Immolation
 Immolation - Acts Of God (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Les news du 28 Novembre 2022
 Les news du 28 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Funky Globe		   
Sépulcre
 Sépulcre - Cursed Ways Of S... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Houle
 Houle - Houle (EP) (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Pensées Nocturnes
 Pensées Nocturnes - Douce F... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Waves Idle Symmetry
 Waves Idle Symmetry - Thala... (C)
Par grintold		   
Les news du 26 Novembre 2022
 Les news du 26 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Deumus
 Deumus - Oyer and Terminer (C)
Par lkea		   
Les news du 25 Novembre 2022
 Les news du 25 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 23 Novembre 2022
 Les news du 23 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Maxflat		   
Krisiun + Nile
 Krisiun + Nile - (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Cerebral Rot
 Cerebral Rot - Excretion Of... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Drudkh
 Drudkh - Всі належать ночі ... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Grima
 Grima - Frostbitten (C)
Par rudler242		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Astral Fortress (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
First Fragment
 First Fragment - Gloire Éte... (C)
Par Solarian		   

Les news du 30 Novembre 2022

News
Les news du 30 Novembre 2022 Monolyth - Malice Divine - Hellish - Red Mourning - Nocturnal Departure
»
(Lien direct)
MONOLYTH (Power Thrash Mélodique/Metalcore, France) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album We've Caught The Sun qui sortira prochainement. "The Neverending Beginning" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band MALICE DIVINE (Melodic Black/Death, Canada) sortira son nouveau long-format Everlasting Ascendancy le 27 janvier en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Silenced Judgement (4:10)
2. Apparitions Of Conquest (8:22)
3. Usurping The Paragon (6:07)
4. At One With Infinity (6:06)
5. Parasitic Demons (5:39)
6. Reclaimed Strength (5:31)
7. Illusions Of Fragmentation (8:39)
8. Everlasting Ascendancy (8:10)

Durée totale : 52:44

»
(Lien direct)
HELLISH (Blackened Thrash Metal, Chili) a posté le titre "Violent, Bloody & Cold" issu de son nouveau disque The Dance of the Four Elemental Serpents à venir le 16 décembre chez Dying Victims Productions (LP) et Unspeakable Axe Records (CD). Tracklist :

1. The Ancient Entity of the Darkest Light [3:54]
2. Black Stones [4:11]
3. Violent, Bloody & Cold [4:53]
4. Goddess Death [4:10]
5. Nocturnal Trudge [3:54]
6. Secrets of the Sands [3:04]
7. Dreamlike Fears [3:39]
8. The Dance of the Four Elemental Serpents [4:54]

»
(Lien direct)
RED MOURNING (Stoner/Sludge, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Blue Times" extrait de son nouvel opus Flowers & Feathers paru le mois dernier via Bad Reputation.

»
(Lien direct)
NOCTURNAL DEPARTURE (Black Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Clandestine Theurgy le 30 décembre sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Ceremonial Storm
2. Dark Spells of the Infernal Spirit
3. Clandestine Theurgy
4. Unhallowed Exhumation
5. Triumphator of Unearthly Realms
6. Fetid Manifestations of Wretched Imagery
7. Sacrificial Summon Under the Sign of Amduscias
8. Sabbat Ablaze
9. Flesh Torment
30 Novembre 2022

