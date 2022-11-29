WITCHER (Atmospheric Black Metal, Hongrie) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Hazatérés" tiré de son nouveau long-format paru le mois dernier chez Filosofem Records et Beverina Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Hamvak - Ashes
3. Lélekharang - Soul Bell
4. Csendesen - Peacefully
5. Hazatérés - Homecoming 09:20 Show lyrics
6. Moonlight Sonata Op. 27. No. 2. I. Adagio sostenuto (Ludwig van Beethoven cover)
IRAE (Black Metal, Portugal) propose le titre "Símbolos do Império" en écoute sur Youtube. Celui-ci est extrait de son nouvel opus Assim na Terra como no Inferno qui sort le 23 décembre via Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. V Caminhv Primitiv
2. Pvr tempvz de Decadênzia
3. Relíqvia de Espinhvz
4. Zangrandv v Rebanhv... Uma Melodia de Loboz
5. Majestade de Sangue
6. Símbolos do Império
7. Enforcamento
APPALLING (Black/Death, USA) offre à cette adresse son nouvel album Sacrilege en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 2 décembre sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. The Morningstar After
2. Life In Prism
3. Gilded Restraints
4. Unwavering Feeling Of Dread And Despair
5. Father Inferior
6. Collection Plate
7. Pavilion
8. Nunsploitation
9. These People Need To Die
