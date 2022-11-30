»

(Lien direct) HELLISH (Blackened Thrash Metal, Chili) a posté le titre "Violent, Bloody & Cold" issu de son nouveau disque The Dance of the Four Elemental Serpents à venir le 16 décembre chez Dying Victims Productions (LP) et Unspeakable Axe Records (CD). Tracklist :



1. The Ancient Entity of the Darkest Light [3:54]

2. Black Stones [4:11]

3. Violent, Bloody & Cold [4:53]

4. Goddess Death [4:10]

5. Nocturnal Trudge [3:54]

6. Secrets of the Sands [3:04]

7. Dreamlike Fears [3:39]

8. The Dance of the Four Elemental Serpents [4:54]



