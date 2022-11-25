»

(Lien direct) Rise To Power, le nouvel album de MEMORIAM (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira le 3 février 2023 sur Reaper Entertainment . L'artwork est une fois de plus signé Dan Seagrave. Voici également le tracklisting :



01. Never Forget, Never Again (6 Million Dead)

02. Total War

03. I Am Rhe Enemy

04. The Conflict Is Within

05. Annihilation's Dawn

06. All Is Lost

07. Rise To Power

08. This Pain