»

(Lien direct) ANOMALY (Progressive Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Sentenced To The Trees" extrait de son nouvel album Somewhere Within the Pines prévu le 24 novembre en auto-production. Tracklist :



1. Cursed to Meet Another Sunrise

2. Somewhere Within The Pines

3. These Cold Weeping Winds

4. My Old Bleached Bones

5. Don't Go Out Into the Woods Alone

6. Sentenced to the Trees

7. One Last Glimpse At the Cursed Sun



<a href="https://anomalymke.bandcamp.com/album/somewhere-within-the-pines">Somewhere Within The Pines by Anomaly (MKE)</a>