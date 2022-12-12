Les news du 12 Décembre 2022 News Les news du 12 Décembre 2022 Ziegenhorn » (Lien direct) ZIEGENHORN (Black/Death, Estonie) sort aujourd'hui son premier long-format Blut&Kaos sur Warhorn Records. À cette occasion, celui-ci est en écoute intégrale sur YouTube. Tracklist :



01. Intro (Dying in the name of Goat)

02. Goat Mit Uns

03. Phantasm of the Goat Era

04. Chant for Utopia

05. Goatural Blasphemy

06. Goatentanz

07. O.U.G.H.

08. Goatblood Ritual

09. Blood&Chaos 04:54

10. Outro (Per Aspera Ad Astra)





