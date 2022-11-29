chargement...

LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Immolation
 Immolation - Acts Of God (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Les news du 28 Novembre 2022
 Les news du 28 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Funky Globe		   
Sépulcre
 Sépulcre - Cursed Ways Of S... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Houle
 Houle - Houle (EP) (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Pensées Nocturnes
 Pensées Nocturnes - Douce F... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Waves Idle Symmetry
 Waves Idle Symmetry - Thala... (C)
Par grintold		   
Les news du 26 Novembre 2022
 Les news du 26 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Deumus
 Deumus - Oyer and Terminer (C)
Par lkea		   
Les news du 25 Novembre 2022
 Les news du 25 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 23 Novembre 2022
 Les news du 23 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Maxflat		   
Krisiun + Nile
 Krisiun + Nile - (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Cerebral Rot
 Cerebral Rot - Excretion Of... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Drudkh
 Drudkh - Всі належать ночі ... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Grima
 Grima - Frostbitten (C)
Par rudler242		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Astral Fortress (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
First Fragment
 First Fragment - Gloire Éte... (C)
Par Solarian		   

Les news du 29 Novembre 2022

News
Les news du 29 Novembre 2022 Deströyer 666 - Lacerated - WitcheR - Carrion - Irae - Appalling - Winteriip III
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Never Surrender et prévu pour le 2 décembre sur Season Of Mist, le nouvel album de DESTRÖYER 666 (Black/Thrash, Australie) se découvre ci-dessous en intégralité :

01. Never Surrender
02. Andraste
03. Guillotine
04. Pitch Black Night
05. Mirror's Edge
06. Grave Raiders
07. Savage Rights
08. Rather Death
09. Batavia's Graveyard

»
(Lien direct)
LACERATED (Death Metal, USA) a sorti à Halloween dernier son premier EP The Vile Domain sur Inferno Records. Tracklist :

1. Agitator
2. Lacerated
3. Clone
4. Grotesque
5. Rellik

»
(Lien direct)
WITCHER (Atmospheric Black Metal, Hongrie) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Hazatérés" tiré de son nouveau long-format paru le mois dernier chez Filosofem Records et Beverina Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Hamvak - Ashes
3. Lélekharang - Soul Bell
4. Csendesen - Peacefully
5. Hazatérés - Homecoming 09:20 Show lyrics
6. Moonlight Sonata Op. 27. No. 2. I. Adagio sostenuto (Ludwig van Beethoven cover)

»
(Lien direct)
CARRION (Death Metal, Belgique) a signé sur Wormholdeath pour la sortie le 3 mars de son prochain disque Morbid Nailgun Necropsy. Tracklist :

1. Eradication
2. Nematodes
3. Morbid Nailgun Necropsy
4. Genetic Alteration
5. Gingeritis
6. Cofagrigus
7. Mental Vortex
8. Abaddon’s Pit
9. Forced Into Depravity

»
(Lien direct)
IRAE (Black Metal, Portugal) propose le titre "Símbolos do Império" en écoute sur Youtube. Celui-ci est extrait de son nouvel opus Assim na Terra como no Inferno qui sort le 23 décembre via Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. V Caminhv Primitiv
2. Pvr tempvz de Decadênzia
3. Relíqvia de Espinhvz
4. Zangrandv v Rebanhv... Uma Melodia de Loboz
5. Majestade de Sangue
6. Símbolos do Império
7. Enforcamento


»
(Lien direct)
APPALLING (Black/Death, USA) offre à cette adresse son nouvel album Sacrilege en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 2 décembre sur Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. The Morningstar After
2. Life In Prism
3. Gilded Restraints
4. Unwavering Feeling Of Dread And Despair
5. Father Inferior
6. Collection Plate
7. Pavilion
8. Nunsploitation
9. These People Need To Die

»
(Lien direct)
Le WINTERIIP III aura lieu le samedi 17 décembre au 37ème Parallèle de Tours avec notamment au programme Suidical Angels, In Other Climesnet Verbal Razors. Toutes les infos sur l'event Facebook.
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
29 Novembre 2022

