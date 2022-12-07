chargement...

Les news du 6 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 6 Décembre 2022... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Altars Ablaze
 Altars Ablaze - Life Desecr... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Epitaphe
 Epitaphe - II (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Gestapo 666
 Gestapo 666 - Satanic Terro... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 5 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 5 Décembre 2022... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Godless Truth
 Godless Truth - Godless Truth (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 28 Novembre 2022
 Les news du 28 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Lovgun
 Lovgun - Bon shit bon genre (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Gevurah
 Gevurah - Gehinnom (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 2 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 2 Décembre 2022... (N)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Les news du 1 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 1 Décembre 2022... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Acts Of God (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Sépulcre
 Sépulcre - Cursed Ways Of S... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Houle
 Houle - Houle (EP) (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Pensées Nocturnes
 Pensées Nocturnes - Douce F... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Waves Idle Symmetry
 Waves Idle Symmetry - Thala... (C)
Par grintold		   
Les news du 26 Novembre 2022
 Les news du 26 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Deumus
 Deumus - Oyer and Terminer (C)
Par lkea		   
Les news du 25 Novembre 2022
 Les news du 25 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 23 Novembre 2022
 Les news du 23 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Maxflat		   

Les news du 7 Décembre 2022

News
Les news du 7 Décembre 2022 Pagan Rites - Vulcan Tyrant - Dehiscence - Cult Of Eibon - Ceremonial Torture - Lethal Technology - Megaton Sword - Depressive Witches - Conjureth - Hour Of Penance
»
(Lien direct)
PAGAN RITES (Black/Thrash, Suède) et VULCAN TYRANT (Blackened Thrash/Speed, Pays-Bas) vont sortir un split le 30 décembre sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Pagan Rites - Pain Of The Flesh
2. Pagan Rites - Sign Of The Horn
3. Vulcan Tyrant - Invocation Of The Lion-Headed Serpent
4. Vulcan Tyrant - Vexed By A Wicked Nightmare

»
(Lien direct)
DEHISCENCE (Death/Grind, USA) offre son premier EP Colony en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 9 décembre chez Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Demented Terror
2. Leperphiliac
3. Lobotomized at Birth
4. Against Your Will
5. Animal Abuse
6. Begging
7. Rust Wound
8. Divergent

»
(Lien direct)
CULT OF EIBON (Black Metal, Grèce) et CEREMONIAL TORTURE (Black Metal, Finlande) ont dévoilé l'intégralité de leur split Necronomical Mirror Divination qui sort le 9 décembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

Cult of Eibon
1. Arra – Azag – Thoth (Intro)
2. The burning Gates of Acheron
3. The Lament of the Forest
4. Father, Thy Ageless Wisdom

Ceremonial Torture
5. Ceremonial Night of Unearthly Love
6. Summoning at the Gothic Graveside
7. Funeral Whispers of Dark Massacration

»
(Lien direct)
LETHAL TECHNOLOGY (Symphonic Death/Thrash/Indus, Suisse) offre son premier long-format Mechanical Era, paru le mois dernier au format CD auto-produit, en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :

1. Forbidden Flesh
2. Factory
3. Mechanical Era
4. Steel Body
5. New Hope
6. The Final Day
7. Programmed World
8. You Are My Target
9. Iron and Ice
10. Digital God

»
(Lien direct)
MEGATON SWORD (Heavy Metal, Suisse) sortira son nouveau disque Might & Power le 24 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Raving Light of Day [5:06]
2. Iron Plains [5:54]
3. Power [4:31]
4. Cowards Remain [4:16]
5. Raikaszi [4:40]
6. All Wicked Schemes Unite [5:01]
7. Might [4:29]
8. Babe Eternal [5:27]

»
(Lien direct)
DEPRESSIVE WITCHES (Black 'n Roll, France) a mis en ligne une lyric video pour le titre "Forgotten Icebergs" figurant sur son nouvel opus Distant Kingdoms sorti fin novembre chez Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Distant Kingdoms
2. In the Hall of the Sleeping King
3. Oh My Dear Wyvern
4. Wizard! Open the Gates!
5. Pit of Goblins
6. Tonight I Will Hide My Heart in Space
7. Forgotten Icebergs
8. Cancel your Wedding and Fuck the Witch
9. A Land to Lead

»
(Lien direct)
CONJURETH (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album The Parasitic Chambers le 23 janvier via Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Smothering Psalms
2. Dimensional Ascendancy
3. Devastating Cataclysmic Unearthing
4. Cremated Dominion
5. Deathless Sway of Torsos Calm
6. A Blood Romance
7. The Ancient Presence
8. In Mortal Thresholds
9. From Ceremonies Past
10. The Unworshipped II

»
(Lien direct)
HOUR OF PENANCE (Death Metal, Italie) a intégré Giacomo Torti (Bloodtruth) au poste de batteur. Une vidéo "playthrough" du morceau "Sovereign Nation" issu de Misotheism (2019) qui sera réédité sur Agonia Records le 27 janvier, vient d'être mise en ligne.
Thrasho Keyser
7 Décembre 2022

