»

(Lien direct) SACRILEGION (Death Metal, USA) offre son premier longue-durée From Which Nightmares Crawl en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Chaos Records. Tracklist :



1. A Terrible Pilgrimage to Seek Ne Nighted Throne

2. Puritanical Dementia

3. Tainting the Sky With Red

4. From Which Nightmares Crawl

5. So Envenomed, Enshrined

6. Legacy of the Impaler

7. Transfixed in Spiral Ambiguity

8. The Hollow Blue eyes of Yomi At Twilight

9. Creaking Shadows (That Which Dwell In Silence)

10. Ever-Consuming Arc (The Dirgelike Crawl Through Trembling Aeons)



