Les news du 1 Décembre 2022
Les news du 1 Décembre 2022 Obituary - Misþyrming - Ne Obliviscaris - Draakanaon - Gavran - Freeroad - A Flock Named Murder - Schavot - Sarpa - Qrixkuor - Altars Ablaze - Pyreficativm - Tchornobog - Abyssal - Zulu - Mantiel - Wampyric Rites - Old Castles - Winterstorm - Ründgard
|Deuxième extrait pour les Floridiens d'OBITUARY (Death Metal, USA) qui seront de retour le 13 janvier avec un nouvel album intitulé Dying Of Everything à paraître chez Relapse Records. Après "The Wrong Time" découvrez ci-dessous le morceau-titre :
01. Barely Alive
02. The Wrong Time (Bandcamp)
03. Without A Conscience
04. War
05. Dying Of Everything
06. My Will To Live
07. By The Dawn
08. Weaponize The Hate
09. Torn Apart
10. Be Warned
|»
|MISÞYRMING (Black Metal, Islande) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Með Hamri le 16 décembre sur Norma Evangelium Diaboli (les pré-commandes sont d'ores et déjà lancées ici). En voici un court teaser :
|»
|NE OBLIVISCARIS (Metal extrême progressif, Australie) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Exul qui sortira le 24 mars via Season Of Mist. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...
1. Equus
2. Misericorde I – As The Flesh Falls
3. Misericorde II – Anatomy Of Quiescence
4. Suspyre
5. Graal
6. Anhedonia
|»
|L'association Musiko Eye Prod vient de décrocher un partenariat avec le label Adipocère, dont elle assurera la promotion. La première collaboration concerne la sortie de l'album "Le diable en personne" de DRAAKANAON (Raw Black Metal) chez Oaken Shield / Adipocère.
|»
|GAVRAN (Sludge/Doom, Pays-Bas) propose sur ce lien l'écoute intégrale de son nouveau disque Indistinct Beacon à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Dunk! Records. Tracklist :
1. Dvorac
2. Talas
3. Dim
4. Duhovi
5. Pesak
|»
|FREEROAD (Hard Rock/Heavy Metal, Mexique) a posté le titre "Nature of Change" extrait de son premier longue-durée Do What You Feel! qui sort le 27 janvier sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Do What You Feel!
2. Rock Chaser
3. Pray For The King
4. Movin' On
5. Nature Of Change
6. Five Hours To Mexico
7. Liar
8. Nobody Listens, The Psychonaut
9. Twilight Row
|»
|A FLOCK NAMED MURDER (Black/Death/Post-Metal, Canada) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Garden of Embers".
|»
|SCHAVOT (Melodic Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel opus Kronieken Uit de Nevel le 27 janvier chez Void Wanderer Productions. Tracklist :
1. Onmens
2. Geestenrijk
3. Heksenwaan
4. Hijs de zeilen
5. Zwart water
6. Kerberos
7. Niet alleen de avond valt
8. De laatste dans gedanst
Total time: (38:02)
|»
|SARPA (Black/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Mauta Tala le 17 février en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Arcane Rites – Tohu Wa Bohu
2. Necropoleis of the Nebulous Deserts
3. It Looms
|»
|QRIXKUOR (Death Metal, Angleterre) a dévoilé à cette adresse son nouvel EP Zoetrope en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Zoetrope (Spiritual Sparagmos) [24:34]
|»
|ALTARS ABLAZE (Blackened Death Metal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Across the Empires of Death" tiré de son premier long-format Life Desecration paru en septembre sur Lavadome Productions.
|»
|Sorti en début d'année au seul format numérique, le cinquième album de PYREFICATIVM (Black Metal / Ambient, Chili) intitulé Oneiron se verra proposer le 15 janvier 2023 un pressage LP et CD via le label Inferna Profundus Records. L'album est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Δαίμονος
02. Ithaqua Bhavadaresh
03. Transluscent Gardens Of Paroketh
04. Μαντείο (Alongside Veiled Drakon)
05. Supplications
06. The Dystopian Essence Of Sýzygos
|»
|TCHORNOBOG (Black / Death / Doom, USA) et ABYSSAL (Black / Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) viennent de sortir via Prophecy Productions un split disponible aux formats LP et CD. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. The Vomiting Choir (Tchornobog)
02. Abyssal - Antechamber Of The Wakeless Mind
|»
|Intitulé A New Tomorrow, le premier album de ZULU (Hardcore, USA) sortira le 3 mars sur Flatspot Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Fakin' Tha Funk (You Get Did)" :
01. Africa
02. For Sista Humphrey
03. Our Day Is Now
04. Music To Driveby
05. Where I'm From (featuring Pierce Jordan & Obioma Ugonna)
06. Fakin' Tha Funk (You Get Did)
07. Shine Eternally
08. Must I Only Share My Pain
09. Lyfe Az A Shorty Shun B So Ruff
10. From Tha Gods To Earth
11. Créme De Cassis By Aleisia Miller & Precious Tucker
12. We're More Than This
13. 52 Fatal Strikes (featuring Paris Roberts)
14. Divine Intervention
15. Who Jah Bless No One Curse
|»
|MANTIEL (Black Metal, Chili) et WAMPYRIC RITES (Black Metal, Chili) ont collaboré le temps d'un split intitulé . Celui-ci sortira courant février / mars sur le label Inferna Profundus Records. Deux extraits sont à découvrir ci-dessous :
1. Under The Black Hearts Of Majestic Lands (Mantiel)
2. Die Rabenfestung (Mantiel)
3. Crossing The Ancient Dusk (Mantiel)
4. Ingreso (Wampyric Rites)
5. II Sombrias Dimenciones Nocturnas (Wampyric Rites)
6. III Agonizante Trance Lunar (Wampyric Rites)
7. Salida (Wampyric Rites)
|»
|OLD CASTLES (Black Metal, Chili) et WINTERSTORM (Black Metal, Équateur / Chili) sortiront courant février / mars via le label lithanien Inferna Profundus Records un split LP / CD intitulé Everlasting Black Arts In Supreme Darkness. En voici deux extraits avec les titres "Predatory Lament In The Winternight" et "Veil Of The Abyss" :
01. Intromancy: Requiem From The Abhorrence (Old Castles)
02. Predatory Lament In The Winternight (Old Castles)
03. Forbidden Arts of Misanthropic Mysticism (Old Castles)
04. Outromancy : Everlasting Blood of Gamaliel (Old Castles)
05. Sanguine Mortis... Parte Prima (Winterstorm)
06. Sanguine Mortis... Parte Seconda (Winterstorm)
07. Sanguine Mortis... Parte Tertia (Winterstorm)
08. Veil Of The Abyss (Winterstorm)
|»
|Inferna Profundus Records vient d'annoncer que le groupe RÜNDGARD (Black Metal, Chile) sortira un nouvel album intitulé Ulvmonddomānen courant février/mars 2023. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Constellations Of The Ancient Mirrors" :
01. Descent Above The Southern Mist
02. Stormwinds Of Frozen Fortresses
03. Dominions Of Unveiled Grim Obedience
04. Unhallowed Visions Of Monumental Black Arts
05. Constellations Of The Ancient Mirrors
06. Immortal Frostbite Times & Dust
