Les news du 25 Novembre 2022
Les news du 25 Novembre 2022 Sépulcre - Memoriam
|SÉPULCRE (Death Metal, France) sort aujourd'hui son premier EP intitulé Cursed Ways Of Sheol sur le label irlandais Invictus Productions. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Cursed Ways Of Sheol
02. Relics From Unearthly Cult
03. Aethyr Emanations
04. Foul Divinity Enthronation
|Intitulé Rise To Power, le nouvel album de MEMORIAM (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira le 3 février 2023 sur Reaper Entertainment . L'artwork est une fois de plus signé Dan Seagrave. Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Never Forget, Never Again (6 Million Dead)
02. Total War
03. I Am Rhe Enemy
04. The Conflict Is Within
05. Annihilation's Dawn
06. All Is Lost
07. Rise To Power
08. This Pain
