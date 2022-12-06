IMPERIUM DEKADENZ (Black Metal Atmosphérique Mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Into Sorrow Evermore qui sortira le 20 janvier via Napalm Records. "November Monument" se découvre ici :
TERRESTRIAL HOSPICE (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel opus Caviary to the General le 10 février chez Ancient Dead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Rat In A Burning Cage [3:21]
2. In The Streams Of Phlegethon [5:11]
3. December Night [4:11]
4. Extinction Delight [6:05]
5. Vermin [4:09]
6. The Last Dance [6:40]
7. Memoir [5:10]
8. Path To Mahasamadhi [5:47]
9. Ars Moriendi [4:58]
BLOOD OF THE WOLF (Epic Brutal Blackened Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Father War Enthroned" extrait de son nouvel album IV: The Declaration of War Eternal sorti le mois dernier via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions.
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Dantefever
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Drug-Sniffin...
Par Jean-Clint
Par Clodfransoa
Par Jean-Clint
Par Dantefever
Par Sosthène
Par grintold
Par Dantefever
Par lkea
Par Deathrash
Par Maxflat