Les news du 23 Novembre 2022
 Les news du 23 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Maxflat		   
Krisiun + Nile
 Krisiun + Nile - (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Cerebral Rot
 Cerebral Rot - Excretion Of... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Drudkh
 Drudkh - Всі належать ночі ... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Grima
 Grima - Frostbitten (C)
Par rudler242		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Astral Fortress (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
First Fragment
 First Fragment - Gloire Éte... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Gaerea
 Gaerea - Mirage (C)
Par Solarian		   
Immortal
 Immortal - Battles In The N... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Luciferion
 Luciferion - The Apostate (C)
Par cracoucass		   
Exhumed
 Exhumed - To The Dead (C)
Par Deathrash		   

Les news du 25 Novembre 2022

Les news du 25 Novembre 2022 Sépulcre - Memoriam
»
(Lien direct)
SÉPULCRE (Death Metal, France) sort aujourd'hui son premier EP intitulé Cursed Ways Of Sheol sur le label irlandais Invictus Productions. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Cursed Ways Of Sheol
02. Relics From Unearthly Cult
03. Aethyr Emanations
04. Foul Divinity Enthronation

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Rise To Power, le nouvel album de MEMORIAM (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira le 3 février 2023 sur Reaper Entertainment . L'artwork est une fois de plus signé Dan Seagrave. Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Never Forget, Never Again (6 Million Dead)
02. Total War
03. I Am Rhe Enemy
04. The Conflict Is Within
05. Annihilation's Dawn
06. All Is Lost
07. Rise To Power
08. This Pain
Thrasho AxGxB
25 Novembre 2022

Memoriam
 Memoriam
Death Metal - 2015 - Royaume-Uni		   
Sépulcre
 Sépulcre
Death Metal - 2020 - France		   
