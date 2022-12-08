chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
173 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Mayhem
 Mayhem - Chimera (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Slayer
 Slayer - Reign In Blood (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Les news du 6 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 6 Décembre 2022... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Altars Ablaze
 Altars Ablaze - Life Desecr... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Epitaphe
 Epitaphe - II (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Gestapo 666
 Gestapo 666 - Satanic Terro... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 5 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 5 Décembre 2022... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Godless Truth
 Godless Truth - Godless Truth (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 28 Novembre 2022
 Les news du 28 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Lovgun
 Lovgun - Bon shit bon genre (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Gevurah
 Gevurah - Gehinnom (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 2 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 2 Décembre 2022... (N)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Les news du 1 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 1 Décembre 2022... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Acts Of God (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Sépulcre
 Sépulcre - Cursed Ways Of S... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Houle
 Houle - Houle (EP) (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Pensées Nocturnes
 Pensées Nocturnes - Douce F... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Waves Idle Symmetry
 Waves Idle Symmetry - Thala... (C)
Par grintold		   
Les news du 26 Novembre 2022
 Les news du 26 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Deumus
 Deumus - Oyer and Terminer (C)
Par lkea		   
Les news du 25 Novembre 2022
 Les news du 25 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Deathrash		   

Les news du 8 Décembre 2022

News
Les news du 8 Décembre 2022 Ploughshare - Onhou - Iron Curtain - Tersivel - Sacrilegion - Terrible Sickness - Nunslaughter - Häxanu - Dead Serenity - Dark The Suns
»
(Lien direct)
PLOUGHSHARE (Experimental Death/Black, Australie) offre son nouveau disque Ingested Burial Ground en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Il sort ce jour chez Brilliant Emperor Records. Tracklist :

1. A Horrible and Terrifying Impression
2. The Cold Horror Is Clear
3. Two Awful Creatures
4. Divulging Bees, Spiders and Scorpions
5. An Uneasy Dread Arose
6. A Horrible and Terrifying Impression (Sow Discord Remix)
7. The Cold Horror Is Clear (Ignis Fatuus Remix)
8. Two Awful Creatures (Ascanyx Remix)
9. Divulging Bees, Spiders and Scorpions (Xeno Chemist Remix)
10. An Uneasy Dread Rose (Alex Macfarlane Remix)

»
(Lien direct)
ONHOU (Sludge/Doom, Pays-Bas) a posté à cette adresse son nouvel opus Monument en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Lay Bare Recordings et Tartarus Records. Tracklist :

1. When on High
2. Null
3. Below
4. Ruins

»
(Lien direct)
IRON CURTAIN (Speed/Thrash/Heavy, Espagne) sortira son nouvel EP Metal Gladiator le 24 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Crossing the Acheron
2. Burn in Hell
2. RattleSnake
4. Metal Gladiator
5. Rough Riders
6. Stormbound
7. The Running Man

»
(Lien direct)
TERSIVEL (Pagan Death/Doom, Argentine/Suède) propose une reprise de "Windowpane" de Opeth.

»
(Lien direct)
SACRILEGION (Death Metal, USA) offre son premier longue-durée From Which Nightmares Crawl en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain chez Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. A Terrible Pilgrimage to Seek Ne Nighted Throne
2. Puritanical Dementia
3. Tainting the Sky With Red
4. From Which Nightmares Crawl
5. So Envenomed, Enshrined
6. Legacy of the Impaler
7. Transfixed in Spiral Ambiguity
8. The Hollow Blue eyes of Yomi At Twilight
9. Creaking Shadows (That Which Dwell In Silence)
10. Ever-Consuming Arc (The Dirgelike Crawl Through Trembling Aeons)

»
(Lien direct)
TERRIBLE SICKNESS (Brutal Death/Grind, Allemagne) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Winds Of Extinction" qui figure sur son nouvel album Flesh for the Insatiable paru le 18 novembre via Black Sunset.

»
(Lien direct)
NUNSLAUGHTER (Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son dernier disque Red is the Color of Ripping Death sorti en 2021 sur Hells Headbangers et édité récemment en vinyle.

»
(Lien direct)
HÄXANU (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Totenpass le 7 février chez Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Θάρσει
2. Death Euphoria
3. Thriambus
4. Threnoidia
5. Sparagmos
6. Ephòdion
7. οὐδεὶς ἀθάνατος
8. Totenpass

»
(Lien direct)
DEAD SERENITY (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne son nouveau single "Evanescent" qui figurera sur son premier long-format When Worlds Turn To Gray à paraître début 2023 via Inverse Records.

»
(Lien direct)
DARK THE SUNS (Melodic Death/Gothic Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé son nouveau single "Aurora" extrait de son prochain album à venir l'année prochaine sur Inverse Records.
Thrasho Keyser
8 Décembre 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Soul Blind
 Soul Blind
Feel It All Around
2022 - Other People Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Dark The Suns
 Dark The Suns
Metal gothique - 2005 - Finlande		   
Nunslaughter
 Nunslaughter
1987 - Etats-Unis		   
Soul Blind
Feel It All Around
Lire la chronique
Blodhemn
Sverger Hemn
Lire la chronique
Sun Eater
Vermin
Lire la chronique
Altars Ablaze
Life Desecration
Lire la chronique
Tribal Gaze
The Nine Choirs
Lire la chronique
Pourquoi les FEMMES sont si méchantes (dans le black metal)
Lire le podcast
Gestapo 666
Satanic Terrorism
Lire la chronique
Epitaphe
II
Lire la chronique
Fall Of Seraphs
From Dust To Creation
Lire la chronique
Godless Truth
Godless Truth
Lire la chronique
Smashed
Spreading Death
Lire la chronique
Hordous
Mon fant​ô​me
Lire la chronique
Lovgun
Bon shit bon genre
Lire la chronique
Gevurah
Gehinnom
Lire la chronique
Woods Of Desolation
The Falling Tide
Lire la chronique
Power From Hell
Shadows Devouring Light
Lire la chronique
Zëlot
Supplices (EP)
Lire la chronique
Morbific
Squirm Beyond The Mortal Realm
Lire la chronique
Je
Epilogue of Tragedy
Lire la chronique
Seep
Hymns To The Gore
Lire la chronique
Ceaseless Torment
Victory Or Death
Lire la chronique
Vaamatar
Medievalgeist
Lire la chronique
Lunar Tombfields
The Eternal Harvest
Lire la chronique
Sépulcre
Cursed Ways Of Sheol (EP)
Lire la chronique
Last Retch
Sadism And Severed Heads
Lire la chronique
Caïnan Dawn
Lagu
Lire la chronique
Virgil
Acheron
Lire la chronique
Houle
Houle (EP)
Lire la chronique
Baron Fantôme
La Nuit Fantastique
Lire la chronique
Etat Limite
L'affrontement de l'intime
Lire la chronique