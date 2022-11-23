chargement...

Krisiun + Nile
 Krisiun + Nile - (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Cerebral Rot
 Cerebral Rot - Excretion Of... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Drudkh
 Drudkh - Всі належать ночі ... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Grima
 Grima - Frostbitten (C)
Par rudler242		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Astral Fortress (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
First Fragment
 First Fragment - Gloire Éte... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Gaerea
 Gaerea - Mirage (C)
Par Solarian		   
Immortal
 Immortal - Battles In The N... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Luciferion
 Luciferion - The Apostate (C)
Par cracoucass		   
Exhumed
 Exhumed - To The Dead (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Archspire
 Archspire - Bleed The Future (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 23 Novembre 2022

News
Les news du 23 Novembre 2022 Death Reich - Entropia - Karg - Black Beast - Lucifericon - Nocturnis - The Crippler - Djevel - Ploughshare - Bad Manor - Deimos' Dawn - Redreigner - Hellevate - Hibernus Mortis - Deviser - Orphique - Cremation - God Dethroned
»
(Lien direct)
DEATH REICH (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel Ep intitulé The Final Plague qui sortira le 2 décembre via Non Serviam Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. The Final Plague
2. The Creator
3. Disgrace
4. The Night Will Fall
5. Eyemaster

»
(Lien direct)
ENTROPIA (Black/Sludge/Post-Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouveau disque Total le 17 mars sur Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Retox
2. Mania
3. Orbit
4. Total
5. Final

»
(Lien direct)
KARG (Post-Black Metal, Autriche) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "EBBE//FLUT" figurant sur son nouvel album Resignation dont la sortie est programmée pour le 25 novembre via AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Was bleibt (featuring Klara of FIRTAN)
2. EBBE//FLUT (featuring E-L-R)
3. Grab der Wellen (featuring P.G. of GROZA)
4. Generation ohne Abschied (featuring T.L. of Lûs and Private Paul)

Bonus songs on first-press CD & bonus 7"
5. Einen Traum weiter dort fangen wir das Licht (The Cranberries - Dreaming my Dreams)
6. Fieberherz (Nothing - Fever Queen)

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK BEAST (Black Metal, Finlande) propose son nouvel opus Arctic Darkness en écoute complète. Il sort le 25 novembre chez Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :

1. Intro [1:50]
2. Black Magic and Witchcraft [4:27]
3. Fullmoon [4:46]
4. Sadistic Act in Demonic Lust [4:17]
5. Four Days in Paradise of Fornication [3:25]
6. Depths of Damnation [4:32]
7. Kuoleman Kylmästä Kosketuksesta [1:48]
8. Night of the Arctic Darkness [3:21]
9. I am He [3:16]
10. Summon the Angels [5:17]
11. Hymn of the Freezing Wind [10:28]

»
(Lien direct)
LUCIFERICON (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) offre son nouvel album The Warlock of Da'ath en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 25 novembre via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Obscure and Forbidden
2. Qliphotic Trance
3. The Veils of Negative Existence
4. Khidir's Urn
5. Sigillum Azoetia: The Map of Possibility
6. The Iconostatis of Blasphemy
7. Ancient Lineage
8. The Warlock of Da'ath

»
(Lien direct)
NOCTURNIS (Black Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Reue" issu de son premier full-length Unsegen paru le mois dernier sur Black Sunset.

»
(Lien direct)
THE CRIPPLER (Grind/Death/Punk/Thrash, USA) rejoint Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 16 décembre de son premier longue-durée I'm Just Gonna Let Myself In. Tracklist :

1. I'm Just Gonna Let Myself In
2. Mangled Bodies
3. I Don't Want To Hurt You, I Just Want To Kill You
4. I Keep Hearing Noises In Your Basement
5. Suicide By Cop
6. Human Offals
7. Stabbing People
8. Let's See What's In Those Pockets
9. I Have A House Full Of Guns
10. 21 Nails
11. Where's My Fucking Money
12. Orgy Of Violence
13. Rabies Is A Killer (Agony Bag cover)

»
(Lien direct)
DJEVEL (Black Metal, Norvège) a posté le titre "I daudens dimme natt" tiré de son nouvel opus Naa skrider natten sort qui sort ce jour sur Aftermath Music. Tracklist :

