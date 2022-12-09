chargement...

Les news du 9 Décembre 2022

News
Les news du 9 Décembre 2022 Ranger - Necrovation - The Gauntlet - Entropia - Iron Kobra - Atom Smasher - Olēka - Masacre - Iron Void - Carathis - Lacerated - Cremation - Sequestrum
»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de RANGER (Speed Metal) est sorti aujourd'hui (édition CD prévue chez Ektro Records). En écoute sur Bandcamp:

»
(Lien direct)
Blood Harvest Records vient d'annoncer le retour des Suédois de NECROVATION (Death Metal, Suède) qui, pour marquer le coup, sortiront prochainement un EP deux titres intitulé Storm the Void / Starving Grave.

»
(Lien direct)
THE GAUNTLET (Heavy/Black 'n Roll, USA) propose en écoute à cette adresse le morceau-titre de son premier longue-durée Dark Steel and Fire qui sort le 13 janvier sur Eternal Death. Tracklist :

1. Where Heroes Go To Die [4:51]
2. Beyond the Limits [3:20]
3. The Signal to Attack [4:19]
4. Winds Without Mercy [3:39]
5. Damnation Calls With Haste [4:19]
6. Dark Steel and Fire [5:29]
7. The Final Guard [3:24]
8. Those Who Will Not Return [5:43]
9. Armoured Hearts [5:35]

»
(Lien direct)
ENTROPIA (Black/Sludge/Post, Pologne) a dévoilé le titre "Retox" issu de son nouveau disque Total à paraître le 17 mars chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Retox
2. Mania
3. Orbit
4. Total
5. Final

»
(Lien direct)
IRON KOBRA (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) et ATOM SMASHER (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) vont sortir un split intitulé Malicious Magician / The Law le 24 février via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Iron Kobra - Malicious Magician
2. Atom Smasher - The Law

»
(Lien direct)
OLĒKA (Melodic Death/Groove, Canada) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la réédition de son premier EP Driftwood (mai 2022) le 20 janvier. Tracklist :

1. Two Years
2. The Manufactured Truth
3. Pulse
4. Dead Echoes

»
(Lien direct)
MASACRE (Death Metal, Colombie) va rééditer le 15 décembre sa démo Colombia... imperio del terror (1989) au format vinyle sur Xtreem Music dans le cadre de la collection 10 Inches of Deathcult.

»
(Lien direct)
IRON VOID (Doom Metal, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel opus IV le 27 janvier sur Shadow Kingdom Records. Tracklist :

1. Call Of The Void
2. Grave Dance
3. Living On The Earth
4. Pandora's Box
5. Blind Dead
6. She
7. Lords Of The Wasteland
8. Slave One
9. Last Rites

»
(Lien direct)
CARATHIS (Black Metal, Autriche/Suède) sortira le 3 février chez Personal Records une compilation intitulée Moonstone & Amethyst regroupant l'EP The Amethyst Fortress (2021), sorti uniquement en numérique, et l'inédit The Moonstone Prophecy. Tracklist :

1. The Sacred Walls
2. The Crimson Gate
3. The Forsaken Realm
4. The Fallen Star
5. The Amethyst Fortess
6. The Portal
7. The Procession
8. The Prayer
9. The Priestess

»
(Lien direct)
LACERATED (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Grotesque" extrait de son premier EP The Vile Domain paru le 31 octobre dernier en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Agitator
2. Lacerated
3. Clone
4. Grotesque
5. Rellik

»
(Lien direct)
CREMATION (Death Metal, Suisse) vient de sortir son nouvel album Where The Blood Flows Down The Mountains via Czar Of Crickets Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité. Tracklist :

1. Burning Beneath the Surface
2. Digital Dependency
3. Plaguelord
4. Among the Braindead
5. Break the Cycle
6. Timebomb
7. Blooddrill
8. ...And the Rivers Turn Red

»
(Lien direct)
SEQUESTRUM (Death Metal avec des membres de Chaotian, Phrenelith et Undergang, Danemark) sortira son premier EP Pickled Preservation le 27 janvier sur Extremely Rotten Productions. Tracklist :

01. Giblet Excreter
02. Preserved to Last
03. Necromucouphagia
04. Guts
05. Consigned to Humus
06. Human Broth
07. Dis-Organ-Ized (Impetigo tribute)
Thrasho Presse-purée + AxGxB + Keyser
9 Décembre 2022

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
09/12/2022 10:57
Ah cool ça pour RANGER ! Sourire

