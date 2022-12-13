Les news du 13 Décembre 2022
News
Les news du 13 Décembre 2022 Rotten Sound
|»
|ROTTEN SOUND (Grindcore, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Apocalypse le 31 Mars 2023 sur Season Of Mist Records. Voici l'artwork et le tracklisting :
01. Pacify
02. Equality
03. Sharing
04. Apocalypse
05. Suburban Bliss
06. Renewables
07. Newsflash
08. Digital Bliss
09. True And False
10. Denialist
11. Nothingness
12. Fight Back
13. Patriots
14. Ownership
15. Science
16. Empowered
17. Breach
18. Inflation
|
