DEIQUISITOR (Death Metal, Danemark) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Apotheosis qui sortira le 20 janvier via Extremely Rotten Productions et Night Shroud Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...
1. Humanoid
2. Striving For Destruction
3. Autosarcophagy
4. The Eyes Of Worms
5. Apophis
6. Reflected By The Void
7. Deiquisitor
8. Atomic Assassins
9. Praise The Lord
IMPERIUM DEKADENZ (Black Metal Atmosphérique Mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Into Sorrow Evermore qui sortira le 20 janvier via Napalm Records. "November Monument" se découvre ici :
TERRESTRIAL HOSPICE (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel opus Caviary to the General le 10 février chez Ancient Dead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Rat In A Burning Cage [3:21]
2. In The Streams Of Phlegethon [5:11]
3. December Night [4:11]
4. Extinction Delight [6:05]
5. Vermin [4:09]
6. The Last Dance [6:40]
7. Memoir [5:10]
8. Path To Mahasamadhi [5:47]
9. Ars Moriendi [4:58]
BLOOD OF THE WOLF (Epic Brutal Blackened Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Father War Enthroned" extrait de son nouvel album IV: The Declaration of War Eternal sorti le mois dernier via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions.
