Les news du 12 Décembre 2022
News
Les news du 12 Décembre 2022 Ziegenhorn
|»
|ZIEGENHORN (Black/Death, Estonie) sort aujourd'hui son premier long-format Blut&Kaos sur Warhorn Records. À cette occasion, celui-ci est en écoute intégrale sur YouTube. Tracklist :
01. Intro (Dying in the name of Goat)
02. Goat Mit Uns
03. Phantasm of the Goat Era
04. Chant for Utopia
05. Goatural Blasphemy
06. Goatentanz
07. O.U.G.H.
08. Goatblood Ritual
09. Blood&Chaos 04:54
10. Outro (Per Aspera Ad Astra)
