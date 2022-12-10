|
Les news du 10 Décembre 2022
News
Les news du 10 Décembre 2022 Haken - Memoriam - Dark Medieval Fest 2023 - Horn - Amon Amarth - Buzzard - Krvna - Dystersol - Necrovation - Cadaver Shrine - Vayron
|HAKEN (Metal Progressif) a annoncé la sortie de son septième album Fauna le 3 mars 2023 chez InsideOut Music et dévoilé « The Alphabet Of Me », nouvel extrait a découvrir ici!
|Intitulé Rise To Power, le nouvel album de MEMORIAM (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira le 3 février sur Reaper Entertianment. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "All Is Lost" :
01. Never Forget, Never Again (6 Million Dead)
02. Total War
03. I Am The Enemy
04. The Conflict Is Within
05. Annihilations Dawn
06. All is Lost
07. Rise To Power
08. This Pain
|HORN (Pagan Black Metal, Allemagne) sera la tête d'affiche du DARK MEDIEVAL FEST 2023. Ils joueront en compagnie de Dewfall, Boisson Divine, Vosegus, Drakum et Morgarten le 6 mai à la salle pluraliste de Lamure-sur-Azergues (69). Un événement dont Thrashocore est partenaire. Plus d'infos sur Facebook.
|AMON AMARTH (Viking Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Oden Owns You All" tiré de son dernier album The Great Heathen Army paru en août via Metal Blade.
|BUZZARD (Speed Metal, Belgique) va rééditer son seul et unique longue-durée Gambler (1984) le 24 février sur Relics From the Past (Dying Victims Productions) avec en bonus la démo A Strange Gang (1984). Tracklist :
1. Stone-Hard And Loud
2. We Are Heavy Rockers
3. You And Me
4. Save Me
5. Can't You See
6. A Strange Gang
7. Nosferatu
8. Gambler
9. Midnight Countess
10. Woman Of Illusion
11. A Strange Gang (CD bonus)
12. My Dirty Girl (CD bonus)
13. Metal Freak (CD bonus)
14. I Was Living Without Love (CD bonus)
15. You And Me (CD bonus)
16. Woman Of Illusion (CD bonus)
|KRVNA (Black Metal, Australie) offre son nouvel opus For Thine is the Kingdom of the Flesh en écoute intégrale chez Third Eye Temple et Ancient Dead Productions. Tracklist :
1. For Thine Is The Kingdom Of The Flesh [7:49]
2. Gethsemane Ablaze [7:29]
3. Veni, Vidi, Vici [7:26]
4. The Flaming Hordes of Basarab [7:08]
5. In The Absence Of Gods... [7:14]
6. ...Death Shall Have No Dominion [7:16]
|DYSTERSOL (Melodic Death Metal/Folk, Autriche) a signé sur Black Sunset / MDD Records pour la sortie au printemps prochain d'un nouvel album.
|NECROVATION (Death Metal, Suède) propose le titre "Storm the Void" extrait de son nouvel EP 2-titres Storm the Void / Starving Grave à venir le 24 février via Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :
1. Storm the Void
2. Starving Grave
|CADAVER SHRINE (Death/Doom, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier long-format Benighted Desecration le 10 février via Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. The Reverberation
2. And Death Crawls
3. Dragged Away
4. The Black Door
5. Tongues Spread
6. Benighted Desecration
7. Faceless Abomination
8. The Shattered Corpse
|VAYRON (Death Metal avec des ex-Silure, France) vient de sortir sa première demo tape Demo 2022 sur Visceral Circuitry Records et distribué par Nihilistic Holocaust Distro. Tracklist :
1. Fanatic
2. Drunk
3. Power
4. Dirty
