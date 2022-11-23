»

(Lien direct) THE CRIPPLER (Grind/Death/Punk/Thrash, USA) rejoint Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 16 décembre de son premier longue-durée I'm Just Gonna Let Myself In. Tracklist :



1. I'm Just Gonna Let Myself In

2. Mangled Bodies

3. I Don't Want To Hurt You, I Just Want To Kill You

4. I Keep Hearing Noises In Your Basement

5. Suicide By Cop

6. Human Offals

7. Stabbing People

8. Let's See What's In Those Pockets

9. I Have A House Full Of Guns

10. 21 Nails

11. Where's My Fucking Money

12. Orgy Of Violence

13. Rabies Is A Killer (Agony Bag cover)



