(Lien direct) ANOMALY (Progressive Death Metal, USA) offre son nouveau disque Somewhere Within the Pines en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti avant-hier en auto-production. Tracklist :



1. Cursed to Meet Another Sunrise

2. Somewhere Within The Pines

3. These Cold Weeping Winds

4. My Old Bleached Bones

5. Don't Go Out Into the Woods Alone

6. Sentenced to the Trees

7. One Last Glimpse At the Cursed Sun



