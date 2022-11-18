|
Les news du 18 Novembre 2022
|ENSLAVED (Black Metal Progressif, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Heimdal le 3 mars sur Nuclear Blast Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Congelia" :
01. Behind The Mirror
02. Congelia
03. Forest Dweller
04. Kingdom
05. The Eternal Sea
06. Caravans To The Outer Worlds
07. Gangandi (Bonus Track)
08. Heimdal
|»
|PERCUSSOR (Death Metal, USA) sortira son tout dernier album Ravenous Despondency le 16 décembre via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Systematic Savagery
2. Ulterior Treachery
3. Narcissistic, Self Absorbed Disgrace
4. Moldering Existence
5. Self Exile
6. Perpetual Disdain
7. Ravenous Despondency
8. Degradation
9. Bottom Feeder
|»
|OFDRYKKJA (Post-Black/Neofolk, Suède) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Hårgalåten" extrait de son nouveau disque After the Storm à venir le 25 novembre sur AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. The Light
2. Hårgalåten
3. The Mære
4. After the Storm
5. The Cleansing
6. Själavandring
7. Beyond the Belt of Orion
|»
|NARCOTIC WASTELAND (Thrash/Speed/Death avec l'ex-Nile Dallas Toler-Wade, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Victims of the Algorithm" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus dont la sortie est programmée pour l'année prochaine chez Megaforce Records.
|»
|ANOMALY (Progressive Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Sentenced To The Trees" extrait de son nouvel album Somewhere Within the Pines prévu le 24 novembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Cursed to Meet Another Sunrise
2. Somewhere Within The Pines
3. These Cold Weeping Winds
4. My Old Bleached Bones
5. Don't Go Out Into the Woods Alone
6. Sentenced to the Trees
7. One Last Glimpse At the Cursed Sun
|»
|WITCHFINDER (Stoner/Doom/Sludge, France) offre son nouveau disque Forgotten Mansion en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie aujourd'hui via Mrs Red Sound. Tracklist :
1. Approaching
2. Marijuana
3. Lucid Forest
4. Ghosts Happen To Fade
5. The Old Days
|»
|DARKENED (Death Metal, Suède/Angleterre/Canada) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Swallowed by the World" issu de son dernier opus The Black Winter paru en mai sur Edged Circle Productions.
|»
|EXIST IN RUIN (Symphonic Black/Death, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Although I Live I Die" figurant sur son premier EP éponyme qui sortira prochainement chez Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
1. Exist in Ruin
2. Stained Legacy
3. The Affliction
4. Paradigm
5. Scourge
6. Although I Live I Die
|»
|DEVILPRIEST (Death/Black, Pologne) offre son nouvel album In Repugnant Adoration, sorti le 12 novembre via Odium Records, en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :
Adoration / Shem-ham-forash
The Black Milk of Lilith
The Eye of Set
Walpurgis
Ritual Command
Flesh Sculpted Out of Filth / Deliverance
Flowing Downwards
|»
|FLESHGORE (Brutal Death, Ukraine) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Inhuman Existence" tiré de son nouveau disque Carnival of Flesh à paraître le 20 décembre sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Distorted Lights
02. Carnival of Flesh
03. Inhuman Existence
04. Buried Truth
05. Modern Arts of Slavery
06. Hive of Insanity
07. Invisible Reality
08. Frail Utopia
09. War is an Amusement
10. Ad Astra
|»
|TRYGLAV (Melodic Black Metal, Italie/Croatie) sortira son nouvel opus The Ritual le 1er février chez Extreme Metal Music. Vous pouvez en écouter un avant-goût à cette adresse. Tracklist :
I The Ritual - 5:26
II The Evocation - 3:51
III The Plague - 5:08
IV The Repentance - 4:15
V The Redemption - 3:18
VI The Vision - 5:44
VII The Vengeance - 4:11
Durée totale : 31:56
|»
|ESKHATON (Death Metal, Australie) propose son nouvel EP Horracle en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie ce jour via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Omnicidol [7:55]
2. Khaossuary [6:33]
3. Vortexecution [3:32]
4. Aftermathemagician [3:04]
5. Nethereal [8:20]
|»
|SPECTRAL CORRUPTION (Black Metal, Slovaquie) sortira son nouvel album Requiem le 21 décembre sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Preludium [3:11]
2. Atrocious Insurrection [7:02]
3. Souls of Abhorrence [7:27]
4. Devotion of Desolation [6:49]
5. The Destiny Awaits [4:57]
6. Congregating Hate Into Enrage [7:17]
7. A Burning Spear To The Heart Of Dawn (Part I) [Lamp of Murmuur cover] [10:42]