1 – Naar taaken tetner
2 – Kronet av en væpnet haand
3 – Naa skrider natten sort
4 – Mitt tempel av stjerner og brennende maaner
5 – I daudens dimme natt
6 – Afgrundsferd
7 – Her visner hver en krans

»
(Lien direct)
PLOUGHSHARE (Black/Death, Australie) a posté à cette adresse le morceau "An Uneasy Dread Arose" figurant sur son nouvel album Ingested Burial Ground qui sort le 8 décembre chez Brilliant Emperor Records. Tracklist :

01. A Horrible and Terrifying Impression
02. The Cold Horror Is Clear
03. Two Awful Creatures
04. Divulging Bees, Spiders and Scorpions
05. An Uneasy Dread Arose
06. A Horrible and Terrifying Impression (Sow Discord Remix)
07. The Cold Horror Is Clear (Ignis Fatuus Remix)
08. Two Awful Creatures (Ascanyx Remix)
09. Divulging Bees, Spiders and Scorpions (Xeno Chemist Remix)
10. An Uneasy Dread Rose (Alex Macfarlane Remix)

»
(Lien direct)
BAD MANOR (Black Metal du collectif Ordo Vampyr Orientis, USA) sortira son premier long-format The Haunting au format vinyle via Labyrinth Tower le 28 janvier. Tracklist :

1) The Room with Six Hundred and Sixty-Six Eyes
2) The Study, Filled with Books
3) Through the Garden to The Graves
4) An Incident in The Nursery At The Witching Hour
5) Hallowed Ground

»
(Lien direct)
DEIMOS' DAWN (Thrash Metal avec Marc Grewe ex-Morgoth et Insidious Disease, Allemagne) pour la sortie d'un premier full-length au printemps.

»
(Lien direct)
REDREIGNER (Death Metal, Grèce) a sorti son premier longue-durée Eater en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Wound Closure
2. The Morbid Statistic
3. Eater
4. Futile Cause
5. Breed of Anger
6. Redreigner
7. The Myst

»
(Lien direct)
HELLEVATE (Thrash/Power, USA) sortira son nouvel EP The Purpose Is Cruelty le 14 janvier en auto-production. Tracklist :

The Purpose is Cruelty
Dagon
Buried Under Mistakes
Die or Be Killed
(No) Further Action is Required

»
(Lien direct)
HIBERNUS MORTIS (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne son disque comeback The Monoliths of Cursed Slumber, le premier en vingt ans, en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 25 novembre sur Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

1. Funebre:The Eternal Sleep (Intro)
2. Endless Dawns Of Somnambulant Exorcisms
3. To Drink The Blood Of The Black Sleep
4. Ascending The Catacombs
5. Grotesque Perishment Into The Miasma Of Darkness Everlasting
6. Vomitus Imperium
7. Enshrined In Spiritual Atrophy
8. Invocations Of Never
9. Vestigial Currents That Transcend The Ether Of Tenebrous Unconsciousness
Embedded Deep Within The Smoldering Embers Of Sempiternal Dusk (Outro)

»
(Lien direct)
DEVISER (Melodic Black Metal, Grèce) sera de retour le 10 février chez Hammerheart Records avec la sortie d'un nouvel opus intitulé Evil Summons Evil. Tracklist :

01. Death is Life Eternal
02. Cold Comes the Night
03. Absence of Heaven
04. Tenebrae
05. Of Magick
06. Evoking the Moon Goddess
07. Where Angels Fear to Tread
08. Sky Burial
09. Serpent God
10. When the Lights Went Out

»
(Lien direct)
ORPHIQUE (Black Metal, Québec) offre son premier long-format Consécration Cadavérique en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Sepulchral Productions. Tracklist :

1. Onirique
2. Vampirique
3. Chromatique
4. Chimérique
5. Sporadique

»
(Lien direct)
CREMATION (Death Metal, Suisse) a misen ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Plaguelord" issu de son nouvel album Where the Blood Flows Down the Mountains à paraître le 9 décembre sur Czar Of Crickets Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
GOD DETHRONED (Death Mélodique, Pays-Bas) vient d'annoncer sa signature chez Atomic Fire Records pour son prochain album. Un nouveau single sera bientôt dévoilé...
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
23 Novembre 2022

