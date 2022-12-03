KORROSIVE (Thrash Metal, Canada) propose son concert de juillet dernier en première partie de Exciter à Toronto en intégralité. Les Canadiens ont sorti en octobre leur nouveau disque Toxic Apokalypse sur CDN Records.
SONIC POISON (Death/Grind, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Eruption le 27 janvier via Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP) et Pulverised Records (CD). Tracklist :
1. Reeking Earth
2. Impenetrable Force
3. Repulsive Reactions
4. Carbonized
5. Ouroboros
6. Taste of Inferiority
7. Grinding Fear
8. The Scavenger
9. Antihesis
10. No Time
11. War on Drugs
12. Library Slasher
13. Eruption
14. Radiate the Masses
15. Uprising
16. World we Knew
ABYSMAL LORD (Black/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel album Bestiary of Immortal Hunger le 30 décembre sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Starvation Mass (ortni)
2. Satanic Return
3. Glowing Baphomet
4. Medo da Morte (yrasor)
5. Bestiary of Immortal Hunger
6. Obscure Grottos of Hell
7. Carcass of the Living God
8. Ultra Expulser
9. Antisemen of Ceremonial Pseudochrist
10. Towering Leviathan
11. Deny the Paradise
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Drug-Sniffin...
Par Jean-Clint
Par Clodfransoa
Par Funky Globe
Par Jean-Clint
Par Dantefever
Par Sosthène
Par grintold
Par Dantefever
Par lkea
Par Deathrash
Par Maxflat
Par Sosthène
Par isotaupe
Par Vartruk
Par rudler242