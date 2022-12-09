»

(Lien direct) THE GAUNTLET (Heavy/Black 'n Roll, USA) propose en écoute à cette adresse le morceau-titre de son premier longue-durée Dark Steel and Fire qui sort le 13 janvier sur Eternal Death. Tracklist :



1. Where Heroes Go To Die [4:51]

2. Beyond the Limits [3:20]

3. The Signal to Attack [4:19]

4. Winds Without Mercy [3:39]

5. Damnation Calls With Haste [4:19]

6. Dark Steel and Fire [5:29]

7. The Final Guard [3:24]

8. Those Who Will Not Return [5:43]

9. Armoured Hearts [5:35]