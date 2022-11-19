chargement...

Les news du 19 Novembre 2022

News
Les news du 19 Novembre 2022 Blodkvalt - Catalyst - Terrörhammer - Änterbila - Ereboros
»
(Lien direct)
BLODKVALT (Black Metal, Norvège) vient de sortir son premier long-format Algor Mortis sur Fysisk Format. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

01. The Abode of the Dead
02. Decapitation
03. Abyss
04. Mutilated
05. Anthropophagous
06. Stench
07. Controlled Death
08. Murk
09. Infernal Obliteration
10. Rotting Flesh
11. 41:10

»
(Lien direct)
CATALYST (Technical Death Metal, France) a publié une vidéo pour le titre éponyme de son nouveau disque A Different Painting For A New World sorti le mois dernier chez Non Serviam Records.

»
(Lien direct)
TERRÖRHAMMER (Black/Speed/Thrash, Serbie) a dévoilé son nouvel opus Gateways to Hades en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 25 novembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. March of the Damned – Intro [2:28]
2. At Dawn We Attack [4:13]
3. Gateways to Hades [3:27]
4. Transylvanian Whore [3:55]
5. Blizzard of Blood [3:43]
6. The Interceptor [3:40]
7. Midnight Patrol [4:43]
8. Inside the Nuclear Tomb [3:34]
9. Tronized Goat Master [5:18]

»
(Lien direct)
ÄNTERBILA (Black/Folk, Suède) a dévoilé le morceau "Torparens dotter" extrait de son premier album éponyme à paraître le 2 décembre sur Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :

1 - Vallåt från Gnarp (‘Herding call from Gnarp’)
2 - Hemlängtan (‘Homesickness’)
3 - 1704
4 - Torparens Dotter (‘The crofter’s daughter’)
5 - Södermanland
6 - Vita Piskan (‘The white whip’)
7 - Äntergast (‘Boarder’)
8 - Nattens Gåvolott (‘The gift of the night’)

»
(Lien direct)
EREBOROS (Death Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne un nouveau single intitulé "Dubium Sapientia Est".
Thrasho Keyser
19 Novembre 2022

