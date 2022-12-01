Les news du 1 Décembre 2022 News Les news du 1 Décembre 2022 Old Castles - Winterstorm - Ründgard » (Lien direct) OLD CASTLES (Black Metal, Chili) et WINTERSTORM (Black Metal, Équateur / Chili) sortiront courant février / mars via le label lithanien Inferna Profundus Records un split LP / CD intitulé Everlasting Black Arts In Supreme Darkness. En voici deux extraits avec les titres "Predatory Lament In The Winternight" et "Veil Of The Abyss" :



01. Intromancy: Requiem From The Abhorrence (Old Castles)

02. Predatory Lament In The Winternight (Old Castles)

03. Forbidden Arts of Misanthropic Mysticism (Old Castles)

04. Outromancy : Everlasting Blood of Gamaliel (Old Castles)

05. Sanguine Mortis... Parte Prima (Winterstorm)

06. Sanguine Mortis... Parte Seconda (Winterstorm)

07. Sanguine Mortis... Parte Tertia (Winterstorm)

08. Veil Of The Abyss (Winterstorm)



<a href="https://infernaprofundusrecords.bandcamp.com/album/everlasting-black-arts-in-supreme-darkness">Everlasting Black Arts in Supreme Darkness by Old Castles / Winterstorm</a>



» (Lien direct) RÜNDGARD (Black Metal, Chile) sortira un nouvel album intitulé Ulvmonddomānen courant février/mars 2023. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Constellations Of The Ancient Mirrors" :



01. Descent Above The Southern Mist

02. Stormwinds Of Frozen Fortresses

03. Dominions Of Unveiled Grim Obedience

04. Unhallowed Visions Of Monumental Black Arts

05. Constellations Of The Ancient Mirrors

06. Immortal Frostbite Times & Dust





