BUZZARD (Speed Metal, Belgique) va rééditer son seul et unique longue-durée Gambler (1984) le 24 février sur Relics From the Past (Dying Victims Productions) avec en bonus la démo A Strange Gang (1984). Tracklist :
1. Stone-Hard And Loud
2. We Are Heavy Rockers
3. You And Me
4. Save Me
5. Can't You See
6. A Strange Gang
7. Nosferatu
8. Gambler
9. Midnight Countess
10. Woman Of Illusion
11. A Strange Gang (CD bonus)
12. My Dirty Girl (CD bonus)
13. Metal Freak (CD bonus)
14. I Was Living Without Love (CD bonus)
15. You And Me (CD bonus)
16. Woman Of Illusion (CD bonus)
KRVNA (Black Metal, Australie) offre son nouvel opus For Thine is the Kingdom of the Flesh en écoute intégrale chez Third Eye Temple et Ancient Dead Productions. Tracklist :
1. For Thine Is The Kingdom Of The Flesh [7:49]
2. Gethsemane Ablaze [7:29]
3. Veni, Vidi, Vici [7:26]
4. The Flaming Hordes of Basarab [7:08]
5. In The Absence Of Gods... [7:14]
6. ...Death Shall Have No Dominion [7:16]
