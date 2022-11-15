Les news du 15 Novembre 2022
News
Les news du 15 Novembre 2022 Witchunter - Azketem - Harvest Gulgaltha
|»
|WITCHUNTER (Heavy Metal, Italie) offre son nouvel opus Metal Dream en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 18 novembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Pre(Hell)Ude
2. Metal Dream
3. Black Horror
4. Rolling Queen
5. Devil Preacher
6. Crimson Skies
7. Legion
8. Space Ritual
9. Restless
10. Hold Back The Flame
|
|»
|AZKETEM (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format Azetik le 16 décembre via Urtod Productions (LP) et en auto-production (CD). Tracklist :
1. Dannen Rijk
2. Moon And Dusk Converge
3. Lunam Ecfatum (Interlude)
4. Sacred Scorn
5. Kib (Interlude)
6. Glistened Ardent Envadenexed Stigma
7. Wade Through (Interlude)
8. Branden Bluot
9. Konx Om Pax II (Outro)
|
|»
|HARVEST GULGALTHA (Death/Doom, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Ancient Woods sur Godz ov War Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. From the Depths of Acosmic Light
2. Vessel of the Spirit Essence
3. Cleansed in Ash (Will of the Flame Pt. 1)
4. Talisman Fed Flames
5. Primal Spirits and Iron Serpent (Will of the Flame Pt. 2)
6. Ancient Woods Poisoned Black
7. Chaos Among the Dead (Will of the Flame Pt. 3)
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Presse-purée
Par Jean-Clint
Par Krokodil
Par Solarian
Par Solarian
Par Veles Master
Par Solarian
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par Jean-Clint
Par isotaupe
Par Goodnacht
Par Solarian
Par Clodfransoa
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Mera
Par Keyser