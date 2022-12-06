chargement...

DEIQUISITOR (Death Metal, Danemark) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Apotheosis qui sortira le 20 janvier via Extremely Rotten Productions et Night Shroud Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...

1. Humanoid
2. Striving For Destruction
3. Autosarcophagy
4. The Eyes Of Worms
5. Apophis
6. Reflected By The Void
7. Deiquisitor
8. Atomic Assassins
9. Praise The Lord

»
(Lien direct)
IMPERIUM DEKADENZ (Black Metal Atmosphérique Mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Into Sorrow Evermore qui sortira le 20 janvier via Napalm Records. "November Monument" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
NE OBLIVISCARIS (Metal extrême progressif, Australie) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Exul qui sortira le 24 mars via Season Of Mist. "Equus" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
SKÁLA (Black Metal, USA) propose son premier longue-durée The Secrecy en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 9 décembre via Eternal Death. Tracklist :

1. Penitency [4:37]
2. Spirit [5:42]
3. The Secrecy [7:34]
4. Moss and Mountains [6:14]
5. Bones of Stone [6:42]
6. Unmoor [8:58]

»
(Lien direct)
HAR SHATAN (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Manum Inicere Alicui le 31 décembre sur The Sinister Flame. Vous pouvez d'ores et déjà l'écouter en intégralité. Tracklist :

1. Intro/Aurora
2. Fulgens et Sole Clarior
3. Secret
4. Loyalty Until Death
5. Blood of Creation
6. Lichtträger Lucifers
7. Another Dimension (Outro)

»
(Lien direct)
TERRESTRIAL HOSPICE (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel opus Caviary to the General le 10 février chez Ancient Dead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Rat In A Burning Cage [3:21]
2. In The Streams Of Phlegethon [5:11]
3. December Night [4:11]
4. Extinction Delight [6:05]
5. Vermin [4:09]
6. The Last Dance [6:40]
7. Memoir [5:10]
8. Path To Mahasamadhi [5:47]
9. Ars Moriendi [4:58]

»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD OF THE WOLF (Epic Brutal Blackened Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Father War Enthroned" extrait de son nouvel album IV: The Declaration of War Eternal sorti le mois dernier via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
HYL (Atmospheric Black Metal, Pologne) a signé sur Odium Records pour la sortie l'année prochaine de son premier long-format Where Emptiness Is All.
