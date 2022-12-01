chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Immolation
 Immolation - Acts Of God (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Les news du 28 Novembre 2022
 Les news du 28 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Funky Globe		   
Sépulcre
 Sépulcre - Cursed Ways Of S... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Houle
 Houle - Houle (EP) (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Pensées Nocturnes
 Pensées Nocturnes - Douce F... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Waves Idle Symmetry
 Waves Idle Symmetry - Thala... (C)
Par grintold		   
Les news du 26 Novembre 2022
 Les news du 26 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Deumus
 Deumus - Oyer and Terminer (C)
Par lkea		   
Les news du 25 Novembre 2022
 Les news du 25 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 23 Novembre 2022
 Les news du 23 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Maxflat		   
Krisiun + Nile
 Krisiun + Nile - (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Cerebral Rot
 Cerebral Rot - Excretion Of... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Drudkh
 Drudkh - Всі належать ночі ... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Grima
 Grima - Frostbitten (C)
Par rudler242		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Astral Fortress (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
First Fragment
 First Fragment - Gloire Éte... (C)
Par Solarian		   

Les news du 1 Décembre 2022

News
Les news du 1 Décembre 2022 Ne Obliviscaris - Draakanaon - Gavran - Freeroad - A Flock Named Murder - Schavot - Sarpa - Qrixkuor - Altars Ablaze - Pyreficativm - Tchornobog - Abyssal - Zulu - Mantiel - Wampyric Rites - Old Castles - Winterstorm - Ründgard
»
(Lien direct)
NE OBLIVISCARIS (Metal extrême progressif, Australie) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Exul qui sortira le 24 mars via Season Of Mist. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...

1. Equus
2. Misericorde I – As The Flesh Falls
3. Misericorde II – Anatomy Of Quiescence
4. Suspyre
5. Graal
6. Anhedonia

»
(Lien direct)
L'association Musiko Eye Prod vient de décrocher un partenariat avec le label Adipocère, dont elle assurera la promotion. La première collaboration concerne la sortie de l'album "Le diable en personne" de DRAAKANAON (Raw Black Metal) chez Oaken Shield / Adipocère.

»
(Lien direct)
GAVRAN (Sludge/Doom, Pays-Bas) propose sur ce lien l'écoute intégrale de son nouveau disque Indistinct Beacon à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Dunk! Records. Tracklist :

1. Dvorac
2. Talas
3. Dim
4. Duhovi
5. Pesak

»
(Lien direct)
FREEROAD (Hard Rock/Heavy Metal, Mexique) a posté le titre "Nature of Change" extrait de son premier longue-durée Do What You Feel! qui sort le 27 janvier sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Do What You Feel!
2. Rock Chaser
3. Pray For The King
4. Movin' On
5. Nature Of Change
6. Five Hours To Mexico
7. Liar
8. Nobody Listens, The Psychonaut
9. Twilight Row

»
(Lien direct)
A FLOCK NAMED MURDER (Black/Death/Post-Metal, Canada) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Garden of Embers".

»
(Lien direct)
SCHAVOT (Melodic Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel opus Kronieken Uit de Nevel le 27 janvier chez Void Wanderer Productions. Tracklist :

1. Onmens
2. Geestenrijk
3. Heksenwaan
4. Hijs de zeilen
5. Zwart water
6. Kerberos
7. Niet alleen de avond valt
8. De laatste dans gedanst

Total time: (38:02)

»
(Lien direct)
SARPA (Black/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Mauta Tala le 17 février en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Arcane Rites – Tohu Wa Bohu
2. Necropoleis of the Nebulous Deserts
3. It Looms

»
(Lien direct)
QRIXKUOR (Death Metal, Angleterre) a dévoilé à cette adresse son nouvel EP Zoetrope en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Zoetrope (Spiritual Sparagmos) [24:34]

»
(Lien direct)
ALTARS ABLAZE (Blackened Death Metal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Across the Empires of Death" tiré de son premier long-format Life Desecration paru en septembre sur Lavadome Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
Sorti en début d'année au seul format numérique, le cinquième album de PYREFICATIVM (Black Metal / Ambient, Chili) intitulé Oneiron se verra proposer le 15 janvier 2023 un pressage LP et CD via le label Inferna Profundus Records. L'album est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Δαίμονος
02. Ithaqua Bhavadaresh
03. Transluscent Gardens Of Paroketh
04. Μαντείο (Alongside Veiled Drakon)
05. Supplications
06. The Dystopian Essence Of Sýzygos

»
(Lien direct)
TCHORNOBOG (Black / Death / Doom, USA) et ABYSSAL (Black / Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) viennent de sortir via Prophecy Productions un split disponible aux formats LP et CD. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. The Vomiting Choir (Tchornobog)
02. Abyssal - Antechamber Of The Wakeless Mind

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé A New Tomorrow, le premier album de ZULU (Hardcore, USA) sortira le 3 mars sur Flatspot Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Fakin' Tha Funk (You Get Did)" :

01. Africa
02. For Sista Humphrey
03. Our Day Is Now
04. Music To Driveby
05. Where I'm From (featuring Pierce Jordan & Obioma Ugonna)
06. Fakin' Tha Funk (You Get Did)
07. Shine Eternally
08. Must I Only Share My Pain
09. Lyfe Az A Shorty Shun B So Ruff
10. From Tha Gods To Earth
11. Créme De Cassis By Aleisia Miller & Precious Tucker
12. We're More Than This
13. 52 Fatal Strikes (featuring Paris Roberts)
14. Divine Intervention
15. Who Jah Bless No One Curse

