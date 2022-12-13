Les news du 13 Décembre 2022 News Les news du 13 Décembre 2022 Rotten Sound » (Lien direct) ROTTEN SOUND (Grindcore, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Apocalypse le 31 Mars 2023 sur Season Of Mist Records. Voici l'artwork et le tracklisting :



01. Pacify

02. Equality

03. Sharing

04. Apocalypse

05. Suburban Bliss

06. Renewables

07. Newsflash

08. Digital Bliss

09. True And False

10. Denialist

11. Nothingness

12. Fight Back

13. Patriots

14. Ownership

15. Science

16. Empowered

17. Breach

18. Inflation

