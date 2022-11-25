»

SARKASM (Death Metal, Québec) propose le titre "The Collapse" tiré de son premier long-format As Empires Decay prévu le 24 janvier sur Xtreem Music, trente-trois ans après sa formation. Tracklist :



01. Voices

02. Pulseless

03. The Collapse

04. Burn the Scarecrow

05. Massacre the Impure

06. Alone and Bleeding

07. Beyond the Stigma

08. Fire at Will

09. One for the Woods

09. Man Made Monster

10. An Ode to Suffering/When Immortals Die



