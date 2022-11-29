»

(Lien direct) APPALLING (Black/Death, USA) offre à cette adresse son nouvel album Sacrilege en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 2 décembre sur Personal Records. Tracklist :



1. The Morningstar After

2. Life In Prism

3. Gilded Restraints

4. Unwavering Feeling Of Dread And Despair

5. Father Inferior

6. Collection Plate

7. Pavilion

8. Nunsploitation

9. These People Need To Die