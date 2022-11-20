chargement...

Les news du 20 Novembre 2022

News
Tribunal - Vampyric Tyrant - Dunwich Ritual
TRIBUNAL (Gothic / Doom, Canada) a récemment signé sur le label 20 Buck Spin. Le duo sortira son premier album intitulé The Weight Of Remembrance le 23 janvier prochain. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Apathy's Keep" :

01. Initiation
02. Of Creeping Moss And Crumbled Stone
03. Apathy's Keep
04. Remembrance
05. A World Beyond Shadow
06. Without Answer
07. The Path

VAMPYRIC TYRANT (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira demain un nouveau EP intitulé Zorn Und Hass. Celui-ci sera disponible via Purity Through Fire et sera disponible dans un premier temps au format CD avant des pressages vinyle et cassette annoncés pour 2023. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Totschlag" :

DUNWICH RITUAL (Speed Metal, France) vient de sortira sa toute première démo intitulée The Weird Tapes - Vol I. Celle-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous. Une version physique est attendue pour 2023 :

01. Intro - A Red Dawn (Genesis)
02. Hyperborean Rites
03. The Sinking City

DUNWICH RITUAL a écrit : Dear Time Travellers,
Welcome to the first arc of our epic journey through lovecraftian madness.
This one is the first of our 3 chapters story exploring outworldy spaces and dimensions. An ode to our childhood's horror and sci-fi tales.

For fans of: RUNNING WILD, HELLOWEEN, old BLIND GUARDIAN and ACID.
Next chapters in 2023. Out in 2023 on physical material.

Thrasho AxGxB
20 Novembre 2022

