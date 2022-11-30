HELLISH (Blackened Thrash Metal, Chili) a posté le titre "Violent, Bloody & Cold" issu de son nouveau disque The Dance of the Four Elemental Serpents à venir le 16 décembre chez Dying Victims Productions (LP) et Unspeakable Axe Records (CD). Tracklist :
1. The Ancient Entity of the Darkest Light [3:54]
2. Black Stones [4:11]
3. Violent, Bloody & Cold [4:53]
4. Goddess Death [4:10]
5. Nocturnal Trudge [3:54]
6. Secrets of the Sands [3:04]
7. Dreamlike Fears [3:39]
8. The Dance of the Four Elemental Serpents [4:54]
