(Lien direct) TERRESTRIAL HOSPICE (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel opus Caviary to the General le 10 février chez Ancient Dead Productions. Tracklist :



1. Rat In A Burning Cage [3:21]

2. In The Streams Of Phlegethon [5:11]

3. December Night [4:11]

4. Extinction Delight [6:05]

5. Vermin [4:09]

6. The Last Dance [6:40]

7. Memoir [5:10]

8. Path To Mahasamadhi [5:47]

9. Ars Moriendi [4:58]



