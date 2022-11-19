TERRÖRHAMMER (Black/Speed/Thrash, Serbie) a dévoilé son nouvel opus Gateways to Hades en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 25 novembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. March of the Damned – Intro [2:28]
2. At Dawn We Attack [4:13]
3. Gateways to Hades [3:27]
4. Transylvanian Whore [3:55]
5. Blizzard of Blood [3:43]
6. The Interceptor [3:40]
7. Midnight Patrol [4:43]
8. Inside the Nuclear Tomb [3:34]
9. Tronized Goat Master [5:18]
Par MédisanteMéd...
Par Solarian
Par Solarian
Par Solarian
Par cracoucass
Par Deathrash
Par Dark Nico
Par Sosthène
Par Presse-purée
Par Jean-Clint
Par Krokodil
Par Solarian
Par Veles Master