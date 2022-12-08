Les news du 8 Décembre 2022
|PLOUGHSHARE (Experimental Death/Black, Australie) offre son nouveau disque Ingested Burial Ground en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Il sort ce jour chez Brilliant Emperor Records. Tracklist :
1. A Horrible and Terrifying Impression
2. The Cold Horror Is Clear
3. Two Awful Creatures
4. Divulging Bees, Spiders and Scorpions
5. An Uneasy Dread Arose
6. A Horrible and Terrifying Impression (Sow Discord Remix)
7. The Cold Horror Is Clear (Ignis Fatuus Remix)
8. Two Awful Creatures (Ascanyx Remix)
9. Divulging Bees, Spiders and Scorpions (Xeno Chemist Remix)
10. An Uneasy Dread Rose (Alex Macfarlane Remix)
|»
|ONHOU (Sludge/Doom, Pays-Bas) a posté à cette adresse son nouvel opus Monument en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Lay Bare Recordings et Tartarus Records. Tracklist :
1. When on High
2. Null
3. Below
4. Ruins
|»
|IRON CURTAIN (Speed/Thrash/Heavy, Espagne) sortira son nouvel EP Metal Gladiator le 24 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Crossing the Acheron
2. Burn in Hell
2. RattleSnake
4. Metal Gladiator
5. Rough Riders
6. Stormbound
7. The Running Man
|»
|TERSIVEL (Pagan Death/Doom, Argentine/Suède) propose une reprise de "Windowpane" de Opeth.
|»
|SACRILEGION (Death Metal, USA) offre son premier longue-durée From Which Nightmares Crawl en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. A Terrible Pilgrimage to Seek Ne Nighted Throne
2. Puritanical Dementia
3. Tainting the Sky With Red
4. From Which Nightmares Crawl
5. So Envenomed, Enshrined
6. Legacy of the Impaler
7. Transfixed in Spiral Ambiguity
8. The Hollow Blue eyes of Yomi At Twilight
9. Creaking Shadows (That Which Dwell In Silence)
10. Ever-Consuming Arc (The Dirgelike Crawl Through Trembling Aeons)
|»
|TERRIBLE SICKNESS (Brutal Death/Grind, Allemagne) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Winds Of Extinction" qui figure sur son nouvel album Flesh for the Insatiable paru le 18 novembre via Black Sunset.
|»
|NUNSLAUGHTER (Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son dernier disque Red is the Color of Ripping Death sorti en 2021 sur Hells Headbangers et édité récemment en vinyle.
|»
|HÄXANU (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Totenpass le 7 février chez Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Θάρσει
2. Death Euphoria
3. Thriambus
4. Threnoidia
5. Sparagmos
6. Ephòdion
7. οὐδεὶς ἀθάνατος
8. Totenpass
|»
|DEAD SERENITY (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne son nouveau single "Evanescent" qui figurera sur son premier long-format When Worlds Turn To Gray à paraître début 2023 via Inverse Records.
|»
|DARK THE SUNS (Melodic Death/Gothic Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé son nouveau single "Aurora" extrait de son prochain album à venir l'année prochaine sur Inverse Records.
