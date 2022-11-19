»

(Lien direct) TERRÖRHAMMER (Black/Speed/Thrash, Serbie) a dévoilé son nouvel opus Gateways to Hades en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 25 novembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :



1. March of the Damned – Intro [2:28]

2. At Dawn We Attack [4:13]

3. Gateways to Hades [3:27]

4. Transylvanian Whore [3:55]

5. Blizzard of Blood [3:43]

6. The Interceptor [3:40]

7. Midnight Patrol [4:43]

8. Inside the Nuclear Tomb [3:34]

9. Tronized Goat Master [5:18]



