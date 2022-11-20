Les news du 20 Novembre 2022 News Les news du 20 Novembre 2022 Tribunal - Vampyric Tyrant - Dunwich Ritual » (Lien direct) TRIBUNAL (Gothic / Doom, Canada) a récemment signé sur le label 20 Buck Spin. Le duo sortira son premier album intitulé The Weight Of Remembrance le 23 janvier prochain. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Apathy's Keep" :



01. Initiation

02. Of Creeping Moss And Crumbled Stone

03. Apathy's Keep

04. Remembrance

05. A World Beyond Shadow

06. Without Answer

07. The Path



<a href="https://listen.20buckspin.com/album/the-weight-of-remembrance">The Weight Of Remembrance by Tribunal</a>

» (Lien direct) VAMPYRIC TYRANT (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira demain un nouveau EP intitulé Zorn Und Hass. Celui-ci sera disponible via Purity Through Fire et sera disponible dans un premier temps au format CD avant des pressages vinyle et cassette annoncés pour 2023. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Totschlag" :





» (Lien direct) DUNWICH RITUAL (Speed Metal, France) vient de sortira sa toute première démo intitulée The Weird Tapes - Vol I. Celle-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous. Une version physique est attendue pour 2023 :



01. Intro - A Red Dawn (Genesis)

02. Hyperborean Rites

03. The Sinking City



DUNWICH RITUAL a écrit : Dear Time Travellers,

Welcome to the first arc of our epic journey through lovecraftian madness.

This one is the first of our 3 chapters story exploring outworldy spaces and dimensions. An ode to our childhood's horror and sci-fi tales.



For fans of: RUNNING WILD, HELLOWEEN, old BLIND GUARDIAN and ACID.

Next chapters in 2023. Out in 2023 on physical material.





