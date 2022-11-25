|
Les news du 25 Novembre 2022
News
Les news du 25 Novembre 2022 Sarkasm - Kommandant - Witchmaster - Aggression - Onhou - Funebre - Deficiency - Spectral Souls - Rotten Coffin - Sépulcre - Memoriam
|»
|SARKASM (Death Metal, Québec) propose le titre "The Collapse" tiré de son premier long-format As Empires Decay prévu le 24 janvier sur Xtreem Music, trente-trois ans après sa formation. Tracklist :
01. Voices
02. Pulseless
03. The Collapse
04. Burn the Scarecrow
05. Massacre the Impure
06. Alone and Bleeding
07. Beyond the Stigma
08. Fire at Will
09. One for the Woods
09. Man Made Monster
10. An Ode to Suffering/When Immortals Die
|
|»
|KOMMANDANT (Black/Death, USA) sortira son nouveau full-length Titan Hammer le 20 janvier chez ATMF. Tracklist :
1 The Arrival 5:36
2 Titan Hammer 4:24
3 Atlantean Deathmarch 5:01
4 Siberian Overthrow 3:55
5 Sublimation Of Resistance 6:45
6 Spannungsfelder 3:03
7 The Sentinel 4:32
8 Mechanized Annihilator 6:34
|
|»
|WITCHMASTER (Black/Thrash, Pologne) offre son nouvel album Kaźń en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Sound of Crushed Skull / Intro
2. War Metal Haiku
3. Alle Gegen Alle
4. Poison Chalice
5. Zdychaj K**** Nazareńska
6. All-consuming Hate
7. Circle of Bayonets
8. Hostile Declaration
9. Master Knife Sacrifice
10. Like Flies on Scum
11. Rune of Destruction
12. White Madness
13. Trails of Blood
14. Kaźń
|
|»
|AGGRESSION (Thrash Metal, Canada) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Iesus Nazarenus, Rex Iudaeorum" issu de son nouveau disque From Hell With Hate paru le 17 novembre sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Iesus Nazarenus, Rex Iudaeorum
02. Antichrist Devil Cunt
03. Return of the Frozen Aggressor
04. The Inner Circle (inst.)
05. Let's Burn this Church to the Ground
06. The Nightstalker
07. Precise Execution
08. Worthy of Death
09. One for the Woods
10. Crows of Still Creek
11. Left Hand Larceny
12. Ouija (Zozo's Board) *
(*) CD bonus
|
|»
|ONHOU (Sludge/Doom, Pays-Bas) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "When On High" figurant sur son nouvel opus Monument à paraître le 9 décembre chez Lay Bare Recordings et Tartarus Records.. Tracklist :
1. When On High
2. Null
3. Below
4. Ruins
|
|»
|FUNEBRE (Black Metal, Hongrie) a dévoilé un nouveau morceau intitulé "Beggars of Blinding Time".
|
|»
|DEFICIENCY (Melodic Thrash Metal, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo live du morceau "The Black Book" extrait de son dernier album Warenta. Celle-ci a été filmé au Théâtre de la Médiathèque à Freyming-Merlebach.
|
|»
|SPECTRAL SOULS (Death Metal, Pérou) va rééditer son premier longue-durée Towards Extinction (avril 2022) le 17 février 2023 via Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :
01. No More God for Me
02. No Hope Humanity
03. Fuck the World
04. Ego Man
05. Scum Politic
06. Towards Extinction
07. One Step Away from Extinction
08. Crystal Generation
09. Major Depressive Disorder
10. Misanthropy
11. Behind the Lying Glass
|
|»
|ROTTEN COFFIN (Death Metal, Portugal) sortira son premier long-format The Agony in Slumber le 16 décembre sur Bitter Loss Records. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Barren Landscapes
3. Looming Shades of Mind
4. Grim Megalith
5. Torment Parallax
6. Interlude
7. Where the Souls Dwell
8. Metamorphic
9. The Agony in Slumber
10. Uniting Worlds Within
11. Outro
|
|»
|SÉPULCRE (Death Metal, France) sort aujourd'hui son premier EP intitulé Cursed Ways Of Sheol sur le label irlandais Invictus Productions. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Cursed Ways Of Sheol
02. Relics From Unearthly Cult
03. Aethyr Emanations
04. Foul Divinity Enthronation
|
|»
|Intitulé Rise To Power, le nouvel album de MEMORIAM (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira le 3 février 2023 sur Reaper Entertainment . L'artwork est une fois de plus signé Dan Seagrave. Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Never Forget, Never Again (6 Million Dead)
02. Total War
03. I Am Rhe Enemy
04. The Conflict Is Within
05. Annihilation's Dawn
06. All Is Lost
07. Rise To Power
08. This Pain
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Maxflat
Par Sosthène
Par isotaupe
Par Vartruk
Par rudler242
Par MédisanteMéd...
Par Solarian
Par Solarian
Par Solarian
Par cracoucass
Par Deathrash