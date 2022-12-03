»

(Lien direct) SONIC POISON (Death/Grind, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Eruption le 27 janvier via Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP) et Pulverised Records (CD). Tracklist :



1. Reeking Earth

2. Impenetrable Force

3. Repulsive Reactions

4. Carbonized

5. Ouroboros

6. Taste of Inferiority

7. Grinding Fear

8. The Scavenger

9. Antihesis

10. No Time

11. War on Drugs

12. Library Slasher

13. Eruption

14. Radiate the Masses

15. Uprising

16. World we Knew



<a href="https://mesacounojo.bandcamp.com/album/eruption">Eruption by Sonic Poison</a>