chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
106 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Technical E... (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Grand Belial's Key
 Grand Belial's Key - Kohani... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Schizophrenia
 Schizophrenia - Recollectio... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 9 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 9 Décembre 2022... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Devin Townsend
 Devin Townsend - Lightwork (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Diabolizer
 Diabolizer - Khalkedonian D... (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Draakanaon
 Draakanaon - Le Diable en p... (C)
Par Drk666		   
Clandestine Blaze
 Clandestine Blaze - Secrets... (C)
Par Drk666		   
Mayhem
 Mayhem - Chimera (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Slayer
 Slayer - Reign In Blood (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   
Les news du 6 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 6 Décembre 2022... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Altars Ablaze
 Altars Ablaze - Life Desecr... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Epitaphe
 Epitaphe - II (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Gestapo 666
 Gestapo 666 - Satanic Terro... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 5 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 5 Décembre 2022... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Godless Truth
 Godless Truth - Godless Truth (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 28 Novembre 2022
 Les news du 28 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Lovgun
 Lovgun - Bon shit bon genre (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Gevurah
 Gevurah - Gehinnom (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 2 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 2 Décembre 2022... (N)
Par Drug-Sniffin...		   
Les news du 1 Décembre 2022
 Les news du 1 Décembre 2022... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Acts Of God (C)
Par Clodfransoa		   

Les news du 11 Décembre 2022

News
Les news du 11 Décembre 2022 Jesus Piece
»
(Lien direct)
JESUS PIECE (Hardcore, USA) a récemment dévoilé un nouveau morceau sous la forme d'un clip vidéo à découvrir ci-dessous. Il s'agit du titre "An Offering To The Night" :
Thrasho AxGxB
11 Décembre 2022

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Jours Pâles
 Jours Pâles
Tensions
2022 - Les Acteurs de l'Ombre		   
Ofermod
 Ofermod
Ofermodian Litanies (EP)
2022 - Regain Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Jesus Piece
 Jesus Piece
Hardcore - 2015 - Etats-Unis		   
Ofermod
Ofermodian Litanies (EP)
Lire la chronique
Jours Pâles
Tensions
Lire la chronique
Grand Belial's Key
Kohanic Charmers
Lire la chronique
Epectase
Nécroses
Lire la chronique
Sickness
Daemones Sub Terra
Lire la chronique
Schizophrenia
Recollections Of The Insane
Lire la chronique
Striborg
Through the Melancholy Tunn...
Lire la chronique
Soul Blind
Feel It All Around
Lire la chronique
Blodhemn
Sverger Hemn
Lire la chronique
Sun Eater
Vermin
Lire la chronique
Altars Ablaze
Life Desecration
Lire la chronique
Tribal Gaze
The Nine Choirs
Lire la chronique
Pourquoi les FEMMES sont si méchantes (dans le black metal)
Lire le podcast
Gestapo 666
Satanic Terrorism
Lire la chronique
Epitaphe
II
Lire la chronique
Fall Of Seraphs
From Dust To Creation
Lire la chronique
Godless Truth
Godless Truth
Lire la chronique
Smashed
Spreading Death
Lire la chronique
Hordous
Mon fant​ô​me
Lire la chronique
Lovgun
Bon shit bon genre
Lire la chronique
Gevurah
Gehinnom
Lire la chronique
Woods Of Desolation
The Falling Tide
Lire la chronique
Power From Hell
Shadows Devouring Light
Lire la chronique
Zëlot
Supplices (EP)
Lire la chronique
Morbific
Squirm Beyond The Mortal Realm
Lire la chronique
Je
Epilogue of Tragedy
Lire la chronique
Seep
Hymns To The Gore
Lire la chronique
Ceaseless Torment
Victory Or Death
Lire la chronique
Vaamatar
Medievalgeist
Lire la chronique
Lunar Tombfields
The Eternal Harvest
Lire la chronique