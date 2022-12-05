Les news du 5 Décembre 2022 News Les news du 5 Décembre 2022 God Dethroned - Malignant Altar » (Lien direct) GOD DETHRONED (Death Mélodique, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé un nouveau morceau intitulé "Asmodevs" qui figurera sur son prochain album prévu pour l'année prochaine. Il s'écoute ici :





» (Lien direct) MALIGNANT ALTAR (Death Metal, USA) vient d'annoncer officiellement sa séparation par le communiqué ci-dessous :



MALIGNANT ALTAR a écrit : a écrit : Thank you to everyone who followed us along the journey for the past 5 years as we tried to figure out what a Malignant Altar was. We are no longer a band but who knows what years down the line could hold. Never say die. This was not a decision out of bad blood but rather an issue of a series of health incidents as well as a relocation to be closer to family and thus putting a 3 hour drive between members. It was a great ride and thanks to everyone who came out to shows or bought records or even just listened to it on the free. Thanks to all the labels who helped us along the way and did an exhausting job of getting our records out around the globe. Extra thanks to Phil at Pyre Press for doing a phenomenal job of giving us some of the best looking merch on the planet and always being legit. All the bands we were close with, you know who you are. Don't get old, or at least try and take better care of your health. -MA

VOIR AUSSI Les news du 4 Décembre 2022

Katatonia - Inherits the Void

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE