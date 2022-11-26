chargement...

LES SORTIES
Deumus
 Deumus - Oyer and Terminer (C)
Par lkea		   
Les news du 25 Novembre 2022
 Les news du 25 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 23 Novembre 2022
 Les news du 23 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Maxflat		   
Krisiun + Nile
 Krisiun + Nile - (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Cerebral Rot
 Cerebral Rot - Excretion Of... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Drudkh
 Drudkh - Всі належать ночі ... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Grima
 Grima - Frostbitten (C)
Par rudler242		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Astral Fortress (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
First Fragment
 First Fragment - Gloire Éte... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Gaerea
 Gaerea - Mirage (C)
Par Solarian		   
Immortal
 Immortal - Battles In The N... (C)
Par Solarian		   

Les news du 26 Novembre 2022

News
Les news du 26 Novembre 2022 High Fells - Anomaly - Grave with a View - Saasta - Phantom Fire - Virgil - Nømadus
»
(Lien direct)
HIGH FELLS (Black Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier full-length Catharsis en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Lingering - 3:56
2. Strangled - 4:04
3. Apparition of Fear - 3:38
4. Hypoxian - 4:08
5. A Summon - 3:22
6. Hiraeth - 6:52
7. Fall With the Sun - 3:01
8. Reaping Discontent - 4:31
9. Where They Call My Name - 5:45

Durée totale : 39:14

»
(Lien direct)
ANOMALY (Progressive Death Metal, USA) offre son nouveau disque Somewhere Within the Pines en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti avant-hier en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Cursed to Meet Another Sunrise
2. Somewhere Within The Pines
3. These Cold Weeping Winds
4. My Old Bleached Bones
5. Don't Go Out Into the Woods Alone
6. Sentenced to the Trees
7. One Last Glimpse At the Cursed Sun

»
(Lien direct)
GRAVE WITH A VIEW (Death/Black 'n Roll, Finlande) a sorti hier son nouvel EP éponyme autoproduit et l'a mis en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Forever Worship Violence
2. Rope
3. At Oblivion's Step
4. Last to Give
5. True Death

»
(Lien direct)
SAASTA (Doom/Death, Filande) vient de sortir son premier long-format Crucial to None en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. A Sick One's Dream (Intro)
2. Tremor
3. The Rift
4. Outré
5. Purpose
6. Saasta
7. Abscence
8. Excellency
9. Discord

»
(Lien direct)
PHANTOM FIRE (Speed/Black, Norvège) sortira son nouvel opus Eminente Lucifer Libertad le 3 mars 2023 chez Edged Circle Production. Tracklist :

1. Bloodshed [2:33]
2. Eminente [0:10]
3. Derive From Ash [4:58]
4. Ritual [3:42]
5. Satanic Messenger [3:32]
6. Lucifer [0:57]
7. De Taptes Dans [2:50]
8. Black Night [1:42]
9. Mara [2:55]
10. Libertad [0:19]
11. Pentagram [6:24]

»
(Lien direct)
VIRGIL (Black/Death/Deathcore, France) a dévoilé son nouvel album Acheron en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti le 24 novembre via Source Atone Records. Tracklist :

01. Acheron
02. Black Feathers
03. Eternity
04. Cocyte
05. Nil
06. Immaculate
07. Charon
08. Hunt
09. Martyr
10. Mother
11. Soreness
12. Ignis


»
(Lien direct)
NØMADUS (Progressive Groove/Thrash, Irlande du Nord) vient de sortir son premier long-format Axis Primordial sur Distortion Project Records. Tracklist :

Last Words Of Wisdom
Apex Breath
Fraction
Hadean
The Ultimate Fuse
Paradox (Nerve Burn)
Pounding Curse
Scent Of Death
The Passage
Thrasho Keyser
26 Novembre 2022