»
(Lien direct)
MANTIEL (Black Metal, Chili) et WAMPYRIC RITES (Black Metal, Chili) ont collaboré le temps d'un split intitulé . Celui-ci sortira courant février / mars sur le label Inferna Profundus Records. Deux extraits sont à découvrir ci-dessous :

1. Under The Black Hearts Of Majestic Lands (Mantiel)
2. Die Rabenfestung (Mantiel)
3. Crossing The Ancient Dusk (Mantiel)
4. Ingreso (Wampyric Rites)
5. II Sombrias Dimenciones Nocturnas (Wampyric Rites)
6. III Agonizante Trance Lunar (Wampyric Rites)
7. Salida (Wampyric Rites)

»
(Lien direct)
OLD CASTLES (Black Metal, Chili) et WINTERSTORM (Black Metal, Équateur / Chili) sortiront courant février / mars via le label lithanien Inferna Profundus Records un split LP / CD intitulé Everlasting Black Arts In Supreme Darkness. En voici deux extraits avec les titres "Predatory Lament In The Winternight" et "Veil Of The Abyss" :

01. Intromancy: Requiem From The Abhorrence (Old Castles)
02. Predatory Lament In The Winternight (Old Castles)
03. Forbidden Arts of Misanthropic Mysticism (Old Castles)
04. Outromancy : Everlasting Blood of Gamaliel (Old Castles)
05. Sanguine Mortis... Parte Prima (Winterstorm)
06. Sanguine Mortis... Parte Seconda (Winterstorm)
07. Sanguine Mortis... Parte Tertia (Winterstorm)
08. Veil Of The Abyss (Winterstorm)

»
(Lien direct)
Inferna Profundus Records vient d'annoncer que le groupe RÜNDGARD (Black Metal, Chile) sortira un nouvel album intitulé Ulvmonddomānen courant février/mars 2023. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Constellations Of The Ancient Mirrors" :

01. Descent Above The Southern Mist
02. Stormwinds Of Frozen Fortresses
03. Dominions Of Unveiled Grim Obedience
04. Unhallowed Visions Of Monumental Black Arts
05. Constellations Of The Ancient Mirrors
06. Immortal Frostbite Times & Dust
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Sosthène + Keyser + AxGxB
1 Décembre 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Morbific
 Morbific
Squirm Beyond The Mortal Realm
2022 - Memento Mori / Me Saco Un Ojo Records / Headsplit Records		   
Je
 Je
Epilogue of Tragedy
2022 - Indépendant		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Abyssal
 Abyssal
Black / Death Metal - 2011 - Royaume-Uni		   
Altars Ablaze
 Altars Ablaze
Black / Death Metal - République Tchèque		   
Draakanaon
 Draakanaon
Raw Black Metal - 2019 - France		   
Ne Obliviscaris
 Ne Obliviscaris
Metal extrême progressif - 2003 - Australie		   
Old Castles
 Old Castles
Black Metal - 2002 - 		  
Qrixkuor
 Qrixkuor
Death Metal - 2011 - Royaume-Uni		   
Ründgard
 Ründgard
Black Metal - 2019 - Chili		   
Tchornobog
 Tchornobog
2014 - Etats-Unis		   
Winterstorm
 Winterstorm
Black Metal - International		   
Zulu
 Zulu
Hardcore - Etats-Unis		   
Morbific
Squirm Beyond The Mortal Realm
Lire la chronique
Je
Epilogue of Tragedy
Lire la chronique
Seep
Hymns To The Gore
Lire la chronique
Ceaseless Torment
Victory Or Death
Lire la chronique
Vaamatar
Medievalgeist
Lire la chronique
Lunar Tombfields
The Eternal Harvest
Lire la chronique
Sépulcre
Cursed Ways Of Sheol (EP)
Lire la chronique
Last Retch
Sadism And Severed Heads
Lire la chronique
Caïnan Dawn
Lagu
Lire la chronique
Virgil
Acheron
Lire la chronique
Houle
Houle (EP)
Lire la chronique
Baron Fantôme
La Nuit Fantastique
Lire la chronique
Etat Limite
L'affrontement de l'intime
Lire la chronique
Sepulchral Zeal
Open (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Interview de HERESIE pour l'album "Par-Delà Les Vents"
Lire l'interview
Heresie
Par​-​Delà Les Vents
Lire la chronique
Molder
Engrossed In Decay
Lire la chronique
OTDHR
Maraud
Lire la chronique
Vananidr
Beneath the Mold
Lire la chronique
Triumvir Foul
Onslaught To Seraphim
Lire la chronique
Krisiun + Nile
Lire le live report
Doomsday
Depictions Of Chaos (EP)
Lire la chronique
Threshold
Dividing Lines
Lire la chronique
Autopsy
Morbidity Triumphant
Lire la chronique
Trouble
Run To The Light
Lire la chronique
Drudkh
Всі належать ночі (All Belo...
Lire la chronique
Ofdrykkja
After the Storm
Lire la chronique
Oaken Skull
L'excellence du vice
Lire la chronique
Ungfell
Demo(lition) (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Hadopelagyal
Nereidean Seismic End
Lire la chronique