Les news du 4 Décembre 2022
News
Les news du 4 Décembre 2022 Katatonia - Inherits the Void
|KATATONIA (Rock dépressif / prog'Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Sky Void Of Stars qui sortira le 20 janvier via Napalm Records. "Austerity" se découvre ici :
|INHERITS THE VOID (Melodic Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album The Impending Fall Of The Stars le 20 janvier sur Avantgarde Music. Tracklist :
1. The Impending Fall of the Stars
2. Palingenesis
3. Where the Oceans Lost Their Light
4. Sullen Laments of the Wanderers
5. Whispering Silence
6. Endless Nocturnal Mask
7. Crimson Slumber
8. While the Night Seizes of the Burning Sun
9. Oracle of a Forgotten Grief
