG (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Homicidal Ecstasy le 3 février 2023 sur Century media Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Pissed" :



01. Black Market Vasectomy

02. Face Ripped Off

03. Pissed

04. Testicular Rot

05. Hungry For Your Insides

06. Skin Cushion

07. A Lesson In Savagery

08. Narcissistic Incisions

09. Mortal Admonishment

10. Proclamation Of The Frail

11. Necrosexual Deviant

12. Feening For Bloodshed





» (Lien direct) OBVURT (Death Metal Technique, Canada) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son album Triumph Beyond Adversity qui sortira le 2 décembre via Unique Leader Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. The Beginning

2. Second Chance

3. Invisible Enemy

4. Halfway From Theory

5. Renverser L’Adversité

6. One Last Thing

7. Life And Death

8. Versus









» (Lien direct) JOURS PÂLES ("Post-Black" Atmosphérique Mélodique, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Tensions qui sortira le 2 décembre via Les Acteurs de l’Ombre. "Ecumante De Rage" se découvre ci-dessous :





» (Lien direct) WITCHUNTER (Heavy Metal, Italie) offre son nouvel opus Metal Dream en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 18 novembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Pre(Hell)Ude

2. Metal Dream

3. Black Horror

4. Rolling Queen

5. Devil Preacher

6. Crimson Skies

7. Legion

8. Space Ritual

9. Restless

10. Hold Back The Flame

» (Lien direct) AZKETEM (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format Azetik le 16 décembre via Urtod Productions (LP) et en auto-production (CD). Tracklist :



1. Dannen Rijk

2. Moon And Dusk Converge

3. Lunam Ecfatum (Interlude)

4. Sacred Scorn

5. Kib (Interlude)

6. Glistened Ardent Envadenexed Stigma

7. Wade Through (Interlude)

8. Branden Bluot

9. Konx Om Pax II (Outro)



» (Lien direct) HARVEST GULGALTHA (Death/Doom, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Ancient Woods sur Godz ov War Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. From the Depths of Acosmic Light

2. Vessel of the Spirit Essence

3. Cleansed in Ash (Will of the Flame Pt. 1)

4. Talisman Fed Flames

5. Primal Spirits and Iron Serpent (Will of the Flame Pt. 2)

6. Ancient Woods Poisoned Black

7. Chaos Among the Dead (Will of the Flame Pt. 3)



