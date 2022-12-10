chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
122 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Grand Belial's Key
 Grand Belial's Key - Kohani... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Schizophrenia
 Schizophrenia - Recollectio... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 9 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 9 Décembre 2022... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Devin Townsend
 Devin Townsend - Lightwork (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Diabolizer
 Diabolizer - Khalkedonian D... (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Draakanaon
 Draakanaon - Le Diable en p... (C)
Par Drk666		   
Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze - Secrets... (C)
Par Drk666		   
Mayhem
 Mayhem - Chimera (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Slayer
 Slayer - Reign In Blood (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Les news du 6 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 6 Décembre 2022... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Altars Ablaze
 Altars Ablaze - Life Desecr... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Epitaphe
 Epitaphe - II (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Gestapo 666
 Gestapo 666 - Satanic Terro... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 5 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 5 Décembre 2022... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Godless Truth
 Godless Truth - Godless Truth (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 28 Novembre 2022
 Les news du 28 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Lovgun
 Lovgun - Bon shit bon genre (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Gevurah
 Gevurah - Gehinnom (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 2 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 2 Décembre 2022... (N)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Les news du 1 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 1 Décembre 2022... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Acts Of God (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Sépulcre
 Sépulcre - Cursed Ways Of S... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 10 Décembre 2022

News
Les news du 10 Décembre 2022 Haken - Memoriam - Dark Medieval Fest 2023 - Horn - Amon Amarth - Buzzard - Krvna - Dystersol - Necrovation - Cadaver Shrine - Vayron
»
(Lien direct)
HAKEN (Metal Progressif) a annoncé la sortie de son septième album Fauna le 3 mars 2023 chez InsideOut Music et dévoilé « The Alphabet Of Me », nouvel extrait a découvrir ici!

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Rise To Power, le nouvel album de MEMORIAM (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira le 3 février sur Reaper Entertianment. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "All Is Lost" :

01. Never Forget, Never Again (6 Million Dead)
02. Total War
03. I Am The Enemy
04. The Conflict Is Within
05. Annihilations Dawn
06. All is Lost
07. Rise To Power
08. This Pain

»
(Lien direct)
HORN (Pagan Black Metal, Allemagne) sera la tête d'affiche du DARK MEDIEVAL FEST 2023. Ils joueront en compagnie de Dewfall, Boisson Divine, Vosegus, Drakum et Morgarten le 6 mai à la salle pluraliste de Lamure-sur-Azergues (69). Un événement dont Thrashocore est partenaire. Plus d'infos sur Facebook.

»
(Lien direct)
AMON AMARTH (Viking Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Oden Owns You All" tiré de son dernier album The Great Heathen Army paru en août via Metal Blade.

»
(Lien direct)
BUZZARD (Speed Metal, Belgique) va rééditer son seul et unique longue-durée Gambler (1984) le 24 février sur Relics From the Past (Dying Victims Productions) avec en bonus la démo A Strange Gang (1984). Tracklist :

1. Stone-Hard And Loud
2. We Are Heavy Rockers
3. You And Me
4. Save Me
5. Can't You See
6. A Strange Gang
7. Nosferatu
8. Gambler
9. Midnight Countess
10. Woman Of Illusion
11. A Strange Gang (CD bonus)
12. My Dirty Girl (CD bonus)
13. Metal Freak (CD bonus)
14. I Was Living Without Love (CD bonus)
15. You And Me (CD bonus)
16. Woman Of Illusion (CD bonus)

»
(Lien direct)
KRVNA (Black Metal, Australie) offre son nouvel opus For Thine is the Kingdom of the Flesh en écoute intégrale chez Third Eye Temple et Ancient Dead Productions. Tracklist :

1. For Thine Is The Kingdom Of The Flesh [7:49]
2. Gethsemane Ablaze [7:29]
3. Veni, Vidi, Vici [7:26]
4. The Flaming Hordes of Basarab [7:08]
5. In The Absence Of Gods... [7:14]
6. ...Death Shall Have No Dominion [7:16]

»
(Lien direct)
DYSTERSOL (Melodic Death Metal/Folk, Autriche) a signé sur Black Sunset / MDD Records pour la sortie au printemps prochain d'un nouvel album.

»
(Lien direct)
NECROVATION (Death Metal, Suède) propose le titre "Storm the Void" extrait de son nouvel EP 2-titres Storm the Void / Starving Grave à venir le 24 février via Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

1. Storm the Void
2. Starving Grave

»
(Lien direct)
CADAVER SHRINE (Death/Doom, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier long-format Benighted Desecration le 10 février via Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. The Reverberation
2. And Death Crawls
3. Dragged Away
4. The Black Door
5. Tongues Spread
6. Benighted Desecration
7. Faceless Abomination
8. The Shattered Corpse

»
(Lien direct)
VAYRON (Death Metal avec des ex-Silure, France) vient de sortir sa première demo tape Demo 2022 sur Visceral Circuitry Records et distribué par Nihilistic Holocaust Distro. Tracklist :

1. Fanatic
2. Drunk
3. Power
4. Dirty
Thrasho Voay + AxGxB + Keyser
10 Décembre 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Epectase
 Epectase
Nécroses
2022 - Indépendant / Frozen Records		   
Grand Belial's Key
 Grand Belial's Key
Kohanic Charmers
2022 - Weltenfeind		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Amon Amarth
 Amon Amarth
Viking Metal - 1992 - Suède		   
Haken
 Haken
Metal Progressif - 2007 - Royaume-Uni		   
Memoriam
 Memoriam
Death Metal - 2015 - Royaume-Uni		   
Necrovation
 Necrovation
Death Metal - 2003 - Suède		   
Grand Belial's Key
Kohanic Charmers
Lire la chronique
Epectase
Nécroses
Lire la chronique
Sickness
Daemones Sub Terra
Lire la chronique
Schizophrenia
Recollections Of The Insane
Lire la chronique
Striborg
Through the Melancholy Tunn...
Lire la chronique
Soul Blind
Feel It All Around
Lire la chronique
Blodhemn
Sverger Hemn
Lire la chronique
Sun Eater
Vermin
Lire la chronique
Altars Ablaze
Life Desecration
Lire la chronique
Tribal Gaze
The Nine Choirs
Lire la chronique
Pourquoi les FEMMES sont si méchantes (dans le black metal)
Lire le podcast
Gestapo 666
Satanic Terrorism
Lire la chronique
Epitaphe
II
Lire la chronique
Fall Of Seraphs
From Dust To Creation
Lire la chronique
Godless Truth
Godless Truth
Lire la chronique
Smashed
Spreading Death
Lire la chronique
Hordous
Mon fant​ô​me
Lire la chronique
Lovgun
Bon shit bon genre
Lire la chronique
Gevurah
Gehinnom
Lire la chronique
Woods Of Desolation
The Falling Tide
Lire la chronique
Power From Hell
Shadows Devouring Light
Lire la chronique
Zëlot
Supplices (EP)
Lire la chronique
Morbific
Squirm Beyond The Mortal Realm
Lire la chronique
Je
Epilogue of Tragedy
Lire la chronique
Seep
Hymns To The Gore
Lire la chronique
Ceaseless Torment
Victory Or Death
Lire la chronique
Vaamatar
Medievalgeist
Lire la chronique
Lunar Tombfields
The Eternal Harvest
Lire la chronique
Sépulcre
Cursed Ways Of Sheol (EP)
Lire la chronique
Last Retch
Sadism And Severed Heads
Lire la chronique