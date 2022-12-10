»

(Lien direct) BUZZARD (Speed Metal, Belgique) va rééditer son seul et unique longue-durée Gambler (1984) le 24 février sur Relics From the Past (Dying Victims Productions) avec en bonus la démo A Strange Gang (1984). Tracklist :



1. Stone-Hard And Loud

2. We Are Heavy Rockers

3. You And Me

4. Save Me

5. Can't You See

6. A Strange Gang

7. Nosferatu

8. Gambler

9. Midnight Countess

10. Woman Of Illusion

11. A Strange Gang (CD bonus)

12. My Dirty Girl (CD bonus)

13. Metal Freak (CD bonus)

14. I Was Living Without Love (CD bonus)

15. You And Me (CD bonus)

16. Woman Of Illusion (CD bonus)



