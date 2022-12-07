Les news du 7 Décembre 2022
|PAGAN RITES (Black/Thrash, Suède) et VULCAN TYRANT (Blackened Thrash/Speed, Pays-Bas) vont sortir un split le 30 décembre sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Pagan Rites - Pain Of The Flesh
2. Pagan Rites - Sign Of The Horn
3. Vulcan Tyrant - Invocation Of The Lion-Headed Serpent
4. Vulcan Tyrant - Vexed By A Wicked Nightmare
|DEHISCENCE (Death/Grind, USA) offre son premier EP Colony en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 9 décembre chez Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. Demented Terror
2. Leperphiliac
3. Lobotomized at Birth
4. Against Your Will
5. Animal Abuse
6. Begging
7. Rust Wound
8. Divergent
|CULT OF EIBON (Black Metal, Grèce) et CEREMONIAL TORTURE (Black Metal, Finlande) ont dévoilé l'intégralité de leur split Necronomical Mirror Divination qui sort le 9 décembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
Cult of Eibon
1. Arra – Azag – Thoth (Intro)
2. The burning Gates of Acheron
3. The Lament of the Forest
4. Father, Thy Ageless Wisdom
Ceremonial Torture
5. Ceremonial Night of Unearthly Love
6. Summoning at the Gothic Graveside
7. Funeral Whispers of Dark Massacration
|LETHAL TECHNOLOGY (Symphonic Death/Thrash/Indus, Suisse) offre son premier long-format Mechanical Era, paru le mois dernier au format CD auto-produit, en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :
1. Forbidden Flesh
2. Factory
3. Mechanical Era
4. Steel Body
5. New Hope
6. The Final Day
7. Programmed World
8. You Are My Target
9. Iron and Ice
10. Digital God
|MEGATON SWORD (Heavy Metal, Suisse) sortira son nouveau disque Might & Power le 24 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Raving Light of Day [5:06]
2. Iron Plains [5:54]
3. Power [4:31]
4. Cowards Remain [4:16]
5. Raikaszi [4:40]
6. All Wicked Schemes Unite [5:01]
7. Might [4:29]
8. Babe Eternal [5:27]
|DEPRESSIVE WITCHES (Black 'n Roll, France) a mis en ligne une lyric video pour le titre "Forgotten Icebergs" figurant sur son nouvel opus Distant Kingdoms sorti fin novembre chez Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
1. Distant Kingdoms
2. In the Hall of the Sleeping King
3. Oh My Dear Wyvern
4. Wizard! Open the Gates!
5. Pit of Goblins
6. Tonight I Will Hide My Heart in Space
7. Forgotten Icebergs
8. Cancel your Wedding and Fuck the Witch
9. A Land to Lead
|CONJURETH (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album The Parasitic Chambers le 23 janvier via Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Smothering Psalms
2. Dimensional Ascendancy
3. Devastating Cataclysmic Unearthing
4. Cremated Dominion
5. Deathless Sway of Torsos Calm
6. A Blood Romance
7. The Ancient Presence
8. In Mortal Thresholds
9. From Ceremonies Past
10. The Unworshipped II
|HOUR OF PENANCE (Death Metal, Italie) a intégré Giacomo Torti (Bloodtruth) au poste de batteur. Une vidéo "playthrough" du morceau "Sovereign Nation" issu de Misotheism (2019) qui sera réédité sur Agonia Records le 27 janvier, vient d'être mise en ligne.
