(Lien direct) INHERITS THE VOID (Melodic Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album The Impending Fall Of The Stars le 20 janvier sur Avantgarde Music. Tracklist :



1. The Impending Fall of the Stars

2. Palingenesis

3. Where the Oceans Lost Their Light

4. Sullen Laments of the Wanderers

5. Whispering Silence

6. Endless Nocturnal Mask

7. Crimson Slumber

8. While the Night Seizes of the Burning Sun

9. Oracle of a Forgotten Grief



